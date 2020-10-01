Ultrawide Bandgap Semiconductors - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128228708

Ultrawide Bandgap Semiconductors, Volume 104

1st Edition

0.0 star rating Write a review
Serial Volume Editors: Yuji Zhao
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128228708
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st October 2020
Page Count: 422
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
245.00
175.00
169.00
342.68
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Gallium oxide power devices
Masataka Higashiwaki
2. Advanced concepts in Ga2O3 power and RF devices
Huili Grace Xing
3. Material epitaxy, doping, and transport properties of (Al,Ga)2O3 alloys and heterostructures
Siddharth Rajan
4. Thermal science and engineering of Ga2O3 materials and devices
Samuel Graham
5. Controlling different phases of gallium oxide for solar blind photodetector and power electronics applications
Haiding Sun
6. Nanoscale AlGaN and BN: epitaxy, properties and device application
Zetian Mi
7. High-Al content AlGaN heterostrutures and devices
Robert Kaplar
8. AlN nonlinear optics and integrated photonics
Hong Tang
9. Material epitaxy of AlN thin films
Xinqiang Wang
10. AlGaN/GaN MEMS devices for extreme harsh environments
Debbie Senesky
11. Supercontinuum generation in AlN waveguides
Yuji Zhao
12. Thin film ultraviolet laser diodes and light emitting diodes
Haiding Sun
13. Materials science and devices applications of diamond
Robert J. Nemanich
14. Electrical transport properties of h-BN
Jingyu Lin and Hongxing Jiang
15. Ultrawide Bandgap Semiconductors
Yuji Zhao and Zetian Mi
16. Boron nitride quantum photonics
Lee Bassett

Description

Semiconductors and Semimetals series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters. Each chapter is written by an international board of authors.

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in the Semiconductors and Semimetals series
  • Updated release includes the latest information on Ultrawide Bandgap Semiconductors

Readership

Undergraduates, graduates, academics and researchers in the field of  Ultrawide Bandgap Semiconductors

Details

No. of pages:
422
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
1st October 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128228708

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Yuji Zhao Serial Volume Editor

Yuji Zhao is at Arizona State University, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Arizona State University, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.