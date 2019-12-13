Umphred's Neurological Rehabilitation

Section 1: Foundations for Clinical Practice in Neurological Rehabilitation

1. Foundations for Clinical Practice in Neurologic Rehabilitation

2. Movement Analysis Across the Life Span

3. Motor Control, Motor Learning, and Neuroplasticity

4. The Limbic System: Influence over Motor Control and Learning

5. Psychosocial Aspects of Adaptation and Adjustment during Various Phases of Neurological Disability

6. Medical Screening by the Therapist

7. Examination and Evaluation of Functional Movement Activities, Body Functions and Structures, and Participation

8. Interventions for Clients with Movement Limitations

Section 2: Physical Rehabilitation Management of Clients with Neurologic System Pathology

9. Neonates and Parents: Neurodevelopmental Perspectives in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Follow-Up

10. Management of Clinical Problems of Children with Cerebral Palsy

11. Genetic Disorders: A Pediatric Perspective

12. Learning Disabilities and Developmental Coordination Disorder

13. Spina Bifida: A Congenital Spinal Cord Injury

14. Traumatic Spinal Cord Injury

15. Neuromuscular Diseases

16. Beyond the Central Nervous System: Neurovascular Entrapment Syndromes

17. Multiple Sclerosis

18. Disorders of the Basal Nuclei

19. Movement Dysfunction Associated with Cerebellar Damage

20. Balance Dysfunction

21. Vestibular Dysfunction

22. Traumatic Brain Injury

23. NEW! Special Focus: Concussions

24. Movement Dysfunction Associated with Hemiplegia

25. Brain Tumors

26. Inflammatory and Infectious Disorders of the Brain

27. Aging, Dementia and Disorders of Cognition

Section 3: Neurological Disorders and Application Issues

28. Disorders of Vision and Visual-Perceptual Dysfunction

29. Cardiovascular and Pulmonary System Health in Populations with Nervous System Disorders

30. Pain Management

31. Electrophysiological Testing and Electrical Stimulation in Neurological Rehabilitation

32. Orthotics: Evaluation, Intervention, and Prescription

33. Health and Wellness in Neurologic Populations NEW

34. Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection: Living with a Chronic Illness

35. Management of Chronic Impairments in Individuals with Nervous System Conditions

36. Pharmacology in Neurologic Rehabilitation

37. Medical Imaging in Neurologic Rehabilitation

38. Integrating Technology in Neurologic Rehabilitation

39. Role of Complementary and Alternative Therapies in Neurologic Diseases and Movement Disorders