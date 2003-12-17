UMTS Network Planning and Development
1st Edition
Design and Implementation of the 3G CDMA Infrastructure
Description
UMTS is the wireless network technology behind the rollout of Third Generation (3G) mobile telecoms networks which will bring video, music and internet services to the cellphone and a range of electronic products. Chris Braithwaite and Mike Scott use their extensive experience of training engineers across Europe, and their backgrounds in working with Nokia, Ericsson and Orange to deliver a uniquely practical guide written from the perspective of the engineer and network planner. This guide is a valuable addition to the literature on UMTS which to date has been dominated by theoretical and reference works. The authors consider each of the key topics of UMTS/WCDMA and 3G rollout in terms of Coverage, Capacity and Quality of Service- the key considerations for all engineers and managers working in 3G telecoms.
Key Features
A real-world design guide with cookbook-style instructions and rules of thumb, not another R&D-level book or crib to the standards. Covers the hot engineering issues in UMTS planning, design and implementation. *UMTS is the natural evolutionary choice for operations of GSM networks, currently representing a customer base of more than 747 million end users in over 180 countries and representing over 70% of today's digital wireless market[source: GSM Association]
Readership
Mobile Telecommunications engineers and managers:manufacturers, vendors and operators. Network planning engineers and managers, UMTS systems developers, R&D engineers, EE students.
Table of Contents
Part 1: Introduction to the Network Planning Model (Coverage, Capacity & QoS) Chapter 1 Introduction to 3G UMTS Chapter 2 W-CDMA Network Planning Part 2: Capacity and Network Planning Chapter 3 Detailed Network Planning Chapter 4 Network Dimensioning Part 3: Coverage and Network Planning Chapter 5 2G Co-Planning Chapter 6 Quality of Service Part 4: Quality and Network Planning Chapter 7 Uplink and Downlink Budgets Part 5: Optimisation and Network Planning Chapter 8 Microcell Planning Chapter 9 Radio Resource Management Chapter 10 3G Planning Methods & Tools Chapter 11 Nominal planning and site selection Chapter 12 Detail Site Design Part 6: 3G Development Chapter 13 3G Key Drivers Chapter 14 Wireless Technologies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2003
- Published:
- 17th December 2003
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080474656
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750660822
About the Author
Chris Braithwaite
Affiliations and Expertise
Cellular Telecoms trainer and consultant; clients include Nokia, Viag-Interkom, Vodafone, Digicell
Mike Scott
Affiliations and Expertise
Cellular telecoms implementation consultant; clients including Orange, Ericsson, O2 (Cellnet), BT and T-Mobile