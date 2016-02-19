Underground Cable Thermal Backfill - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080253879, 9781483155555

Underground Cable Thermal Backfill

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Symposium on Underground Cable Thermal Backfill, Held in Toronto, Canada, September 17 and 18, 1981

Editors: S.A. Boggs F.Y. Chu H.S. Radhakrishna
eBook ISBN: 9781483155555
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 240
Description

Underground Cable Thermal Backfill documents the proceedings of the ""Symposium on Underground Cable Thermal Backfill,"" held in Toronto, Canada, 17-18 September 1981. The symposium brought together research, design, and installation engineers from utilities, cable manufacturers, and universities to present and discuss developments in the field.
The contributions of researchers at the symposium are organized into five chapters. Chapter 1 presents an overview of the state-of-the-art of cable backfill materials and soil thermal property measurements. The papers in Chapter 2 deal with developments in cable backfill materials. These include materials stabilized with moisture substitutes, pumpable materials, and materials stabilized with bound water. Chapter 3 covers thermal property measurements of soils and backfills. Through the automation of measurements and analysis using microprocessor based instruments and better control of experimental conditions, substantial improvements have been made in the area of measurement technology. Chapter 4 reports developments in the study of soil thermal stability and the implication thereof for thermal cable design. Chapter 5 discusses various aspects of thermal cable design, including methods for incorporating historical weather records to predict worst case soil and backfill thermal conductivities. This volume should serve as a useful introduction to the subject of cable thermal design for engineers involved in underground transmission and distribution systems.

Table of Contents


Chapter 1 Introduction

Cable Backfill Materials - State-of-the-Art

Electric Utility Practices, Research and History for Soil Thermal Property Measurements

Chapter 2 Thermal Backfill Materials

Field Testing of Cable Backfill Systems

Fluidized Cable Thermal Backfill

Chapter 3 Thermal Property Measurement

Improving Geotechnical Investigations for Underground Transmission Lines

Thermal Property Measurements Using a Thermal Probe

Arizona Public Service Company Soil Programs — Investigations and Methods

Thermal Resistivity Survey of Lake Erie Sediments for the Ontario Hydro-GPU Interconnection

Thermal Resistivities of Ocean Sediments

Chapter 4 Thermal Stability

Measurements, Correlations and Limitations of Soil Thermal Stability

Measurements for Underground Thermal Transmission Design

Soil Thermal Factors for Future Generation Cables

Chapter 5 Cable Thermal Design

The Importance of Weather Dependent Processes on Underground Cable Design

The Effect of Backfill on the Temperature Distribution in a Buried Cable Circuit

Earth Circuit Lumped Parameter Thermal Modeling for Forced-Cooled High-Pressure Oil-Filled Pipe-Type Cable Systems

Thermal Behavior of an Underground Duct Bank Cable System under Normal and Forced Cooling Conditions

Computer-Aided Design of Cable Thermal Backfill

Considerations on Pipe-Type Cable Thermal Design

Thermal Resistivity Measurements Assist in Design and Construction of a Pipe Cable System

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483155555

