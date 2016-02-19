Ultrastructure of rust Fungi
1st Edition
Description
Ultrastructure of Rust Fungi provides a comprehensive review of rust ultrastructure and host-parasite relations. This book also critically analyzes the studies that have been done in this field.
Organized into seven chapters, this book begins with the morphology and ontogeny of sori and spores. It then explains the infections of the susceptible host and the vegetative growth of the fungi in it. It also describes the possibility of incompatibility in plant-rust associations, as well as the parasites of rust fungi. The dynamics of growth and differentiation are emphasized in this book rather than just the mature stage of the rusts. Moreover, this book identifies some topics in which ultrastructural research is particularly lacking and which provide fertile areas for future research. This book will be a valuable reference source for fungal morphologists, taxonomists, and plant pathologists. It will also be helpful to others interested in the anatomy and associated biology of the rusts.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
1. Introduction
2. Morphology and Ontogeny of Sori and Spores
I. Basidiospores
II. Pycnia and Pycniospores
III. The Dikaryotization Process
IV. Aecia and Aeciospores
V. Uredia and Urediospores
VI. Telia and Teliospores
VII. Overview
3. Infection of the Susceptible Host
I. Directional Growth of Urediospore Germ Tubes
II. Induction of Appressoria
III. Development of Infection Structures
4. Vegetative Growth in the Susceptible Host
I. Intercellular Hyphae
II. Intracellular Structures
5. Nuclei
I. Interphase Nuclei
II. Nuclear Division
6. Incompatible Plant-Rust Associations
I. "Natural" Resistance
II. Resistance Elicited by Systemic Fungicides
7. Parasites of Rust Fungi
I. Fungi
II. Viruses
Bibliography
Supplemental Bibliography
Taxonomic Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 292
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1979
- Published:
- 28th January 1979
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323157353