Ultrastructural Pathology of the Cell and Matrix: Third Edition Volume 2 presents a comprehensive examination of the intracellular lesion. It discusses the analysis of pathological tissues using electron microscope. It addresses the experimental procedures made on the cellular level. Some of the topics covered in the book are the structure, distribution, and variations of rod-shaped microtubulated bodies; morphology of intracytoplasmic filaments; melanosome-producing and melanosome-containing cells in tumours; myofilaments in striated muscle; and pathological variations in size, shape, and numbers of microbodies. The intracytoplasmic and intranuclear annulate lamellae are fully covered. An in-depth account of the classification, history, and nomenclature of lysosomes are provided. The morphology and normal variations of melanosomes and anchoring fibrils are completely presented. A chapter is devoted to the endocytotic structures and cell processes. Another section focuses on the classification and nomenclature of fibrous components. The book can provide useful information to cytologists, pathologists, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents



7 Lysosomes

Introduction (History, Classification and Nomenclature)

Heterolysosomes and Autolysosomes

Lamellar Cup-Shaped Lysosomes

Multivesicular Bodies and R-Bodies

Lipofuscin (Residual Bodies)

Myelinoid Membranes, Myelin Figures and Myelinosomes

Erythrophagosomes and Erythrophagolysosomes

Siderosomes, Haemosiderin and Ferritin

Lysosomes and Residual Bodies in Tumours

Lysosomes in Erythrocytes

Lysosomes in Neutrophil Leucocytes

Lysosomes in Eosinophil Leucocytes

Lysosomes in Monocytes and Macrophages

Lysosomes in Melanosis Coli and Some Other Melanoses

Lysosomes in Melanosis Duodeni

Lysosomes in Malakoplakia

Lysosomes in Granular Cell Tumors

Lysosomes in Rheumatoid Arthritis

Lysosomes in the Liver of the Tumor-Bearing Host

Angulate Lysosomes

Lysosomes in Mucopolysaccharidoses

Lysosomes in Metachromatic Leucodystrophy (Sulphatoidosis)

Curvilinear Bodies in Lysosomes

Collagen in Lysosomes

Glycogen in Lysosomes (Glycogenosomes)

Metals in Lysosomes

Aurosomes

Platinosomes

Interlysosomal Crystalline Plates (Zipper-like Structures)

References

8 Microbodies (Peroxisomes, Microperoxisomes and Catalosomes)

Introduction

Structure and Normal Variations

Pathological Variations in Size, Shape and Numbers

References

9 Melanosomes

Introduction

Morphology and Normal Variations

Alterations in Melanosomes in Melanomas and Pigmentary Disorders

Granular Melanosomes

Balloon Melanosomes

Giant Melanosomes

Melanosome-Producing and Melanosome-Containing Cells in Tumors

References

10 Rod-Shaped Microtubulated Bodies

Introduction

Structure, Distribution and Variations

Rod-Shaped Microtubulated Body in Vasoformative Tumors

References

11 Intracytoplasmic Filaments

Introduction

Myofilaments in Striated Muscle

Ring Fibers

Myofibrillary Degeneration

Morphological Alterations of the Z-Line

Myofilaments in Rhabdomyoma and Rhabdomyosarcoma

Myofilaments in Smooth Muscle

Myofilaments in Leiomyoma and Leiomyosarcoma

Myofilaments in Cells Other than Muscle

Myofibroblasts and Myofibroblastoma

Intermediate Filaments in Normal and Pathological States (Including Neoplastic)

Mallory's Bodies

Globular Filamentous Bodies

Crystals and Crystalloids of Intracytoplasmic Filaments

Crystalline Filamentous Cylinders

Asteroid Bodies

References

12 Microtubules

Introduction

Structure, Function and Variations

References

13 Cytoplasmic Matrix and Its Inclusions

Introduction

The Dark Cell-Light Cell Phenomenon

Dark and Light Cells in Tumors

Glycogen

Polyglucosan Bodies (Corpora Amylacea, Lafora's Bodies, Lafora-like Bodies, Bielschowsky's Bodies and Amylopectin Bodies)

Lipid

Crystalline Inclusions

Fibrin

Heinz Bodies

Porphyrin Inclusions

Intracellular and Intracytoplasmic Collagen

Intracytoplasmic Banded Structures

Intracytoplasmic Desmosomes

Intracytoplasmic Canaliculi and Lumina

Intracytoplasmic Nucleolus-like Bodies (Nematosome, Nuage, Dense Body, Honey-Comb Body, Ribosomal Body)

Viral Inclusions

References

14 Cell Membrane and Coat

Introduction

Cell Membrane

T-Tubule Networks

Basement Membrane and Basal Lamina

Alterations in the Basal Lamina

Basal Lamina in Alport's Syndrome

Basal Lamina in Dense Deposit Disease

Coat of Free Surfaces

External Lamina

Glycocalyceal Bodies and Filamentous Core Rootlets

Spherical Microparticles

Crystals in Basal Lamina (Striated Lamellar Structures, Fibrin and Others)

References

15 Cell Junctions

Introduction

Structure and Function of Cell Junctions

Alterations of Cell Junctions in Neoplasia

Diagnostic Value of Cell Junctions in Tumors

Cell Junctions in Connective Tissues and Haemopoietic Tissues

References

16 Endocytotic Structures and Cell Processes

Introduction

Endocytotic Vesicles and Vacuoles

Micropinocytosis Vermiformis

Langerhans' Cell Granules (Birkbeck's Granules)

Emperipolesis

Cytoplasmic Bubbling, Blebs and Blisters

Microvilli and Stereocilia

Morphological Alterations in Microvilli

Vermipodia

Cell Processes in Hairy Cell Leukaemia

Ropalocytes and Ropalopodia

Uropod of the Lymphocyte

Foot Processes of Podocytes

Cilia, Flagella and Sperm Tails

Single, Primary or Oligocilia

Atypical Cilia

Atypical Basal Bodies (Half Centrioles, Giant Centrioles and Others)

Immotile Cilia Syndrome

References

17 Extracellular Matrix (Extracellular Components)

Introduction (Classification and Nomenclature of Fibrous Components)

Collagen, Filaments, Fibrils and Fibers

Collagen in Fossils and Mummies

Anchoring Fibrils

Spiny Collagen

Fibrous Long-Spacing Collagen

Segment Long-Spacing Collagen

Giant Collagen Fibrils and Amianthoid Fibers

Spiralled Collagen (Poorly Packed Collagen and Frayed Collagen)

Elastic Fibers, Elaunin Fibers and Oxytalan Fibers

Calcified Elastic Fibers

Amyloid

Fibrin

Proteoglycan Particles (Matrix Granules)

Calcification (Matrical Lipidic Debris, Matrix Vesicles, Calcifying Collagen and Calcifying Secretions)

References

Nomogram

Index