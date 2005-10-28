Underground Injection Science and Technology, Volume 52
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface.
History, Regulation, and Risk Assessment.
- An Overview of Injection Well History in the United States of America (J. Clark, D.K. Bonura, R.F. Van Voorhees).
- Deep Injection Disposal of Liquid Radioactive Waste in Russia, 1963-2002: Results and Consequences (A.I. Rybalchenko et al.).
- Applications of Deep Well Injection of Industrial and Municipal Waste Water in Texas (B. Knape).
- Why Current Regulations Protect Florida's Subsurface Environment (A. Muniz, M. Tobon, F. Bloetscher).
- An Interpretation of the Safe Drinking Water Act's "Non-Endangerment" Standard for the Underground Injection Control (UIC) Program (B. Kobelski, R.E. Smith, A.L. Whitehurst).
- The Appropriate Methodology for Determining the Use of a Fixed Radius Area of Review or Zone of Endangering Influence When Conducting an Area of Review Analysis for Underground Injection Control Operations (S. Platt, D. Rectenwald).
- Analysis of Injectate Location at the DuPont Beaumont Works (J.W. Mercer et al.).
- Aquifer Storage and Recovery Wells in Florida: How and When Will Impact be Regulated? (A. Muniz, M. Tobon, F. Bloetscher).
- Alaska-Sakhalinsk 2002 Symposium Discussion of UIC in Arctic Oilfields (T. Cutler, D. Thurston).
- A Probabilistic Risk Assessment of Class I Hazardous Waste Injection Wells (W.R. Rish). Well Testing and Hydrologic Studies.
- Replacing Annual Shut-in Well Tests by Analysis of Regular Injection Data: Field-Case Feasibility Study (D. Silin, C.-F. Tsang, H. Gerrish).
- Experimental Study of Injection Interval Hydraulic Isolation from Overlying Formation at the Disposal Site of Siberian Chemical Complex Using High-accuracy Hydraulic Head Measurements (A.A. Zubkov et al.).
- Gulf Coast Borehole Closure Test Well near Orange, Texas (J.E. Clark et al.).
- Interpretation of Transient Permeability Tests to Analyze the Evolution of a Brine-Filled Salt Cavern (A. Behr).
- Potential Corrosion and Microbiological Mechanisms and Detection Techniques in Solution Mining and Hydrocarbon Storage Wells (K. Davis, L.K. McDonald).
- Characterization of Subsurface Heterogeneity: Integration of Soft and Hard Information using Multidimensional Coupled Markov Chain Approach (E. Park, A. Elfeki, M. Dekking).
- Modeling of Waste Injection in Heterogeneous Sandy-Clay Formations (S.P. Pozdniakov et al.).
- Non-Darcy Flow Behavior Near High-Flux Injection Wells in Porous and Fractured Formations (Y-S. Wu).
- Modeling Density Changes in Hazardous Disposal Well Plumes (R.G. Larkin, J.E. Clark).
- Leakoff Modeling of Fluid Injected in Gas Reservoir upon Fracture Stimulation (A. Behr, G. Mtchedlishvili). Geochemistry.
- Predicting Trace-Metal Fate in Aqueous Systems Using a Coupled Equilibrium-Surface-Complexation, Dynamic-Simulation Model (J.A. Dyer et al.).
- Review of the Studies of Radionuclide Adsorption/Desorption with Application to Radioactive Waste Disposal Sites in the Russian Federation (V.G. Rumynin et al.).
- Investigation of Chemical Interactions Between Waste, Native Fluid, and Host Rock during Deep Well Injection (N. Spycher, R.S. Larkin).
- Water-Rock Geochemical Considerations for Aquifer Storage and Recovery: Florida Case Studies (J.D. Arthur, A.A. Dubous, J.B. Cowart).
- Grouting with Mineral-Forming Solutions-A New Technique for Sealing Porous and Fractured Rock by Directed Crystallization Processes (G. Ziegenbalg). Liquid Waste Injection.
- Injecting Brine and Inducing Seismicity at the World's Deepest Injection Well, Paradox Valley, Southwest Colorado (K. Mahrer et al.).
- Evaluation of Reservoir Information in Relation to Earthquakes in Ashtabula, Ohio (H. Gerrish, A. Nieto).
- Injection of Brine from Cavern Leaching into Deep Saline Aquifers: Long-Term Experiences in Modeling and Reservoir Survey (J. Zemke, M. Stöwer, M. Borgmeier).
- Use of Deep Geologic Horizons for Liquid Waste Disposal at Major Power Complexes in Central Russia (B.P. Gorbatenko et al.).
- Case Study: Evaluation of Oilfield and Water Well Disposal Well Designs for Oil Sands Facility in Northern Alberta, Canada (Y. Champollion et al.).
- Fluid Injection near the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant (S. Ghose).
- Injection of Organic Liquid Waste in a Basaltic Confined Coastal Aquifer, Reunion Island (J.-S. Martial, J.-L. Join, J. Coudray).
- Demonstration of Presence and Size of a CO2-Rich Fluid Phase after HCL Injection in Carbonate Rock (J. Clark et al.).
- Stability Analysis of a Solution Cavity Resulting from Underground Injection (R. Nopper, Jr., C. Miller, J.E. Clark, Jr.). Liquid Radioactive Waste Injection.
- Liquid Radioactive Waste Disposal into Deep Geologic Formations at the Research Institute of Atomic Reactors (Russia) (V.V. Mironov et al.).
- Safety Assessment of Deep Liquid-Organic Radioactive Waste Disposal (B.G. Balakhonov et al.).
- Results of Long-Term Deep Liquid Radioactive Waste Injection Site Operation at the Siberian Chemical Combine (A.A. Zubkov et al.).
- Radionuclide Distribution in the Sand Collector Layer of the Site Injection in the Course of Acidic Liquid Radioactive Waste Disposal (A.A. Zubkov et al.).
- Deep-Well Injection Modeling of Radioactive and Nonradioactive Wastes from Russian Nuclear Industry Activities with Examples from the Injection Disposal Sites of SSC RF-NIIAR and Chepetsk Mechanical Plants (E.A. Baydariko et al.).
- Effect of Man-Caused Transformations of Deep Liquid Radioactive Waste Repository-Containing Rocks on Radionuclide Migration (E.V. Zakharova et al.).
- Molecular Bacterial Diversity in Water at the Deep-well Monitoring Site at Tomsk-7 (M. Nedelkova, G. Radeva, S. Selenska-Pobell). Injection of Solids.
- International Database for Slurry Injection of Drilling Wastes (J.A. Veil, M.B. Dusseault).
- Regulatory Requirements and Practices Governing Slurry Injection of Drilling Wastes (M.G. Puder, J.A. Veil, W. Bryson).
- Alaskan Underground Injection Control Solid Waste Disposal (T. Cutler).
- Disposal of Meat, Bonemeal, and Residual Ash by Injection into Deep Geological Formations (V. Brkic et al.).
- Thermal Treatment, Carbon Sequestration, and Methane Generation through Deep-Well Injection of Biosolids (M.S. Bruno et al.). CO2 Injection.
- The potential for CO2 Sequestration in Large Aquifer Structures in Northeastern Germany (M. Stöwer, W. Gilch, J. Zemke).
- Deep Injection of Acid Gas in Western Canada (S. Bachu et al.).
- Underground Injection of Carbon Dioxide in Salt Beds (S. Bachu, M.B. Dusseault).
- Coupled Hydromechanical Effects in CO2 Injection (J. Rutqvist, C.-F. Tsang).
- Subsurface Property Rights: Implications for Geologic CO2 Sequestration (E.J. Wilson).
Description
Chapters by a distinguished group of international authors on various aspects of Underground Injection Science and Technology are organized into seven sections addressing specific topics of interest. In the first section the chapters focus on the history of deep underground injection as well regulatory issues, future trends and risk analysis. The next section contains ten chapters dealing with well testing and hydrologic modeling. Section 3, consisting of five chapters, addresses various aspects of the chemical processes affecting the fate of the waste in the subsurface environment. Consideration is given here to reactions between the waste and the geologic medium, and reactions that take place within the waste stream itself.
The remaining four sections deal with experience relating to injection of, respectively, liquid wastes, liquid radioactive wastes in Russia, slurried solids, and compressed carbon dioxide. Chapters in Section 4, cover a diverse range of other issues concerning the injection of liquid wastes including two that deal with induced seismicity. In Section 5, Russian scientists have contributed several chapters revealing their knowledge and experience of the deep injection disposal of high-level radioactive liquid processing waste. Section 6 consists of five chapters that cover the technology surrounding the injection disposal of waste slurries. Among the materials considered are drilling wastes, bone meal, and biosolids. Finally, four chapters in Section 7 deal with questions relating to carbon dioxide sequestration in deep sedimentary aquifers. This subject is particularly topical as nations grapple with the problem of controlling the buildup of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.
Key Features
- Comprehensive coverage of the state of the art in underground injection science and technology
- Emerging subsurface waste disposal technologies
- International scope
Readership
Chemical and petrochemical industries, petroleum producers, mining industry, municipalities disposing of treated sewage, electric utilities operating coal-fired power plants
Details
- No. of pages:
- 730
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- Published:
- 28th October 2005
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080457901
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444520685
About the Editors
C-F. Tsang Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Berkeley, USA
J.A. Apps Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Berkeley, USA