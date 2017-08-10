Ultrasound: Advances in Food Processing and Preservation
1st Edition
Description
Ultrasound is an emerging technology that has been widely explored in food
science and technology since the late 1990s.
The book is divided into three main areas.Chapters 1 to 5 focus on the basic principles of ultrasound and how the technology works on microbial cells, enzymes, and the chemistry behind the process. Chapters 6 to 15 cover the application of ultrasound in specific food products and processes, discussing changes on food quality and presenting some innovations in food ingredients and enhancement of unit operations. Finally, Chapters 16 to 20 present some topics about manufacture of ultrasound equipment and simulation of the process, the use of the technology to treat food industry wastewater, and an industry perspective. The laws and regulations concerning emerging technologies, such as ultrasound, are also discussed, including the new Food Safety Modernization Act.
Key Features
- Provides a clear and comprehensive panorama of ultrasound technology
- Contains updated research behind this technology
- Brings the current tested product and future uses
- Explores potential future use within the food industry
Readership
Researches on Food Science/Food engineering, people from Industry looking for innovative technologies to process Food
Table of Contents
1. Engineering Principles of Ultrasound Technology
2. Advances in Thermo- and Manothermosonication for Microbial Inactivation
3. Hurdle Technology Using Ultrasound for Food Preservation
4. Advances in Thermosonication for the Inactivation of Endogenous Enzymes in Foods
5. Sonochemistry of Foods
6. Dairy Products Processed With Ultrasound
7. Ultrasound Processing of Fruit and Vegetable Juices
8. Fresh Produce Treated by Power Ultrasound
9. Ultrasound Processing and Food Quality
10. Physical Properties of Sonicated Products: A New Era for Novel Ingredients
11. Removal of Allergens in Some Food Products Using Ultrasound
12. Food Freezing Assisted With Ultrasound
13. Encapsulation of Bioactive Compounds Using Ultrasonic Technology
14. Extraction Processes Assisted by Ultrasound
15. Other Mass Transfer Unit Operations Enhanced by Ultrasound
16. Treatment of Food Industry Wastewater With Ultrasound: A Big Opportunity for the Technology
17. From Research to Production: Overcoming Scale-Up Limitations of Ultrasonic Processing
18. Multiphysics Simulation During Ultrasound Food Processing
19. Opportunities and Challenges of Ultrasound for Food Processing: An Industry Point of View
20. Laws and Regulations for Novel Food Processing Technologies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 556
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 10th August 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128046142
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128045817
About the Editor
Daniela Bermudez-Aguirre
Daniela Bermudez-Aguirre has a background in Food Engineering (BSc), Food Science (MSc) and Engineering Science, with a focus on Food Engineering (PhD). During her graduate and post-doctorate work at Washington State University (WSU), she was involved in the development of nonthermal technologies for food processing and preservation, such as high hydrostatic pressure, pulsed electric fields, ultrasound, ultraviolet, cold plasma and ozone. Her research at WSU also included projects funded by the Department of Defense (DoD) to improve the quality of military rations without compromising the food safety using innovative thermal processing. Afterwards, Dr. Bermudez-Aguirre worked as a Senior Research Scientist for Lockheed Martin, a contractor of NASA. At NASA’s Johnson Space Center, she was the Principal Investigator of a project that used of cold plasma to disinfect vegetables grown and consumed in-orbit by astronauts. In the last few years, she has been a consultant to industry and research centers about the use and applications of cold plasma equipment. Dr. Bermudez-Aguirre is author of more than 60 peer-review publications, editor of three books in Food Engineering, and reviewer of over 50 high-impact journals in food science and technology. She has more than 20 years of experience working on nonthermal technologies for food safety and product development.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consulting, USA