Underground Cable Thermal Backfill
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Symposium on Underground Cable Thermal Backfill, Held in Toronto, Canada, September 17 and 18, 1981
Underground Cable Thermal Backfill documents the proceedings of the ""Symposium on Underground Cable Thermal Backfill,"" held in Toronto, Canada, 17-18 September 1981. The symposium brought together research, design, and installation engineers from utilities, cable manufacturers, and universities to present and discuss developments in the field.
The contributions of researchers at the symposium are organized into five chapters. Chapter 1 presents an overview of the state-of-the-art of cable backfill materials and soil thermal property measurements. The papers in Chapter 2 deal with developments in cable backfill materials. These include materials stabilized with moisture substitutes, pumpable materials, and materials stabilized with bound water. Chapter 3 covers thermal property measurements of soils and backfills. Through the automation of measurements and analysis using microprocessor based instruments and better control of experimental conditions, substantial improvements have been made in the area of measurement technology. Chapter 4 reports developments in the study of soil thermal stability and the implication thereof for thermal cable design. Chapter 5 discusses various aspects of thermal cable design, including methods for incorporating historical weather records to predict worst case soil and backfill thermal conductivities. This volume should serve as a useful introduction to the subject of cable thermal design for engineers involved in underground transmission and distribution systems.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Cable Backfill Materials - State-of-the-Art
Electric Utility Practices, Research and History for Soil Thermal Property Measurements
Chapter 2 Thermal Backfill Materials
Field Testing of Cable Backfill Systems
Fluidized Cable Thermal Backfill
Chapter 3 Thermal Property Measurement
Improving Geotechnical Investigations for Underground Transmission Lines
Thermal Property Measurements Using a Thermal Probe
Arizona Public Service Company Soil Programs — Investigations and Methods
Thermal Resistivity Survey of Lake Erie Sediments for the Ontario Hydro-GPU Interconnection
Thermal Resistivities of Ocean Sediments
Chapter 4 Thermal Stability
Measurements, Correlations and Limitations of Soil Thermal Stability
Measurements for Underground Thermal Transmission Design
Soil Thermal Factors for Future Generation Cables
Chapter 5 Cable Thermal Design
The Importance of Weather Dependent Processes on Underground Cable Design
The Effect of Backfill on the Temperature Distribution in a Buried Cable Circuit
Earth Circuit Lumped Parameter Thermal Modeling for Forced-Cooled High-Pressure Oil-Filled Pipe-Type Cable Systems
Thermal Behavior of an Underground Duct Bank Cable System under Normal and Forced Cooling Conditions
Computer-Aided Design of Cable Thermal Backfill
Considerations on Pipe-Type Cable Thermal Design
Thermal Resistivity Measurements Assist in Design and Construction of a Pipe Cable System
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483155555