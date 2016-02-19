Unbound Aggregates in Roads contains the proceedings of the International Symposium on Unbound Aggregates in Roads (UNBAR3) held at the University of Nottingham, England, on April 11-13, 1989. The papers focus on unbound aggregates used in road construction and cover topics ranging from drainage and permeability to placement and compaction of unbound aggregates, design philosophy, specification, and compliance. This book consists of 49 chapters divided into eight sections and opens with an overview of the functions of unbound aggregates in roads, followed by a discussion on the mechanical properties of different aggregates and theoretical aspects of granular materials. The following chapters focus on granular drainage layers in pavement foundations; residual stresses caused by compaction in granular materials; and alternative materials for road construction such as steel slags and natural and waste materials. The use of unbound road aggregates in various countries such as Italy, France, Germany, and Portugal is also considered. This monograph will be a useful resource for designers, aggregate producers, contractors, specification writers, and materials engineers.

Part I Introduction and General Reports

1. Introduction

2. General Report: Mechanical Properties

3. General Report: Drainage and Permeability

4. General Report: Waste Alternative Materials

5. General Report: the Specification of Granular Materials for Unbound Pavement Layers

Part II Placing and Compaction

6. Keynote Paper. Placement and Compaction of Unbound Aggregates

7. Production-Integrated Compaction Testing

8. Compaction Meter and Compaction Documentation System

9. Discussion

Part III Drainage and Permeability

10. Keynote Paper. Granular Drainage Layers in Pavement Foundations

11. Horizontal Permeability of Compacted Aggregates

12. A New Method for the Determination of Horizontal and Vertical Permeability of Cohesionless Basecourse Materials

13. Technical Note. In-Situ Permeability Testing of Sub-bases on the M5 Motorway

14. Stormwater Flow through Unbound Aggregate Sub-bases

15. Discussion

Part IV Mechanical Properties and Durability

16. Keynote Paper. Mechanical Properties of Unbound Aggregates

17. The Mechanical Properties of Unbound Aggregates from Various Sources

18. A Repeated Load Triaxial Apparatus for Granular Materials

19. The Measurement of Residual Stresses Due to Compaction in Granular Materials

20. The Degradation of Furnace Bottom Ash Under Compaction

21. Assessing Basalt Durability - Rapid Alternative Techniques

22. Discussion

Part V Alternative Materials

23. Specifications for Materials Used as an Unbound Aggregate

24. Steel Slags as Unbound Aggregate in Road Construction: Problems and Recommendations

25. Design of Pavement Thicknesses Incorporating Alternative Granular Materials

26. Natural and Waste Material - A Chance for Competition?

27. Technical Note. Alternative Materials in Road Construction - An Approach for Research Implementation

28. Discussion

Part VI Design Philosophy, Specification and Compliance

29. Keynote Paper. Design Philosophy

30. The French Technique in the Use of Unbound Roadbase in Pavements

31. Technical Note. Specifications and Standards for Unbound Aggregates and Their Use in the Federal Republic of Germany

32. Specifications and Standards for Unbound Aggregates and Their Use in Italy

33. Specifications and Standards for Unbound Aggregates and Their Use in Portugal

34. Technical Note. A Study on Singapore Rocks for Use as Unbound Roadbase Material

35. Use of Unbound Pavement Materials in Sweden and Other Scandinavian Countries

36. Specifications and Standards for Unbound Aggregates in Roads and Their Use in the UK

37. A Summary of Selected US Basecourse Specifications

38. The Relation between Risks of Non-compliance and Production, Sampling and Testing Variations

39. What Price Granular Materials in Road Construction?

40. The Improvement of Roads in Developing Countries to Bituminous Standards Using Naturally Occurring Latentes

41. Discussion

Part VII Evaluating In Situ Performance

42. Structural Contribution of Self-Cementing Granular Bases to Asphalt Pavements

43. In-Situ Determination of Granular Basecourse Stiffness

44. Assessing the Quality of Gravel Sub-Base

45. The Use of Uniform Sand for Road Construction

46. Measurement of Non-linear Deformation Characteristics of Unbound Aggregates by Natural Vibrations Method

47. Technical Note. Development of a Prototype Variable Impact Testing Apparatus

48. Discussion

Part VIII Conclusions and Recommendations

49. Conclusions and Recommendations for the Use of Unbound Aggregates in Roads

