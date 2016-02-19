Ultrastructural Pathology of the Cell and Matrix
3rd Edition
A Text and Atlas of Physiological and Pathological Alterations in the Fine Structure of Cellular and Extracellular Components
Ultrastructural Pathology of the Cell and Matrix: Third Edition Volume 2 presents a comprehensive examination of the intracellular lesion. It discusses the analysis of pathological tissues using electron microscope. It addresses the experimental procedures made on the cellular level.
Some of the topics covered in the book are the structure, distribution, and variations of rod-shaped microtubulated bodies; morphology of intracytoplasmic filaments; melanosome-producing and melanosome-containing cells in tumours; myofilaments in striated muscle; and pathological variations in size, shape, and numbers of microbodies. The intracytoplasmic and intranuclear annulate lamellae are fully covered. An in-depth account of the classification, history, and nomenclature of lysosomes are provided. The morphology and normal variations of melanosomes and anchoring fibrils are completely presented. A chapter is devoted to the endocytotic structures and cell processes. Another section focuses on the classification and nomenclature of fibrous components.
The book can provide useful information to cytologists, pathologists, students, and researchers.
7 Lysosomes
Introduction (History, Classification and Nomenclature)
Heterolysosomes and Autolysosomes
Lamellar Cup-Shaped Lysosomes
Multivesicular Bodies and R-Bodies
Lipofuscin (Residual Bodies)
Myelinoid Membranes, Myelin Figures and Myelinosomes
Erythrophagosomes and Erythrophagolysosomes
Siderosomes, Haemosiderin and Ferritin
Lysosomes and Residual Bodies in Tumours
Lysosomes in Erythrocytes
Lysosomes in Neutrophil Leucocytes
Lysosomes in Eosinophil Leucocytes
Lysosomes in Monocytes and Macrophages
Lysosomes in Melanosis Coli and Some Other Melanoses
Lysosomes in Melanosis Duodeni
Lysosomes in Malakoplakia
Lysosomes in Granular Cell Tumors
Lysosomes in Rheumatoid Arthritis
Lysosomes in the Liver of the Tumor-Bearing Host
Angulate Lysosomes
Lysosomes in Mucopolysaccharidoses
Lysosomes in Metachromatic Leucodystrophy (Sulphatoidosis)
Curvilinear Bodies in Lysosomes
Collagen in Lysosomes
Glycogen in Lysosomes (Glycogenosomes)
Metals in Lysosomes
Aurosomes
Platinosomes
Interlysosomal Crystalline Plates (Zipper-like Structures)
References
8 Microbodies (Peroxisomes, Microperoxisomes and Catalosomes)
Introduction
Structure and Normal Variations
Pathological Variations in Size, Shape and Numbers
References
9 Melanosomes
Introduction
Morphology and Normal Variations
Alterations in Melanosomes in Melanomas and Pigmentary Disorders
Granular Melanosomes
Balloon Melanosomes
Giant Melanosomes
Melanosome-Producing and Melanosome-Containing Cells in Tumors
References
10 Rod-Shaped Microtubulated Bodies
Introduction
Structure, Distribution and Variations
Rod-Shaped Microtubulated Body in Vasoformative Tumors
References
11 Intracytoplasmic Filaments
Introduction
Myofilaments in Striated Muscle
Ring Fibers
Myofibrillary Degeneration
Morphological Alterations of the Z-Line
Myofilaments in Rhabdomyoma and Rhabdomyosarcoma
Myofilaments in Smooth Muscle
Myofilaments in Leiomyoma and Leiomyosarcoma
Myofilaments in Cells Other than Muscle
Myofibroblasts and Myofibroblastoma
Intermediate Filaments in Normal and Pathological States (Including Neoplastic)
Mallory's Bodies
Globular Filamentous Bodies
Crystals and Crystalloids of Intracytoplasmic Filaments
Crystalline Filamentous Cylinders
Asteroid Bodies
References
12 Microtubules
Introduction
Structure, Function and Variations
References
13 Cytoplasmic Matrix and Its Inclusions
Introduction
The Dark Cell-Light Cell Phenomenon
Dark and Light Cells in Tumors
Glycogen
Polyglucosan Bodies (Corpora Amylacea, Lafora's Bodies, Lafora-like Bodies, Bielschowsky's Bodies and Amylopectin Bodies)
Lipid
Crystalline Inclusions
Fibrin
Heinz Bodies
Porphyrin Inclusions
Intracellular and Intracytoplasmic Collagen
Intracytoplasmic Banded Structures
Intracytoplasmic Desmosomes
Intracytoplasmic Canaliculi and Lumina
Intracytoplasmic Nucleolus-like Bodies (Nematosome, Nuage, Dense Body, Honey-Comb Body, Ribosomal Body)
Viral Inclusions
References
14 Cell Membrane and Coat
Introduction
Cell Membrane
T-Tubule Networks
Basement Membrane and Basal Lamina
Alterations in the Basal Lamina
Basal Lamina in Alport's Syndrome
Basal Lamina in Dense Deposit Disease
Coat of Free Surfaces
External Lamina
Glycocalyceal Bodies and Filamentous Core Rootlets
Spherical Microparticles
Crystals in Basal Lamina (Striated Lamellar Structures, Fibrin and Others)
References
15 Cell Junctions
Introduction
Structure and Function of Cell Junctions
Alterations of Cell Junctions in Neoplasia
Diagnostic Value of Cell Junctions in Tumors
Cell Junctions in Connective Tissues and Haemopoietic Tissues
References
16 Endocytotic Structures and Cell Processes
Introduction
Endocytotic Vesicles and Vacuoles
Micropinocytosis Vermiformis
Langerhans' Cell Granules (Birkbeck's Granules)
Emperipolesis
Cytoplasmic Bubbling, Blebs and Blisters
Microvilli and Stereocilia
Morphological Alterations in Microvilli
Vermipodia
Cell Processes in Hairy Cell Leukaemia
Ropalocytes and Ropalopodia
Uropod of the Lymphocyte
Foot Processes of Podocytes
Cilia, Flagella and Sperm Tails
Single, Primary or Oligocilia
Atypical Cilia
Atypical Basal Bodies (Half Centrioles, Giant Centrioles and Others)
Immotile Cilia Syndrome
References
17 Extracellular Matrix (Extracellular Components)
Introduction (Classification and Nomenclature of Fibrous Components)
Collagen, Filaments, Fibrils and Fibers
Collagen in Fossils and Mummies
Anchoring Fibrils
Spiny Collagen
Fibrous Long-Spacing Collagen
Segment Long-Spacing Collagen
Giant Collagen Fibrils and Amianthoid Fibers
Spiralled Collagen (Poorly Packed Collagen and Frayed Collagen)
Elastic Fibers, Elaunin Fibers and Oxytalan Fibers
Calcified Elastic Fibers
Amyloid
Fibrin
Proteoglycan Particles (Matrix Granules)
Calcification (Matrical Lipidic Debris, Matrix Vesicles, Calcifying Collagen and Calcifying Secretions)
References
Nomogram
Index
- No. of pages:
- 775
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1988
- Published:
- 25th November 1988
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483192093