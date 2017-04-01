Unconventional Petroleum Geology
2nd Edition
Description
Unconventional Petroleum Geology, Second Edition presents the latest research results of global conventional and unconventional petroleum exploration and production. The first part covers the basics of unconventional petroleum geology, its introduction, concept of unconventional petroleum geology, unconventional oil and gas reservoirs, and the origin and distribution of unconventional oil and gas.
The second part is focused on unconventional petroleum development technologies, including a series of technologies on resource assessment, lab analysis, geophysical interpretation, and drilling and completion. The third and final section features case studies of unconventional hydrocarbon resources, including tight oil and gas, shale oil and gas, coal bed methane, heavy oil, gas hydrates, and oil and gas in volcanic and metamorphic rocks.
Key Features
- Provides an up-to-date, systematic, and comprehensive overview of all unconventional hydrocarbons
- Reorganizes and updates more than half of the first edition content, including four new chapters
- Includes a glossary on unconventional petroleum types, including tight-sandstone oil and gas, coal-bed gas, shale gas, oil and gas in fissure-cave-type carbonate rocks, in volcanic reservoirs, and in metamorphic rocks, heavy crude oil and natural bitumen, and gas hydrates
- Presents new theories, new methods, new technologies, and new management methods, helping to meet the demands of technology development and production requirements in unconventional plays
Readership
Exploration Geologists, Geochemists, and Geophysicists globally with a focus on hydrocarbon exploration. Students and instructors at the graduate level in the Geosciences
Table of Contents
Part I. Basic Knowledge About Unconventional Petroleum Geology
Chapter 1. Introduction
- 1. History of Petroleum Geology
- 2. Global Petroleum Development Trends
- 3. Strategic Position of Unconventional Petroleum Resources
- 4. Unconventional Petroleum Geology Establishment
Chapter 2. Meaning of Unconventional Petroleum Geology
- 1. Concepts of Unconventional Petroleum Geology
- 2. Theoretical Framework of Unconventional Petroleum Geology
- 3. Types of Unconventional Petroleum
- 4. Differences Between Unconventional and Conventional Petroleum
- 5. Orderly Accumulation of Conventional–Unconventional Petroleum
Chapter 3. Unconventional Petroleum Reservoirs
- 1. Fine-Grained Sediments
- 2. Lake-Centered Sediments
- 3. Types of Reservoirs
- 4. Microscale to Nanoscale Pore–Throat Systems
- 5. Mud Shale Pore Evaluation
- 6. Tight Sandstone Reservoir Evaluation
Chapter 4. Unconventional Petroleum Accumulation and Evaluation
- 1. High-Quality Source Rock Systems
- 2. Continuous Petroleum Accumulation
- 3. Evaluation of the Six Characteristics
- 4. Method of Evaluating Sweet Spots
Part II. Unconventional Petroleum Techniques
Chapter 5. Resource Assessment Methods for Unconventional Petroleum
- 1. Summary
- 2. Analogy Method
- 3. Statistical Methods
- 4. Genetic Method
Chapter 6. Experimental Analysis
- 1. Reservoir Characterization
- 2. Modeling Techniques
- 3. Techniques for Detecting Oil and Gas Possibility
Chapter 7. Geophysical Techniques
- 1. Logging Evaluation Techniques
- 2. Reservoir Prediction Technology Based on Prestack Seismic Data
Chapter 8. Well Drilling and Completion Techniques
- 1. Microseismic Monitoring
- 2. Horizontal Well Drilling and Completion Techniques
- 3. “Factory” Production Model
Part III. Unconventional Petroleum Miscellany
Chapter 9. Tight Oil and Gas
- 1. Summary
- 2. Tight Sandstone Gas
- 3. Tight Oil
- 4. Case Study
Chapter 10. Shale Oil and Gas
- 1. Summary
- 2. Shale Genesis and Geochemistry
- 3. Characteristics of Shale Reservoirs
- 4. Characteristics of Shale Gas
- 5. Characteristics of Shale Oil
- 6. Key Techniques for Shale Gas
- 7. Case Study
Chapter 11. CBM
- 1. Summary
- 2. Coalbed Methane Geology
- 3. Key Techniques for Shale Gas Development
- 4. Case Study
Chapter 12. Heavy Oil and Bitumen
- 1. Summary
- 2. Physical and Chemical Properties of Heavy Oil and Bitumen
- 3. Generation and Distribution of Heavy Oil and Bitumen
- 4. Production Technologies for Heavy Oil and Bitumen
- 5. Case Study
Chapter 13. Oil Shale
- 1. Summary
- 2. Characteristics of Oil Shale
- 3. Key Utilization Techniques for Oil Shale
- 4. Case Study
Chapter 14. Natural Gas Hydrate
- 1. Summary
- 2. Concepts and Characteristics of Natural Gas Hydrate
- 3. Formation and Occurrence of Natural Gas Hydrates
- 4. Key Techniques for Natural Gas Hydrates
Chapter 15. Other Unconventional Petroleum Resources
- 1. Carbonate Fracture–Cavity Hydrocarbon
- 2. Volcanic Reservoirs and Hydrocarbon Accumulations
- 3. Metamorphic Reservoirs and Hydrocarbon Accumulation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 1st April 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128122358
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128122341
About the Author
Caineng Zou
President of the research institute of petroleum exploration and development(RIPED)
Professor, the research institute of petroleum exploration and development,CNPC
An expert petroleum geology, Caineng Zou received a doctorate on Mineral Resource Prospecting and Exploration and is now vice-president and chief geologist of the Research Institute of Petroleum Exploration and Development (RIPED) of PetroChina; vice-chairman of China Mineralogy, Petrology and Geochemistry Society and Beijing Petroleum society; deputy-director of the natural gas committee of China Petroleum Society (CPS); group leader of the reservoir division in the petroleum geology committee of CPS and unconventional gas division in the natural gas committee of CPS; a member of the editorial board for Petroleum Exploration and Development, Acta Petrolei Sinica, and Natural Gas Geoscience; a part-time professor in Beijing University. He is also the leader of the national project “Accumulation Law, Key Technologies and Targets’ Evaluation of Litho-stratigraphic Petroleum” and has been approved to receive the State Council special allowance in China. Dr. Zou has been awarded a National Top Prize for Progress in Science and Technology and ten Provincial or Ministerial Prizes in China. He has published over 90 papers and 5 monographs.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Institute of Petroleum Exploration and Development, Beijing, China