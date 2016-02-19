Unbound Aggregates in Roads
1st Edition
Description
Unbound Aggregates in Roads contains the proceedings of the International Symposium on Unbound Aggregates in Roads (UNBAR3) held at the University of Nottingham, England, on April 11-13, 1989. The papers focus on unbound aggregates used in road construction and cover topics ranging from drainage and permeability to placement and compaction of unbound aggregates, design philosophy, specification, and compliance. This book consists of 49 chapters divided into eight sections and opens with an overview of the functions of unbound aggregates in roads, followed by a discussion on the mechanical properties of different aggregates and theoretical aspects of granular materials. The following chapters focus on granular drainage layers in pavement foundations; residual stresses caused by compaction in granular materials; and alternative materials for road construction such as steel slags and natural and waste materials. The use of unbound road aggregates in various countries such as Italy, France, Germany, and Portugal is also considered. This monograph will be a useful resource for designers, aggregate producers, contractors, specification writers, and materials engineers.
Table of Contents
Preface
Foreword
List of Participants
Part I Introduction and General Reports
1. Introduction
2. General Report: Mechanical Properties
3. General Report: Drainage and Permeability
4. General Report: Waste Alternative Materials
5. General Report: the Specification of Granular Materials for Unbound Pavement Layers
Part II Placing and Compaction
6. Keynote Paper. Placement and Compaction of Unbound Aggregates
7. Production-Integrated Compaction Testing
8. Compaction Meter and Compaction Documentation System
9. Discussion
Part III Drainage and Permeability
10. Keynote Paper. Granular Drainage Layers in Pavement Foundations
11. Horizontal Permeability of Compacted Aggregates
12. A New Method for the Determination of Horizontal and Vertical Permeability of Cohesionless Basecourse Materials
13. Technical Note. In-Situ Permeability Testing of Sub-bases on the M5 Motorway
14. Stormwater Flow through Unbound Aggregate Sub-bases
15. Discussion
Part IV Mechanical Properties and Durability
16. Keynote Paper. Mechanical Properties of Unbound Aggregates
17. The Mechanical Properties of Unbound Aggregates from Various Sources
18. A Repeated Load Triaxial Apparatus for Granular Materials
19. The Measurement of Residual Stresses Due to Compaction in Granular Materials
20. The Degradation of Furnace Bottom Ash Under Compaction
21. Assessing Basalt Durability - Rapid Alternative Techniques
22. Discussion
Part V Alternative Materials
23. Specifications for Materials Used as an Unbound Aggregate
24. Steel Slags as Unbound Aggregate in Road Construction: Problems and Recommendations
25. Design of Pavement Thicknesses Incorporating Alternative Granular Materials
26. Natural and Waste Material - A Chance for Competition?
27. Technical Note. Alternative Materials in Road Construction - An Approach for Research Implementation
28. Discussion
Part VI Design Philosophy, Specification and Compliance
29. Keynote Paper. Design Philosophy
30. The French Technique in the Use of Unbound Roadbase in Pavements
31. Technical Note. Specifications and Standards for Unbound Aggregates and Their Use in the Federal Republic of Germany
32. Specifications and Standards for Unbound Aggregates and Their Use in Italy
33. Specifications and Standards for Unbound Aggregates and Their Use in Portugal
34. Technical Note. A Study on Singapore Rocks for Use as Unbound Roadbase Material
35. Use of Unbound Pavement Materials in Sweden and Other Scandinavian Countries
36. Specifications and Standards for Unbound Aggregates in Roads and Their Use in the UK
37. A Summary of Selected US Basecourse Specifications
38. The Relation between Risks of Non-compliance and Production, Sampling and Testing Variations
39. What Price Granular Materials in Road Construction?
40. The Improvement of Roads in Developing Countries to Bituminous Standards Using Naturally Occurring Latentes
41. Discussion
Part VII Evaluating In Situ Performance
42. Structural Contribution of Self-Cementing Granular Bases to Asphalt Pavements
43. In-Situ Determination of Granular Basecourse Stiffness
44. Assessing the Quality of Gravel Sub-Base
45. The Use of Uniform Sand for Road Construction
46. Measurement of Non-linear Deformation Characteristics of Unbound Aggregates by Natural Vibrations Method
47. Technical Note. Development of a Prototype Variable Impact Testing Apparatus
48. Discussion
Part VIII Conclusions and Recommendations
49. Conclusions and Recommendations for the Use of Unbound Aggregates in Roads
Author Index
Keyword Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 436
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1989
- Published:
- 22nd January 1990
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483163215