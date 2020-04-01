Uncertainty Quantification in Multiscale Materials Modeling
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. An Overview of Uncertainty Quantification in Multiscale Modeling
2. Verification of DFT Methods and Implementations
3. Quantifying Uncertainty in AB Initio Thermodynamics Calculations
4. Validation of Pseudopotentials in First-Principle Molecular Dynamics
5. Quantifying Uncertainty in Finite Temperature First-Principles Predictions
6. Bayesian Error Estimation in Density Functional Theory
7. Prediction Credibility of Density Functional Theory
8. Sensitivity ANalysis in Density Function Theory Calculation
9. Model Form Uncertainty in Interatomic Potential and Reproducibility of MD Simulation
10. Reliable MD Simulation with on-the-fly Sensitivity Assessment
11. Sensitivity Analysis on Parameters of Interatomic Potentials
12. High Throughput Sensitivity Analysis on Interatomic Potentials
13. Data-Driven Interatomic Potential Generation
14. Resampling Strategy in Property Prediction by MD Simulation
15. Bayesian Calibration of Interatomic Potential
16. Bayesian Model Calibration of Force Field
17. Bayesian Inference of Force Field Parameters
18. Interatomic Potential Calibration
19. KMC Simulation with Sensitivity Analysis
20. Kinetic Sampling for Uncertainty in KMC Simulation
21. Uncertainty in CALPHAD Calculation of Phase Diagram
22. Bayesian Inference in Thermodynamic Data Synthesis
23. Global Sensitivity Analysis for Phase Field Simulation
24. Sensitivity Analysis and Validation of Mesoscale Multiphysics Materials Modeling
25. Calibration of Phase Field Model Under Uncertainty
26. Uncertainty in Solute Transport Simulation
27. Quantifying Uncertainty in Material Characterization for Model Calibration
28. Data Informed Multiscale Modeling and Simulation
29. Multiscale Model Calibration and Validation
30. Surrogate Modeling for Multiscale Simulation
31. Uncertainty Propogation Across Scales
32. Bayesian Optimization in Designing Shape Memory Alloys
33. Cluster Expansion for Alloy Design
34. Random Field in Nanocomposite Design
35. Uncertainty in Design for Additive Manufacturing of Materials
Description
Divided into distinct sections covering quantum-, atomistic-, meso- and multiscale-level modelling, this book provides a complete overview of uncertainty quantification in computational material science. It provides practical tools and methods alongside examples of their application to problems in materials modelling, allowing for UQ to be applied to various multiscale models while also providing insight into uncertainties of developed models. From the nanoscale to the macroscale the book presents a thorough synthesis of the state-of-the-art in uncertainty quantification, including Bayesian model inferences, providing insight for relevant material length scales as well as a variety of methods at each scale and across scales.
Key Features
- Synthesizes the research in uncertainty quantification (UQ) for materials modelling
- Provides practical tools and methods for problem solving in materials modelling
- Enables unique configuration of UQ approaches in computational workflows
- Outlines verification of density functional theory methods and implementations
- Covers quantum-, atomistic-, mesoscale-, and multiscale-level modelling
Readership
Research scientists and engineers; graduate students; professors teaching UQMM
Details
- No. of pages:
- 900
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 1st April 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081029411
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Yan Wang Editor
Dr. Wang’s research is in the areas of engineering design, manufacturing, modelling, and simulation. He currently studies geometric modelling approaches to support interactive computer-aided nano-design and simulation approaches to design and manufacture functional materials. He also works on methodologies to model and analyse uncertainties that are inherent in design and manufacturing. These include tolerance modelling, imprecise probability theory and its applications in system analysis and simulation, and numerical analysis for reliable computing. His overall research goal is to continuously develop and integrate knowledge of modelling, simulation, and visualization for product design and manufacturing. His educational objective is to help undergraduate and graduate students gain broader knowledge as well as analytical, computational, self-learning, or other skills as the foundation for their future careers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, CAE and Design, Georgia Tech
David McDowell Editor
Dr. McDowell joined Georgia Tech in 1983 and holds a dual appointment in the GWW School of Mechanical Engineering and the School of Materials Science and Engineering. He served as the Director of the Mechanical Properties Research Laboratory from 1992-2012. In 2012 he was named Founding Director of the Institute for Materials (IMat), one of Georgia Tech’s interdisciplinary Research Institutes charged with fostering an innovative ecosystem for research and education. He has served as Executive Director of IMat since 2013. His research focuses on nonlinear constitutive momcgodels for engineering materials, including cellular metallic materials, nonlinear and time dependent fracture mechanics, finite strain inelasticity and defect field mechanics, distributed damage evolution, constitutive relations and microstructure-sensitive computational approaches to deformation and damage of heterogeneous alloys, atomistic simulations of dislocation nucleation and mediation at grain boundaries, multiscale computational mechanics of materials ranging from atomistics to continuum, and systems-based computational materials design.
Affiliations and Expertise
Executive Director, Georgia Institute for Materials, USA