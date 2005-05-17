Understanding Clinical Investigations
2nd Edition
A Quick Reference Manual
Description
This indispensable handbook provides easily accessible explanations of the common investigations carried out on all body systems. It addresses the relationship between normal physiology and disease processes and the place of clinical investigation within these events. The rationale for investigation is made clear and some guidance for further care is offered. In this new edition each investigation has been updated in line in the light of recent guidelines and practice. New material has been added including chromosome studies and blood cholesterol values. Designed to give quickly referenced guidance on a broad spectrum of clinical investigation and monitoring, it will be helpful to all nursing staff and will assist in giving explaining tests to patients.
Key Features
- Comprehensive range of common clinical investigations
- Combines normal physiology and clinical investigations and pathophysiology
- Appendix of normal values
- 2- colour throughout
Table of Contents
Acknowledgements. Introduction. Warning. Assessment of Patients. Temperature. Pulse. Blood Pressure. The Electrocardiogram. Central Venous Pressure. Blood Tests. Red Blood Cells. Red Blood Cellor erythrocyte count. Haemoglobin. Red blood cell count and haemoglobin values. Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate. Differential White Cell Count. Lymphocytes. Eosinophils. Neutrophils. Basophils. Monocytes. White Blood Cells. White Cell Count. Platelets. Prothrombin. Platelets and Prothrombin. Bone Marrow Puncture. Total Protein. Albumin. Globulin. Plasma Proteins. Blood Groups. Blood Glucose. Thyroxine (T4) and Tri-iodothyronine (T3). Thyroid Gland. Tri-iodthyronine (T3). Thyroxine (T4). Thyroid Gland. Sodium. Potassium. Chloride. Calcium. Magnesium. Creatinine. Urea. Blood Lipids. Respirations. Peak Expiratory Flow Rate. Lung Capacity Measurements. Oxygen. Oxygen Saturation Monitoring. Oxygen Therapy. Carbon Dioxide. pH Balance. Carbon Dioxide/pH Balance. Bicarbonate. Vomitus. Stools. Urine. Urine Testing. Urine Volume. Urine Specific Gravity. Urine pH. Urine, Protein. Urine, Glucose. Urine, Ketones. Urine, Blood. Urine, Nitrate and Leucocytes. Bilirubin. Serum Bilirubin. Urine Urobilinogen. Bilirubin. Prostate specific antigen. Cardiac enzymes. Liver function tests. Hormones of Pregnancy. Prenatal Testing. Human Chorionic Gonadotrophin (hCG). Gutherie test. Chromosome analysis. Cerebrospinal fluid. Neurological Examination. Examination of the Pupils. Pupils. Reflexes. Level of Consciousness. Neurological Examination. Weight. Examination of the Skin. Inflammation. C-reactive protein. Oedema. Human Immunodeficiency Virus. Specimens for Culture and Sensitivity. Diagnostic Procedures. Blood Tests. Growth ChartsBibliography. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 330
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Bailièrre Tindall 2005
- Published:
- 17th May 2005
- Imprint:
- Bailièrre Tindall
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702026836
About the Author
Susan Skinner
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, Neonatal Health, Anglia Polytechnic University, Chelmsford, Essex, UK