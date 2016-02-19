Ultrastructural Pathology of the Cell and Matrix

Table of Contents



Preface to the Third Edition

Preface to the Second Edition

Preface to the First Edition

Acknowledgments

1 Nucleus

Introduction

Nuclear Shape

Cerebriform Nucleus

Radially Segmented Nucleus

Chromatin in Normal, Neoplastic and Necrotic Cells

The Nuclear Matrix and Interchromatin and Perichromatin Granules

Giant Perichromatin Granules

Nuclear Envelope and Pores

Thickening, Proliferation and Reduplication of Nuclear Envelope

Evaginations or Blebs of Nuclear Envelope

Nuclear Fibrous Lamina

Nucleolus, Structure and Variations in Size, Shape and Numbers

Meandering Nucleolus

Nucleolar Margination

Segregation of Nucleolar Components

Pseudoinclusions and True Inclusions

Intranuclear Russell Bodies

Intranuclear Concentric Laminated Inclusions

Intranuclear Helioid Inclusions

Intranuclear Membranous Lamellae, Tubules and Vesicles

Intranucleolar Membranous Lamellae, Tubules and Vesicles

Intranuclear Glygogen Inclusions

Intranuclear Lipid Inclusions

Intranuclear Filamentous and Crystalline Inclusions

Intranuclear Haemoglobin Inclusions

Intranuclear Lead Inclusions

Intranuclear Bismuth Inclusions

Intranuclear Viral Inclusions and Virus-like Particles

Nuclear Projections, Pockets, Loops, Satellites and Clefts

Nuclear Bodies

References

2 Centrioles

Introduction

Structure and Function

References

3 Mitochondria

Introduction

Mitochondrial Morphology and Enzyme Content

Concentration of Cristae

Lamellar, Tubular and Vesicular Cristae

Concentric Cristae

Zig-Zag Cristae

Fenestrated Cristae

Longitudinally Orientated Cristae

Prismatic Cristae

Sinuous Undulating and Reticular Cristae

Mitochondriogenesis

Mitochondrial Involution and Elimination

Mitochondrial Associations

Intermitochondrial Herniations, Whorls and Bridges

Variations in Dense Granules and Calcification

Swollen or Hydropic Mitochondria

Flocculent or Woolly Densities in Mitochondria

Mitochondrial Hypertrophy and Hyperplasia

Mitochondria in Oncocytes and Oncocytomas

Giant Mitochondria

Ring-Shaped and Cup-Shaped Mitochondria

Chondriospheres

Mitochondrial Changes in Neoplasia

Intramitochondrial Glycogen Inclusions

Intramitochondrial Lipidic Inclusions

Intramitochondrial Crystalline, Paracrystalline and Filamentous Inclusions

Intramitochondrial Iron Inclusions

References

4 Golgi Complex and Secretory Granules

Introduction

Structure and Function

Golgi Complex in Cell Differentiation and Neoplasia

Hypertrophy and Atrophy of Golgi Complex

Lipid and Lipoprotein in Golgi Complex

Mucous Granules in Normal and Neoplastic Cells

Serous and Zymogen Granules in Normal and Neoplastic Cells

Secretory Granules (Myelinosomes) in Normal and Neoplastic Type II Alveolar Cells

Neuroendocrine (APUD) Granules and Uranaffin Reaction in Normal and Neoplastic Cells

Neuroendocrine Granules in Normal and Neoplastic Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Cells

Neuroendocrine Granules in Carcinoids

Adrenaline and Noradrenaline Granules in Normal and Neoplastic Cells

Misplaced Exocytosis

Amphicrine Cells and Amphicrine Tumours

Granules of Mast Cells and Basophilic Leucocytes

References

5 Endoplasmic Reticulum

Introduction

Rough Endoplasmic Reticulum

Smooth Endoplasmic Reticulum

Dilatation and Vesiculation of Endoplasmic Reticulum Due to Ingress of Water

Dilatation and Vesiculation of Rough Endoplasmic Reticulum Due to Storage of Secretory Products

Degranulation of Rough Endoplasmic Reticulum

Disaggregation of Polyribosomes

Helical Polyribosomes and Ribosome Crystals

Ribosome-Lamella Complex

Endoplasmic Reticulum and Ribosomes in Cell Differentiation and Neoplasia

Hypertrophy of Rough Endoplasmic Reticulum

Hypertrophy of Smooth Endoplasmic Reticulum in Hepatocytes

Confronting Cisternae

Tubular Confronting Cisternae

Confronting Cisternae Complex

Tubule Group: Rough and Smooth Tubular Aggregates and Intracisternal Tubules

Microtubule Group: Ordered Arrays of Straight Microtubules and Randomly Oriented Microtubules in Rough Endoplasmic Reticulum

Microtubule Group: Parallel Microtubular Arrays

Microtubule Group: Microtubuloreticular Structures (Lupus Type and Others)

Membrane Group: Reticulated, Knotted, Undulating, Pouched, Radiate and Cross-Banded Membranous Formations or Complexes

Membrane Group: Concentric Membranous Bodies of the Endoplasmic Reticulum

Glycogen in Rough Endoplasmic Reticulum

Lipid in Endoplasmic Reticulum (Liposomes)

Proteinaceous Granules and Crystalline Inclusions in Rough Endoplasmic Reticulum

Laminated Inclusions in Rough Endoplasmic Reticulum

Intracisternal Sequestration

Virus in Endoplasmic Reticulum

References

6 Annulate Lamellae

Introduction

Intracytoplasmic and Intranuclear Annulate Lamellae

References

7 Lysosomes

Introduction (History, Classification and Nomenclature)

Heterolysosomes and Autolysosomes

Lamellar Cup-Shaped Lysosomes

Multivesicular Bodies and R-Bodies

Lipofuscin (Residual Bodies)

Myelinoid Membranes, Myelin Figures and Myelinosomes

Erythrophagosomes and Erythrophagolysosomes

Siderosomes, Haemosiderin and Ferritin

Lysosomes and Residual Bodies in Tumors

Lysosomes in Erythrocytes

Lysosomes in Neutrophil Leucocytes

Lysosomes in Eosinophil Leucocytes

Lysosomes in Monocytes and Macrophages

Lysosomes in Melanosis Coli and Some Other Melanoses

Lysosomes in Melanosis Duodeni

Lysosomes in Malakoplakia

Lysosomes in Granular Cell Tumors

Lysosomes in Rheumatoid Arthritis

Lysosomes in the Liver of the Tumor-Bearing Host

Angulate Lysosomes

Lysosomes in Mucopolysaccharidoses

Lysosomes in Metachromatic Leucodystrophy (Sulphatoidosis)

Curvilinear Bodies in Lysosomes

Collagen in Lysosomes

Glycogen in Lysosomes (Glycogenosomes)

Metals in Lysosomes

Aurosomes

Platinosomes

Interlysosomal Crystalline Plates (Zipper-like Structures)

References

8 Microbodies (Peroxisomes, Microperoxisomes and Catalosomes)

Introduction

Structure and Normal Variations

Pathological Variations in Size, Shape and Numbers

References

9 Melanosomes

Introduction

Morphology and Normal Variations

Alterations in Melanosomes in Melanomas and Pigmentary Disorders

Granular Melanosomes

Balloon Melanosomes

Giant Melanosomes

Melanosome-Producing and Melanosome-Containing Cells in Tumors

References

10 Rod-Shaped Microtubulated Bodies

Introduction

Structure, Distribution and Variations

Rod-Shaped Microtubulated Body in Vasoformative Tumors

References

11 Intracytoplasmic Filaments

Introduction

Myofilaments in Striated Muscle

Ring Fibers

Myofibrillary Degeneration

Morphological Alterations of the Z-Line

Myofilaments in Rhabdomyoma and Rhabdomyosarcoma

Myofilaments in Smooth Muscle

Myofilaments in Leiomyoma and Leiomyosarcoma

Myofilaments in Cells Other than Muscle

Myofibroblasts and Myofibroblastoma

Intermediate Filaments in Normal and Pathological States (including Neoplastic)

Mallory's Bodies

Globular Filamentous Bodies

Crystals and Crystalloids of Intracytoplasmic Filaments

Crystalline Filamentous Cylinders

Asteroid Bodies

References

12 Microtubules

Introduction

Structure, Function and Variations

References

13 Cytoplasmic Matrix and Its Inclusions

Introduction

The Dark Cell-Light Cell Phenomenon

Dark and Light Cells in Tumors

Glycogen

Polyglucosan Bodies (Corpora Amylacea, Lafora's Bodies, Lafora-like Bodies, Bielschowsky's Bodies and Amylopectin Bodies)

Lipid

Crystalline Inclusions

Fibrin

Heinz Bodies

Porphyrin Inclusions

Intracellular and Intracytoplasmic Collagen

Intracytoplasmic Banded Structures

Intracytoplasmic Desmosomes

Intracytoplasmic Canaliculi and Lumina

Intracytoplasmic Nucleolus-Like Bodies (Nematosome, Nuage, Dense Body, Honey-Comb Body, Ribosomal Body)

Viral Inclusions

References

14 Cell Membrane and Coat

Introduction

Cell Membrane

T-Tubule Networks

Basement Membrane and Basal Lamina

Alterations in the Basal Lamina

Basal Lamina in Alport's Syndrome

Basal Lamina in Dense Deposit Disease

Coat of Free Surfaces

External Lamina

Glycocalyceal Bodies and Filamentous Core Rootlets

Spherical Microparticles

Crystals in Basal Lamina (Striated Lamellar Structures, Fibrin and Others)

References

15 Cell Junctions

Introduction

Structure and Function of Cell Junctions

Alterations of Cell Junctions in Neoplasia

Diagnostic Value of Cell Junctions in Tumors

Cell Junctions in Connective Tissues and Haemopoietic Tissues

References

16 Endocytotic Structures and Cell Processes

Introduction

Endocytotic Vesicles and Vacuoles

Micropinocytosis Vermiformis

Langerhans' Cell Granules (Birkbeck's Granules)

Emperipolesis

Cytoplasmic Bubbling, Blebs and Blisters

Microvilli and Stereocilia

Morphological Alterations in Microvilli

Vermipodia

Cell Processes in Hairy Cell Leukaemia

Ropalocytes and Ropalopodia

Uropod of the Lymphocyte

Foot Processes of Podocytes

Cilia, Flagella and Sperm Tails

Single, Primary or Oligocilia

Atypical Cilia

Atypical Basal Bodies (Half Centrioles, Giant Centrioles and Others)

Immotile Cilia Syndrome

References

17 Extracellular Matrix (Extracellular Components)

Introduction (Classification and Nomenclature of Fibrous Components)

Collagen, Filaments, Fibrils and Fibers

Collagen in Fossils and Mummies

Anchoring Fibrils

Spiny Collagen

Fibrous Long-Spacing Collagen

Segment Long-Spacing Collagen

Giant Collagen Fibrils and Amianthoid Fibers

Spiraled Collagen (Poorly Packed Collagen and Frayed Collagen)

Elastic Fibers, Elaunin Fibers and Oxytalan Fibers 1252

Calcified Elastic Fibers

Amyloid

Fibrin

Proteoglycan Particles (Matrix Granules)

Calcification (Matrical Lipidic Debris, Matrix Vesicles, Calcifying Collagen and Calcifying Secretions)

References

Nomogram

Index