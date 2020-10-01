Ultrawide Bandgap Semiconductors, Volume 104
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
1. Gallium oxide power devices
Masataka Higashiwaki
2. Advanced concepts in Ga2O3 power and RF devices
Huili Grace Xing
3. Material epitaxy, doping, and transport properties of (Al,Ga)2O3 alloys and heterostructures
Siddharth Rajan
4. Thermal science and engineering of Ga2O3 materials and devices
Samuel Graham
5. Controlling different phases of gallium oxide for solar blind photodetector and power electronics applications
Haiding Sun
6. Nanoscale AlGaN and BN: epitaxy, properties and device application
Zetian Mi
7. High-Al content AlGaN heterostrutures and devices
Robert Kaplar
8. AlN nonlinear optics and integrated photonics
Hong Tang
9. Material epitaxy of AlN thin films
Xinqiang Wang
10. AlGaN/GaN MEMS devices for extreme harsh environments
Debbie Senesky
11. Supercontinuum generation in AlN waveguides
Yuji Zhao
12. Thin film ultraviolet laser diodes and light emitting diodes
Haiding Sun
13. Materials science and devices applications of diamond
Robert J. Nemanich
14. Electrical transport properties of h-BN
Jingyu Lin and Hongxing Jiang
15. Ultrawide Bandgap Semiconductors
Yuji Zhao and Zetian Mi
16. Boron nitride quantum photonics
Lee Bassett
Description
Semiconductors and Semimetals series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters. Each chapter is written by an international board of authors.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Semiconductors and Semimetals series
- Updated release includes the latest information on Ultrawide Bandgap Semiconductors
Readership
Undergraduates, graduates, academics and researchers in the field of Ultrawide Bandgap Semiconductors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 422
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128228708
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Yuji Zhao Serial Volume Editor
Yuji Zhao is at Arizona State University, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Arizona State University, USA