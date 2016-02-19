Ultraviolet and Visible Absorption Spectra 2e
1st Edition
Authors: Herbert Hershenson
eBook ISBN: 9780323159203
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 246
Description
Ultraviolet and Visible Absorption Spectra: Index for 1960-1963 aims to provide supplement with more than 25,000 references to spectra and their locations and listings that have been published from 1960 to 1963.
The index entries are arranged in an alphabetical order, allowing for easy reference. Also indexed are the names of well-known chemistry journals published during 1960-1963, as well as their abbreviations.
The monograph is recommended for chemists who would like to know more about the spectra of different compounds, as well as chemists who would like to be informed of different publications in the field within 1960 to 1963.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Journals Indexed
Abbreviations Used for Journals
Chapter 1. A
Chapter 2. B
Chapter 3. C
Chapter 4. D
Chapter 5. E
Chapter 6. F
Chapter 7. G
Chapter 8. H
Chapter 9. I
Chapter 10. J
Chapter 11. K
Chapter 12. L
Chapter 13. M
Chapter 14. N
Chapter 15. O
Chapter 16. P
Chapter 17. Q
Chapter 18. R
Chapter 19. S
Chapter 20. T
Chapter 21. U
Chapter 22. V
Chapter 23. W
Chapter 24. X
Chapter 25. Y
Chapter 26. Z
About the Author
Herbert Hershenson
