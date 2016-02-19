Ultraviolet and Visible Absorption Spectra 2e

Ultraviolet and Visible Absorption Spectra: Index for 1960-1963 aims to provide supplement with more than 25,000 references to spectra and their locations and listings that have been published from 1960 to 1963.

The index entries are arranged in an alphabetical order, allowing for easy reference. Also indexed are the names of well-known chemistry journals published during 1960-1963, as well as their abbreviations.

The monograph is recommended for chemists who would like to know more about the spectra of different compounds, as well as chemists who would like to be informed of different publications in the field within 1960 to 1963.