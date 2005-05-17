Understanding Clinical Investigations

This indispensable handbook provides easily accessible explanations of the common investigations carried out on all body systems. It addresses the relationship between normal physiology and disease processes and the place of clinical investigation within these events. The rationale for investigation is made clear and some guidance for further care is offered. In this new edition each investigation has been updated in line in the light of recent guidelines and practice. New material has been added including chromosome studies and blood cholesterol values. Designed to give quickly referenced guidance on a broad spectrum of clinical investigation and monitoring, it will be helpful to all nursing staff and will assist in giving explaining tests to patients.