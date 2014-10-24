Unconventional Gas Reservoirs
1st Edition
Evaluation, Appraisal, and Development
Description
Natural gas, especially unconventional gas, has an increasingly important role in meeting the world's energy needs. Experts estimate that it has the potential to add anywhere from 60-250% to the global proven gas reserve in the next two decades. To maintain pace with increasing global demand, Unconventional Gas Reservoirs provides the necessary bridge into the newer processes, approaches and designs to help identify these more uncommon reservoirs available and how to maximize its unconventional potential.
Loaded with reservoir development and characterization strategies, this book will show you how to:
- Recognize the challenges and opportunities surrounding unconventional gas reservoirs
- Distinguish among the various types of unconventional reservoirs, such as shale gas, coalbed methane, and tight gas formations
- Drill down and quantify the reservoir’s economic potential and other critical considerations
Key Features
- Gain practical insights and tools to efficiently identify, appraise, and develop unconventional gas reservoirs
- Understand various techniques used to analyze reservoir parameters and performance as well as how they were applied to numerous real-world case studies
- Upgrade to the latest information on perspectives and insights with discussion of key differences used for today’s unconventional gas characterization versus original conventional methods that failed in the past
Readership
Reservoir Engineers, Petroleum Engineers, Geoscientists, Unconventional Asset Managers, Completion Engineers, and Drilling Engineers
Table of Contents
- Author Biography
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- 1.1. Summary
- 1.2. Unconventional to Mainstream: A Necessary Paradigm Shift
- 1.3. The Paradox of Unconventional Gas
- 1.4. Greening the Future of Unconventional Gas
- 1.5. Paradigm Shift in Reservoir Characterization
- 1.6. The Science of Unconventional Gas
- 1.7. Depicting the Future
- 1.8. The End Game
- Chapter 2. World Gas Reserve and the Role of Unconventional Gas
- 2.1. Summary
- 2.2. Petroleum in the Big Picture
- 2.3. Petroleum Reserve around the World
- 2.4. Worldwide Gas Reserve
- 2.5. Unconventional Gas around the World
- 2.6. Summary and Conclusions
- Chapter 3. Important Features of Unconventional Gas
- 3.1. Summary and Introduction
- 3.2. Overview of Unconventional Gas Reservoirs
- 3.3. Special Features of Unconventional Gas Reservoirs
- 3.4. Global Warming and Natural Gas
- 3.5. Distinguishing Features of Unconventional Reservoirs
- Chapter 4. Future Potentials of Unconventional Gas: Challenges and Opportunities
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Lessons Learnt from Enhanced Oil Recovery
- 4.3. Carbon Sequestration Enhanced Gas Recovery
- 4.4. Enhanced Gas Recovery
- 4.4. Summary and Conclusions
- Chapter 5. Reservoir Characterization of Unconventional Gas Formations
- 5.1. Summary
- 5.2. Introduction
- 5.3. Origin of Fractures
- 5.4. Seismic Fracture Characterization
- 5.5. Reservoir Characterization during Drilling
- 5.6. Reservoir Characterization with Image Log and Core Analysis
- 5.7. Major Forces of Oil and Gas Reservoirs
- 5.8. Reservoir Heterogeneity
- 5.9. Special Considerations for Shale
- 5.10. Special Considerations for Coalbed Methane
- Chapter 6. Scientific Characterization of Unconventional Gas Reservoirs
- 6.1. Summary
- 6.2. Introduction
- 6.3. Science of Nature versus Natural Science
- 6.4. Delinearized History of Characterization of Matter and Energy
- 6.5. Characterization of Everything in Existence
- 6.6. Organic and Mechanical Frequencies
- 6.7. Redefining Force and Energy
- 6.8. what is a Natural Energy Source?
- 6.9. The Science of Water and Petroleum
- 6.10. Organic Origin of Petroleum
- 6.11. Placement of Unconventional Gas in the Energy Picture
- Chapter 7. Overview of Reservoir Simulation of Unconventional Reservoirs
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Essence of Reservoir Simulation
- 7.3. Recent Advances in Reservoir Simulation
- 7.4. Comprehensive Modeling
- 7.5. Towards Solving Nonlinear Equations
- Chapter 8. Economic Outlook and Conclusions
- 8.1. Summary
- 8.2. Economics of Unconventional and Economics of Intangibles
- 8.3. Conclusions and Recommendations
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 632
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 24th October 2014
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128005941
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128003909
About the Author
M. Rafiqul Islam
M. Rafiqul Islam is currently President at Emertec Research and Development Ltd in Nova Scotia and the principal shareholder of Extreme Spill Technologies, Inc. Previously, he spent 20 years as Professor and Director for various universities including Killam Research Chair at Dalhousie University from 2000-2005. He earned two undergraduate degrees, one in Petroleum Production Engineering from Institut Algerien du Petrole and a degree in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Texas in Austin. Islam also has a M.Sc. and a Ph.D., both in Petroleum Engineering and both from the University of Alberta. He has been awarded multiple awards including the Einstein Gold Medal from the Russian Academy of Natural Sciences, which is their highest honor. He has over 700 publications to his name, including 8 books and multiple TV appearances within Canada and worldwide.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Emertec Research and Development Ltd., Canada; Director, Oil and Gas, TransCanada Training, Canada and Adjunct Professor, Dalhousie University, Canada