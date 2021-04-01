COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Ultrasound Guided Musculoskeletal Procedures - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323910149

Ultrasound Guided Musculoskeletal Procedures

1st Edition

Author: Dinesh Sirisena
Paperback ISBN: 9780323910149
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st April 2021
Page Count: 300
Description

Musculoskeletal ultrasound forms an important tool for physicians working in this field of medicine and there is increasing expectation from patients that they will be provided with a safe, guided procedure if clinically warranted. While an understanding of ultrasound imaging is essential for prior to undertaking ultrasound guided procedures, there are few practical guides that provide practicing clinicians with a quick reference when faced with a procedure. Ultrasound Guided Musculoskeletal Procedures provides the support practitioners need based on practical, first-hand experience of a Sports and Exercise Medicine Physician who trained in musculoskeletal sonography. Over the years and with much practice, the lessons learned, and techniques developed are summarized in this text with relevant pictures guides those undertaking the procedure. Written with trainees and practitioners in mind, by Dr. Sirisena who teaches both novice and experienced in ultrasound imaging or procedures.

Key Features

  • A standardized approach to a procedure, how to position patients and what equipment is required
  • Includes straight forward injections as well as hydrodilatations, tendon stripping and facet/nerve injections
  • Images throughout complement the text and guide the reader

Readership

Sports practitioners, radiologists and trainees in these specialties

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    2. Safety and consent
    3. Injections
    4. Indications and contraindications
    5. Equipment
    6. Post-injection protocols
    7. Glossary
    8. Upper Limb (shoulder, elbow and wrist/hand)
    9. Spine (cervical, lumbar and sacral)
    10. Lower limb (hip/groin, knee and ankle/foot)

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st April 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780323910149

About the Author

Dinesh Sirisena

Dr Dinesh Sirisena is a Sports, Exercise and Musculoskeletal Medicine Consultant based at the Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) Sports Medicine Centre, Singapore. While he sees and treats a wide range of sport-related and general MSK conditions, his areas of interest include the hip, the spine and shoulder injuries. In addition to providing rehabilitation and focussed shockwave therapies, Dr Sirisena is also a interventional musculoskeletal sonographer, providing diagnostic ultrasound scanning together with specialised treatments such as ultrasound guided PRP/prolotherapy/high volume/ spinal/peripheral nerve injections and tendon stripping. In Asia, Dr Sirisena is the nominated European Professional Golf Association physician.

Affiliations and Expertise

Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) Sports Medicine Centre, Singapore

