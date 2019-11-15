Uncertainties in Numerical Weather Prediction - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128154915

Uncertainties in Numerical Weather Prediction

1st Edition

Editors: Haraldur Olafsson Jian-Wen Bao
Paperback ISBN: 9780128154915
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th November 2019
Page Count: 250
Description

Uncertainties in Numerical Weather Prediction is a comprehensive work on the most current understandings of uncertainties and predictability in numerical simulations of the atmosphere. It provides general knowledge on all aspects of uncertainties in the weather prediction models in a single, easy to use reference. The book illustrates particular uncertainties in observations and data assimilation, as well as the errors associated with numerical integration methods. Stochastic methods in parameterization of subgrid processes are also assessed, as are uncertainties associated with surface-atmosphere exchange, orographic flows and processes in the atmospheric boundary layer.

Through a better understanding of the uncertainties to watch for, readers will be able to produce more precise and accurate forecasts. This is an essential work for anyone who wants to improve the accuracy of weather and climate forecasting and interested parties developing tools to enhance the quality of such forecasts.

Key Features

  • Provides a comprehensive overview of the state of numerical weather prediction at spatial scales, from hundreds of meters, to thousands of kilometers
  • Focuses on short-term 1-15 day atmospheric predictions, with some coverage appropriate for longer-term forecasts
  • Includes references to climate prediction models to allow applications of these techniques for climate simulations

Readership

Students and researchers in atmospheric sciences, including not only weather forecasting but climate sciences; developers of tools for numerical weather prediction in research centres and universities

Table of Contents

1. Data assimilation
2. Convection and precipitation
3. Cloud microphysics and aerosols
4. Radiation
5. Turbulent mixing
6. Surface processes
7. Orographic processes
8. Scale interaction and conceptual tools
9. Mathematical tools and methods
10. Solutions of dynamical models
11. Ensemble prediction
12. Post-processing methods

Details

No. of pages:
250
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128154915

About the Editor

Haraldur Olafsson

Haraldur Ólafsson is a professor of atmospheric physics at the University of Iceland, leading the Reykjavik School of Meteorology. He is a former professor and the leader of the Bergen School of Meteorology at the University of Bergen in Norway. He has a doctorate from Université Paul Sabatier in France and a Cand. Scient. from the University of Oslo, Norway. Haraldur Olafsson is an expert in mesoscale meteorology and climatology and orographic processes.

Affiliations and Expertise

Reykjavik School of Meteorology, University of Iceland

Jian-Wen Bao

Jian-Wen Bao is a research meteorologist at the NOAA Earth System Research Laboratory. He has been leading various research projects on the impact of air-sea interaction on tropical storm development. He has also been leading a team effort to evaluate the performance of numerical weather prediction models in air quality simulations and prediction. He was responsible for developing and testing the physics component of the ESRL global model. He is currently leading an effort to develop and improve stochastic physics parameterization schemes in NOAA’s Next Generation Global Prediction System

Affiliations and Expertise

Earth System Research Laboratory, NOAA

