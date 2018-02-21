Understanding Climate Change Impacts on Crop Productivity and Water Balance
1st Edition
Description
Understanding Climate Change Impacts on Crop Productivity and Water examines the greenhouse gas emissions and their warming effect, climate change projections, crop productivity and water. The book explores the most important greenhouse gases that influence the climate system, technical terms associated with climate projections, and the different mechanisms impacting crop productivity and water balance. Adaptive and mitigative strategies are proposed to cope with negative effects of climate change in particular domains. This book will help researchers interested in climate change impacts on the atmosphere, soil and plants.
Key Features
- Uncovers links between climate change and its impact on crop and water outputs
- Integrates information on greenhouse gas cycles and mathematical equations into climate/crop models for analysis and seasonal prediction systems
- Provides strategies for efficient resource management and sustainable crop production in future
- Helps researchers interested in climate change impacts on the atmosphere, soil and plants
Readership
Soil scientists, agronomists, agro-meteorologists, climatologists, environmental scientists, soil and water engineers
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Emission of Greenhouse Gases
3. Climate Change Projections
4. Climate Change Impact on Crop Productivity and Water Balance
5. Climate Change Impact on Groundwater Resources
6. Adaptation and Mitigation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 234
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 21st February 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128097212
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128095201
About the Author
S. Jalota
Dr. Jalota specializes in soil physics, water management and climate change impact on crop and water productivity. Dr. Jalota has authored three books and 68 research papers in this area. He is a Fellow National Academy of Agricultural Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Soil Physicist, Emeritus Scientist (2011-), Adjunct Professor (2013-), Department of Soil Science, Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, India
B. B. Vashisht
Affiliations and Expertise
Soil Physicist, Punjab Agricultural University, India
Sandeep Sharma
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Soil Microbiologist, Punjab Agricultural University, India
Samanpreet Kaur
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Research Engineer, Punjab Agricultural University, India