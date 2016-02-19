Ultrastructure of Rust Fungi provides a comprehensive review of rust ultrastructure and host-parasite relations. This book also critically analyzes the studies that have been done in this field.

Organized into seven chapters, this book begins with the morphology and ontogeny of sori and spores. It then explains the infections of the susceptible host and the vegetative growth of the fungi in it. It also describes the possibility of incompatibility in plant-rust associations, as well as the parasites of rust fungi. The dynamics of growth and differentiation are emphasized in this book rather than just the mature stage of the rusts. Moreover, this book identifies some topics in which ultrastructural research is particularly lacking and which provide fertile areas for future research. This book will be a valuable reference source for fungal morphologists, taxonomists, and plant pathologists. It will also be helpful to others interested in the anatomy and associated biology of the rusts.