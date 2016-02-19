Ultrastructure of rust Fungi - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124526501, 9780323157353

Ultrastructure of rust Fungi

1st Edition

Authors: Michele Heath
eBook ISBN: 9780323157353
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1979
Page Count: 292
Description

Ultrastructure of Rust Fungi provides a comprehensive review of rust ultrastructure and host-parasite relations. This book also critically analyzes the studies that have been done in this field.
Organized into seven chapters, this book begins with the morphology and ontogeny of sori and spores. It then explains the infections of the susceptible host and the vegetative growth of the fungi in it. It also describes the possibility of incompatibility in plant-rust associations, as well as the parasites of rust fungi. The dynamics of growth and differentiation are emphasized in this book rather than just the mature stage of the rusts. Moreover, this book identifies some topics in which ultrastructural research is particularly lacking and which provide fertile areas for future research. This book will be a valuable reference source for fungal morphologists, taxonomists, and plant pathologists. It will also be helpful to others interested in the anatomy and associated biology of the rusts.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

1. Introduction

2. Morphology and Ontogeny of Sori and Spores

I. Basidiospores

II. Pycnia and Pycniospores

III. The Dikaryotization Process

IV. Aecia and Aeciospores

V. Uredia and Urediospores

VI. Telia and Teliospores

VII. Overview

3. Infection of the Susceptible Host

I. Directional Growth of Urediospore Germ Tubes

II. Induction of Appressoria

III. Development of Infection Structures

4. Vegetative Growth in the Susceptible Host

I. Intercellular Hyphae

II. Intracellular Structures

5. Nuclei

I. Interphase Nuclei

II. Nuclear Division

6. Incompatible Plant-Rust Associations

I. "Natural" Resistance

II. Resistance Elicited by Systemic Fungicides

7. Parasites of Rust Fungi

I. Fungi

II. Viruses

Bibliography

Supplemental Bibliography

Taxonomic Index

Subject Index




About the Author

Michele Heath

