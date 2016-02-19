Ultrasonics International 91

Table of Contents



Foreword

Plenary Paper

Acoustic Microscopy for Materials Characterization

Limited Papers

Biological Effects of Lithotripters

Ultrasound in the Food Industry

Guided Elastic Waves in Fluid-Loaded Composite Laminates

Techniques for Underwater Acoustic Imaging

Signal Processing Applied to Absorption and Velocity Measurements

Biological Applications: Oral Papers

Are Biological Effects of Shock Waves Caused by Free Radicals?

Quantitative Assignment of Shock Wave Parameters to Stone Disintegration in Lithotripsy

Reproducibility of the Shock Waves Improves When Electrolyte is Used in Electrohydraulic Generators, Why?

Influence of Dissolved Gases and Gas Bubbles on Chemical and Biological Effects of Lithotripter Shock Waves In Vitro

A Generalized Simulation Approach to Doppler Flow Measurements

Ultrasonic Characterization of Aerated Foodstuffs

Ultrasonic Non-Destructive Evaluation of the Maturity and Quality of Fresh Fruit and Vegetables

The Study of Isolation of Effective Compositions from Traditional Chinese Medicines by Ultrasound

Biological Applications: Poster Papers

DNA Disrupture Induced by Ultrasound as Useful Tool in Molecular Biology

Blood Velocity Estimation in Medical Imaging - Artifacts and Errors

The Use of Ultrasound Pulse Velocity for Studying Tissue Development in Cereal Plant Stems

Ultrasonic Characterization of Emulsions

Ultrasonic Monitoring of Melting/Crystallization in Emulsions

Acoustic-Optics: Oral Papers

Novel Algorithm for Strong Acoustic-Optic Interaction: Application to a Phase-Profiled Sound Column

Design and Applications of an Hybrid Acoustic-Optic Digital Processor

Visualization of Acoustic Phase Conjugate Waves

Investigation of Amplitude and Phase of Light Diffracted by an Ultrasonic Wave

Acoustic-Optics: Poster Papers

A Spatio-Temporal Fourier-Transform Approach to Acoustooptic Interaction of Light Beams with Periodic Pulse Sound Train

Acoustooptic Modulator for Uncollimated White Light

Evaluation of Ultrasonic Techniques by Visualization of Ultrasound in Water and in Transparent Solids

Intensity Distribution in a Phase-Shifted Surface Acoustic Wave Resonator

Acoustooptic Multifrequency Modulation for a High Definition Laser Videoprojector

Investigation of Cholesteric Liquid Crystals in the Bragg Reflection Region by Photoacoustic Method

Direct Acousto-Optical Measurement of Continuous and Pulsed Ultrasound Using Raman-Nath Diffraction of Convergent Light

Physical Acoustics: Oral Papers

Laser Heterodyne Interferometer Applied to the Measurement of Pulsed Ultrasonic Pressures in Fluids

On Nature of Sonoluminescence and Chemical Effects in Acoustic Fields

Separation of Dispersed Particles by Drifting Ultrasonic Resonance Fields

Development and Applications of Ultrasonic Aerosol Generators

Nonlinear Effects in Pulsed Sound Beams

Propagation of Acoustic Waves, Nonlinear Effects and Acoustomagnetic Recording in Polycrystalline Ferrites

Higher Order Acoustic Nonlinearities

The Use of Yttrium-Rare Earth Aluminum Garnet Solid Solution for Bulk Acoustic Microwave (BAMW) Devices

Experimental Study of Scholte-Stoneley Wave Diffraction by a Dihedral

Acoustic Scattering from Cylindrical Shells Bounded by Hemispherical Endcaps

Iterative Methods for the Reconstruction of Characteristics of Strong Inhomogeneities by the Data of Acoustic Scattering

Equivalent Elastic and Piezoelectric Constants of Composite Laminates

Interface Waves (Or Rayleigh, Stoneley or Stoneley-Scholte Types) in Layered Media. Pecular Case of Quasi-Periodical Structures

The Analysis of the Semiconductor- Low Loss Dielectric BAW Layered Resonator Structures

Acoustic Resonance Excitation of Interface Waves on a Viscous Compliant Coating Subject to a Fluid Flow

Theoretical and Experimental Study of the Radiation of Transient Ultrasonic Waves in Solid Media

Reflection and Transmission Fields of Focused Ultrasonic Waves

Analysis of Hexagonal Crystal Cladded Acoustic Fibers

Experimental Investigation of Rayleigh Wave Generation at a Surface Pit with Compression Wave Incidence

On The Attenuation of Ultrasound by Air Bubbles in Relation to Their Stabilization

Identification of the Characteristics of Submerged Elastic Shells via Selected Resonance Features in Their Acoustic Echoes

Acoustic Waveguiding Rods of Graded Velocity Profiles

Physical Acoustics: Poster Papers

A Systematic Study of the Surface Waves of High-TC Superconducting Single Crystals

Ultrasonic Measurements on Silica- and Organic Aerogels

Ultrasonic Study of Shape Memory Alloys

Enhancement of Schlieren and Photoelastic Images of Ultrasonic Pulses by Computer Image Processing - Towards Quantitative Field Characterisation

Rayleigh Wave Scattering From Semi-Circular Depressions

Non Specular Effects of Reflection and Transmission at an Immersed Viscoelastic - Anisotropic Layer

A Summary of All Forces Acting on Spherical Particles in a Sound Field

Saw Propagation in Strong Electric Field

Controlled Directivity of the Ultrasonic Waves Generated by Laser Impact

Absorption of One-Cycle Finite-Amplitude Sound in a Dissipative Fluid

Is it Possible to Determine All Independent Elastic Constants from the Measurements of the Angular Dependence of Velocity of Surface Acoustic Waves on Basal Plane of Single Crystals?

Reflection of the Rayleigh Waves from the Heavy Strip

Visualization of Relative Delays in Transient Spatial Patterns Generated by Discontinuous Radiating Surfaces

Oblique Scattering from a Solid Cylinder Immersed in Water

Melt Temperature Oscillations in the Ultrasonic Vibrations-Introduced Crystal Growth Technique

Transducers: Oral Papers

Optimum Cuts for Some Thickness or Lateral Electric Field Driven Piezoelectric Materials

Acoustic Impedence Matching Systems in the Low Ultrasonic Region with Porous Inorganic sio2-Aerogels

Characterization of the Surface Vibrational Patterns of Acoustically Radiating Structures Using the Angular Spectrum Method

Thickness Direction Measurements in Paper Materials Using Ultrasonic Sensors Immersed in Water-Filled Wheels

Dual-Frequency Array

A Bispectral Analysis of Sound Radiated from a Parametric Acoustic Array

Nonlinear Pressure Fields of Focused Transducers: Theory and Experiment

Fiber Optic Sensor System

A Fiber-Optic Underwater Acoustic Sensor Using a Stabilized Zeeman Laser

Laser Source Parameter Selection and Array Considerations for Enhancing Detection Sensitivity in Laser Ultrasonic Systems

Air-Coupled Piezoelectric Detection of Laser-Generated Ultrasound

Theoretical Modeling of Multiple Piezoelectric Composites

The Modeling, Design and Applications of Controllable Composite Transducers

Finite Element Modeling of Ultrasonic Transducers Using the Atila Code

Theoretical and Experimental Performance Appraisal of Active Multi-Layered Piezo-Polymer Transducer Structures

100 MHz Band Ultrasonic Array Transducers Utilizing Epitaxially Grown ZnO Films

An Integrated Matching Network for High Frequency Transducers

UHF Range Low-Loss Wide Band Saw Filter Using New Unidirectional Transducer Structures with Floating Electrodes

Transducers: Poster Papers

PVDF Hydrophone for In Vivo Ultrasound Exposure Measurement

Characterization of Thin Films in Order to Achieve Impedance Matching with Liquid Helium

Three Dimensional Characterization of Complex Parameters of Piezoceramic Disks Using an Identification Technique

The Janus Transducer Family

Diffraction Loss in Ultrasonic Measurements on Half Cylinders and Half Spheres

Ultrasonic Air-Borne Transducers with Vibration Plates in Stripe Modes

Application of the Finite Element Method to the Modelling of 2D and 3D Passive or Active Periodic Structures

Determination of Transient Deformations on the Active Surface of N.D.E. Ultrasonic Elements

Precise Positioning System Use of a Hybrid Transducer Type Ultrasonic Motor

The Microhammer Ultrasonic Point Source

Piezoelectric Transducer Analysis Using the Transfer Matrix Method and a Versatile Computer Code: ASTRE

A Study on a Transducer-Stepped Type Solid Horn System for Flexural Mode Ultrasonic High Power Transducer with One Dimensional Construction

New Hollow Cylinder Type Vibrating Tool with Large Diameter for Ultrasonic Plastics Welding

Non-Destructive Evaluation: Oral Papers

Ultrasonic Transmission of Adhesively Bonded Structures for Large FD

Ultrasonic Testing of Adhesively Bonded Layers Using Shear Waves

The Reflection of Ultrasound from Embedded Interface Layers in Adhesive Joints

Non-Destructive Evaluation of Bonded Assemblies Using Ultrasonic Waves

Sensitivity of Inversion Algorithms for Recovering Elastic Constants of Anisotropic Solids from Longitudinal Wavespeed Data

Finite Element Applications in NDE Engineering

Enhancement of the Time Resolution in Echograms Using Digital Signal Processing Techniques

Ultrasonic Reflection Tomography, Some Results in BME and NDE

Automatic Stabilization of a Fabry-Perot Interferometer for a Laser-Ultrasound C-Scan Imaging System

A Monitoring of the Superconducting Rotor by Acoustic Emissions

R. W. B. Stephens - in Memoriam. Acoustic Emission Techniques in Wood Science and Technology

The Lamb Modes of an Aluminum Plate Coated with a Polymer Layer

The Quantitative Measurement of Lamb Wave Interaction with Defects

The Generalized Stoneley Wave on Cylindrical Shells

Spectral Analysis of Ultrasonic Waves for the Characterization of Thermally Treated Wood

Ultrasonic Study of Damage Evolution on Creeped Steel

Diffuse Ultrasound in Polycrystalline Solids

Indication of the Phenomenon of Ultrasound Dispersion in Composites by a Time Frequency Representation

The Use of Ultrasonic Property Measurements As The Basis for Finite Element Analysis of Composite Materials

Ultrasonic Tomography in Composite Materials

Non-Destructive Evaluation: Poster Papers

Excitation of Uniform Flexural Progressive Waves on a Large Rectangular Plate

Optimization of Ultrasound Adhesive Bond Testing Methods Using Numerical Modeling

Wood Composites Anisotropy with Two Ultrasonic Techniques

Attenuation of Ultrasound in Solid Wood

Acoustic Characteristics of Synthetic Polymers

Evaluation of Structural Factors Vacuum Melted Steel by Ultrasonic Attenuation Technique in the Railway Axles

Laser Generated Rayleigh Waves: Application to Materials Characterization

Influence of Water or Plaster Filling Different Shells on Several Waves

Σ Embrittlement Estimation of Duplex Phase Stainless Steel Using Ultrasonic Backscattering

Modeling Study of Ultrasonic Propagation in Bimetallic Weld

Ultrasonic Spectroscopy of Carbon-Epoxy Composite Materials

Acoustic Visualization of IC Chip Internal Structures

Propagation of Laser Generated Broadband Ultrasonic Waves in Thin Composite Materials

Lamb Waves in Multilayered Media

Numerical Models of Elastic Wave Propagation: A Comparison in 2D and 3D

Reconstruction of Volumetric Flaws Using Ultrasonic Backscattering Data

Underwater and Geophysics: Oral Papers

Transformation of Signals from High to Low Frequency in A Bubble Screen: An Experimental Study

Acoustic Space Intensity Sensor and Possibility of Its Geophysical Applications

Improved Ultrasonic Flooded Member Detection for Inspection of Offshore Structures

A Focused Ultrasonic Array System for Cleaning of Offshore Structures

Underwater and Geophysics: Poster Papers

Propagation of Acoustic Signals through Eddies in the Ocean Water Medium

Analytical Simulation Studies of the Acoustic Diffraction Resulting from the Insonification of Submerged, Ribbed, Cylindrical Structures

Signal Processing: Oral Papers

Underwater Information Transmission Using Scale-Space Filtering and Fuzzy Inference

The Use of Stacking Velocity Information in Image Reconstruction

Ultrasonic Signal Classification Using Artificial Neural Networks

Phase-Processing as a Tool for Speckle Reduction in Pulse-Echo Images

Automatic Modeling of Ultrasonic Phenomena

Signal Processing: Poster Papers

Ultrasound Inverse Scattering Tomography Using Exact Nonlinear Solution Methods

A Real Time Deconvolution Method for Ultrasonic Signals

Materials Processing: Oral Papers

Behavior of Metals Used in Power Ultrasonic Transducers at High-Strain Amplitudes

The Effect of Ultrasound on the Degradation of Aqueous Native Dextran

Ultrasonic Welding of Plastics under Torsional Vibration Mode

Ultrasonic Butt Welding Using a 15 kHz Vibration System and a Large Capacity Power Amplifier

Ultrasonic Vibration Press of Powder Using Vacuum Condition

Keyword Index

Author Index

