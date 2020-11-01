Uncertainties in Modern Power Systems
1st Edition
Description
Uncertainties in Modern Power Systems brings together several aspects of uncertainty management in power systems at planning and operation stages within an integrated framework.
Providing state-of-the-art aspects in electric network planning including time-scales, reliability, quality, optimal allocation of compensators and distributed generators, mathematical formulation, and search algorithms this book introduces innovative research outcomes, programs, algorithms, and approaches that consolidate the present status and future and opportunities and challenges of power systems.
With a comprehensive description of the overall process in terms of understanding, creating, data gathering, and managing complex electrical engineering applications with uncertainties this reference is useful for researchers, engineers and operators in power distribution systems.
Key Features
- Includes innovative research outcomes, programs, algorithms, and approaches that consolidate current status and future of modern power systems
- Discusses how uncertainties will impact on the performance of power systems
- Offers solutions to significant challenges in power systems planning to achieve the best operational performance of the different electric power sectors
Readership
Power and Energy Engineers working in planning and long-term operation of power systems with renewables
Table of Contents
1. Modern power systems: opportunities and challenges
2. Uncertainty modeling techniques in power systems
3. Demand side management in modern power systems
4. Reliability assessment of modern power systems with high penetration of renewables
5. Probabilistic optimal power flow problem
6. Optimal reactive power planning of distribution systems with high penetration of renewables
7. Power system state estimation
8. Load and electricity price forecasting problem
9. DG investment and allocation in active distribution networks
10. Evaluation of DG impacts on distribution networks
11. Energy dispatch of renewables
12. Expansion planning of distribution networks
13. Expansion planning of transmission networks
14. Power quality in modern power systems
15. Probabilistic hosting capacity decision making challenges
16. Distributed energy storage allocation problem
17. Decision making support for secured power systems operation
18. Optimal sizing and coordination of EV charging stations
19. Service restoration in distribution network
20. Big data in the smart power systems and IoT applications
21. Case studies
About the Authors
Ahmed Zobaa
Ahmed Faheem Zobaa received his B.Sc.(Hons), M.Sc. and Ph.D. degrees in electrical power and machines from Cairo University, Egypt. After being a senior lecturer in renewable energy at University of Exeter, U.K, he became associate professor and then Professor at Cairo University. Currently, he is a Senior Lecturer in power systems, an MSc course director and a full member of the Institute of Energy Futures at Brunel University London, U.K. His main areas of expertise are power quality, (marine) renewable energy, smart grids, energy efficiency, and lighting applications. Dr. Zobaa is involved in the editorial activities of many international journals, including as editor-in-chief, editor and associate editor. He is a registered Chartered Engineer, Chartered Energy Engineer, European Engineer, and International Professional Engineer. He is also a registered member of the Engineering Council U.K., Egypt Syndicate of Engineers, and the Egyptian Society of Engineers. He is a senior fellow of the Higher Education Academy of U.K. He is a fellow of the Institution of Engineering and Technology, the Energy Institute of U.K., the Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers, the Royal Society of Arts, the African Academy of Science, and the Chartered Institute of Educational Assessors. He is a senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. Also, He is a member of the International Solar Energy Society, the European Power Electronics and Drives Association, and the IEEE Standards Association.
Affiliations and Expertise
College of Engineering, Design and Physical Sciences, Brunel University London, Uxbridge, UK
Shady H.E. Abdel Aleem
Shady Hossam Eldeen Abdel Aleem (MIEEE'12) and (MIET'16) received the B.Sc. and M.Sc. and Ph.D. degrees in Electrical Power and Machines from the Faculty of Engineering, Helwan University, Helwan, Egypt, in 2002, and the Faculty of Engineering, Cairo University, Egypt, in 2009 and 2013 respectively. Currently, he is an Associate Professor at 15th of May Higher Institute of Engineering. He is working in the field of electric machines, power quality, electric circuits, and renewable energy systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Mathematical, Physical and Engineering Sciences Department, 15th of May Higher Institute of Engineering, Cairo, Egypt
