Understanding Climate Change Impacts on Crop Productivity and Water Balance - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128095201, 9780128097212

Understanding Climate Change Impacts on Crop Productivity and Water Balance

1st Edition

Authors: S. Jalota B. B. Vashisht Sandeep Sharma Samanpreet Kaur
eBook ISBN: 9780128097212
Paperback ISBN: 9780128095201
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 21st February 2018
Page Count: 234
Description

Understanding Climate Change Impacts on Crop Productivity and Water examines the greenhouse gas emissions and their warming effect, climate change projections, crop productivity and water. The book explores the most important greenhouse gases that influence the climate system, technical terms associated with climate projections, and the different mechanisms impacting crop productivity and water balance. Adaptive and mitigative strategies are proposed to cope with negative effects of climate change in particular domains. This book will help researchers interested in climate change impacts on the atmosphere, soil and plants.

Key Features

  • Uncovers links between climate change and its impact on crop and water outputs
  • Integrates information on greenhouse gas cycles and mathematical equations into climate/crop models for analysis and seasonal prediction systems
  • Provides strategies for efficient resource management and sustainable crop production in future
  • Helps researchers interested in climate change impacts on the atmosphere, soil and plants

Readership

Soil scientists, agronomists, agro-meteorologists, climatologists, environmental scientists, soil and water engineers

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Emission of Greenhouse Gases
3. Climate Change Projections
4. Climate Change Impact on Crop Productivity and Water Balance
5. Climate Change Impact on Groundwater Resources
6. Adaptation and Mitigation

About the Author

S. Jalota

Dr. Jalota specializes in soil physics, water management and climate change impact on crop and water productivity. Dr. Jalota has authored three books and 68 research papers in this area. He is a Fellow National Academy of Agricultural Sciences.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Soil Physicist, Emeritus Scientist (2011-), Adjunct Professor (2013-), Department of Soil Science, Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, India

B. B. Vashisht

Affiliations and Expertise

Soil Physicist, Punjab Agricultural University, India

Sandeep Sharma

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Soil Microbiologist, Punjab Agricultural University, India

Samanpreet Kaur

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Research Engineer, Punjab Agricultural University, India

