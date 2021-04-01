Ultrasound Guided Musculoskeletal Procedures in Sports Medicine
1st Edition
A Practical Atlas
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Musculoskeletal ultrasound forms an important tool for physicians working in this field of medicine and there is increasing expectation from patients that they will be provided with a safe, guided procedure if clinically warranted. While an understanding of ultrasound imaging is essential for prior to undertaking ultrasound guided procedures, there are few practical guides that provide practicing clinicians with a quick reference when faced with a procedure. Ultrasound Guided Musculoskeletal Procedures provides the support practitioners need based on practical, first-hand experience of a Sports and Exercise Medicine Physician who trained in musculoskeletal sonography. Over the years and with much practice, the lessons learned, and techniques developed are summarized in this text with relevant pictures guides those undertaking the procedure. Written with trainees and practitioners in mind, by Dr. Sirisena who teaches both novice and experienced in ultrasound imaging or procedures.
Key Features
- A standardized approach to a procedure, how to position patients and what equipment is required
- Includes straight forward injections as well as hydrodilatations, tendon stripping and facet/nerve injections
- Images throughout complement the text and guide the reader
Readership
Sports practitioners, radiologists and trainees in these specialties
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Safety and consent
3. Injections
4. Indications and contraindications
5. Equipment
6. Post-injection protocols
7. Glossary
8. Upper Limb (shoulder, elbow and wrist/hand)
9. Spine (cervical, lumbar and sacral)
10. Lower limb (hip/groin, knee and ankle/foot)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st April 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323910149
About the Author
Dinesh Sirisena
Dr Dinesh Sirisena is a Sports, Exercise and Musculoskeletal Medicine Consultant based at the Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) Sports Medicine Centre, Singapore. While he sees and treats a wide range of sport-related and general MSK conditions, his areas of interest include the hip, the spine and shoulder injuries. In addition to providing rehabilitation and focussed shockwave therapies, Dr Sirisena is also a interventional musculoskeletal sonographer, providing diagnostic ultrasound scanning together with specialised treatments such as ultrasound guided PRP/prolotherapy/high volume/ spinal/peripheral nerve injections and tendon stripping. In Asia, Dr Sirisena is the nominated European Professional Golf Association physician.
Affiliations and Expertise
Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) Sports Medicine Centre, Singapore
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.