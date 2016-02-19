Ultrasonics International 91
Ultrasonics International 91 is a documentation of conference proceedings that discusses the status and future of acoustic microscopy and its application to materials research, especially focusing on its quantitative analyses. Acoustic microscopy, using focused waves, has been receiving increased attention as a technology applicable to materials characterization at the microscopic scale. In acoustic microscopy, the excitation and propagation of leaky surface acoustic waves (LSAWs) in the environment of the coupling liquid at the solid specimens are observed. Three types of the systems have been developed: point-focus-beam (PFB), line-focus-beam (LFB), and directional PFB acoustic microscopes. In this paper, a brief history of the practical developments is first presented, followed by LFB acoustic microscopy for quantitative material characterization and some applications concerned with characterization of elastic anisotropy and inhomogeneity of electronic materials, such as LiNb03 and LiTa03 single crystals, and thin-film characterization. This book gives a comprehensive account of the majority of the oral and poster contributions made during the conference, and makes a valuable addition to a student or researchers’ ultrasonic literature.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Plenary Paper
Acoustic Microscopy for Materials Characterization
Limited Papers
Biological Effects of Lithotripters
Ultrasound in the Food Industry
Guided Elastic Waves in Fluid-Loaded Composite Laminates
Techniques for Underwater Acoustic Imaging
Signal Processing Applied to Absorption and Velocity Measurements
Biological Applications: Oral Papers
Are Biological Effects of Shock Waves Caused by Free Radicals?
Quantitative Assignment of Shock Wave Parameters to Stone Disintegration in Lithotripsy
Reproducibility of the Shock Waves Improves When Electrolyte is Used in Electrohydraulic Generators, Why?
Influence of Dissolved Gases and Gas Bubbles on Chemical and Biological Effects of Lithotripter Shock Waves In Vitro
A Generalized Simulation Approach to Doppler Flow Measurements
Ultrasonic Characterization of Aerated Foodstuffs
Ultrasonic Non-Destructive Evaluation of the Maturity and Quality of Fresh Fruit and Vegetables
The Study of Isolation of Effective Compositions from Traditional Chinese Medicines by Ultrasound
Biological Applications: Poster Papers
DNA Disrupture Induced by Ultrasound as Useful Tool in Molecular Biology
Blood Velocity Estimation in Medical Imaging - Artifacts and Errors
The Use of Ultrasound Pulse Velocity for Studying Tissue Development in Cereal Plant Stems
Ultrasonic Characterization of Emulsions
Ultrasonic Monitoring of Melting/Crystallization in Emulsions
Acoustic-Optics: Oral Papers
Novel Algorithm for Strong Acoustic-Optic Interaction: Application to a Phase-Profiled Sound Column
Design and Applications of an Hybrid Acoustic-Optic Digital Processor
Visualization of Acoustic Phase Conjugate Waves
Investigation of Amplitude and Phase of Light Diffracted by an Ultrasonic Wave
Acoustic-Optics: Poster Papers
A Spatio-Temporal Fourier-Transform Approach to Acoustooptic Interaction of Light Beams with Periodic Pulse Sound Train
Acoustooptic Modulator for Uncollimated White Light
Evaluation of Ultrasonic Techniques by Visualization of Ultrasound in Water and in Transparent Solids
Intensity Distribution in a Phase-Shifted Surface Acoustic Wave Resonator
Acoustooptic Multifrequency Modulation for a High Definition Laser Videoprojector
Investigation of Cholesteric Liquid Crystals in the Bragg Reflection Region by Photoacoustic Method
Direct Acousto-Optical Measurement of Continuous and Pulsed Ultrasound Using Raman-Nath Diffraction of Convergent Light
Physical Acoustics: Oral Papers
Laser Heterodyne Interferometer Applied to the Measurement of Pulsed Ultrasonic Pressures in Fluids
On Nature of Sonoluminescence and Chemical Effects in Acoustic Fields
Separation of Dispersed Particles by Drifting Ultrasonic Resonance Fields
Development and Applications of Ultrasonic Aerosol Generators
Nonlinear Effects in Pulsed Sound Beams
Propagation of Acoustic Waves, Nonlinear Effects and Acoustomagnetic Recording in Polycrystalline Ferrites
Higher Order Acoustic Nonlinearities
The Use of Yttrium-Rare Earth Aluminum Garnet Solid Solution for Bulk Acoustic Microwave (BAMW) Devices
Experimental Study of Scholte-Stoneley Wave Diffraction by a Dihedral
Acoustic Scattering from Cylindrical Shells Bounded by Hemispherical Endcaps
Iterative Methods for the Reconstruction of Characteristics of Strong Inhomogeneities by the Data of Acoustic Scattering
Equivalent Elastic and Piezoelectric Constants of Composite Laminates
Interface Waves (Or Rayleigh, Stoneley or Stoneley-Scholte Types) in Layered Media. Pecular Case of Quasi-Periodical Structures
The Analysis of the Semiconductor- Low Loss Dielectric BAW Layered Resonator Structures
Acoustic Resonance Excitation of Interface Waves on a Viscous Compliant Coating Subject to a Fluid Flow
Theoretical and Experimental Study of the Radiation of Transient Ultrasonic Waves in Solid Media
Reflection and Transmission Fields of Focused Ultrasonic Waves
Analysis of Hexagonal Crystal Cladded Acoustic Fibers
Experimental Investigation of Rayleigh Wave Generation at a Surface Pit with Compression Wave Incidence
On The Attenuation of Ultrasound by Air Bubbles in Relation to Their Stabilization
Identification of the Characteristics of Submerged Elastic Shells via Selected Resonance Features in Their Acoustic Echoes
Acoustic Waveguiding Rods of Graded Velocity Profiles
Physical Acoustics: Poster Papers
A Systematic Study of the Surface Waves of High-TC Superconducting Single Crystals
Ultrasonic Measurements on Silica- and Organic Aerogels
Ultrasonic Study of Shape Memory Alloys
Enhancement of Schlieren and Photoelastic Images of Ultrasonic Pulses by Computer Image Processing - Towards Quantitative Field Characterisation
Rayleigh Wave Scattering From Semi-Circular Depressions
Non Specular Effects of Reflection and Transmission at an Immersed Viscoelastic - Anisotropic Layer
A Summary of All Forces Acting on Spherical Particles in a Sound Field
Saw Propagation in Strong Electric Field
Controlled Directivity of the Ultrasonic Waves Generated by Laser Impact
Absorption of One-Cycle Finite-Amplitude Sound in a Dissipative Fluid
Is it Possible to Determine All Independent Elastic Constants from the Measurements of the Angular Dependence of Velocity of Surface Acoustic Waves on Basal Plane of Single Crystals?
Reflection of the Rayleigh Waves from the Heavy Strip
Visualization of Relative Delays in Transient Spatial Patterns Generated by Discontinuous Radiating Surfaces
Oblique Scattering from a Solid Cylinder Immersed in Water
Melt Temperature Oscillations in the Ultrasonic Vibrations-Introduced Crystal Growth Technique
Transducers: Oral Papers
Optimum Cuts for Some Thickness or Lateral Electric Field Driven Piezoelectric Materials
Acoustic Impedence Matching Systems in the Low Ultrasonic Region with Porous Inorganic sio2-Aerogels
Characterization of the Surface Vibrational Patterns of Acoustically Radiating Structures Using the Angular Spectrum Method
Thickness Direction Measurements in Paper Materials Using Ultrasonic Sensors Immersed in Water-Filled Wheels
Dual-Frequency Array
A Bispectral Analysis of Sound Radiated from a Parametric Acoustic Array
Nonlinear Pressure Fields of Focused Transducers: Theory and Experiment
Fiber Optic Sensor System
A Fiber-Optic Underwater Acoustic Sensor Using a Stabilized Zeeman Laser
Laser Source Parameter Selection and Array Considerations for Enhancing Detection Sensitivity in Laser Ultrasonic Systems
Air-Coupled Piezoelectric Detection of Laser-Generated Ultrasound
Theoretical Modeling of Multiple Piezoelectric Composites
The Modeling, Design and Applications of Controllable Composite Transducers
Finite Element Modeling of Ultrasonic Transducers Using the Atila Code
Theoretical and Experimental Performance Appraisal of Active Multi-Layered Piezo-Polymer Transducer Structures
100 MHz Band Ultrasonic Array Transducers Utilizing Epitaxially Grown ZnO Films
An Integrated Matching Network for High Frequency Transducers
UHF Range Low-Loss Wide Band Saw Filter Using New Unidirectional Transducer Structures with Floating Electrodes
Transducers: Poster Papers
PVDF Hydrophone for In Vivo Ultrasound Exposure Measurement
Characterization of Thin Films in Order to Achieve Impedance Matching with Liquid Helium
Three Dimensional Characterization of Complex Parameters of Piezoceramic Disks Using an Identification Technique
The Janus Transducer Family
Diffraction Loss in Ultrasonic Measurements on Half Cylinders and Half Spheres
Ultrasonic Air-Borne Transducers with Vibration Plates in Stripe Modes
Application of the Finite Element Method to the Modelling of 2D and 3D Passive or Active Periodic Structures
Determination of Transient Deformations on the Active Surface of N.D.E. Ultrasonic Elements
Precise Positioning System Use of a Hybrid Transducer Type Ultrasonic Motor
The Microhammer Ultrasonic Point Source
Piezoelectric Transducer Analysis Using the Transfer Matrix Method and a Versatile Computer Code: ASTRE
A Study on a Transducer-Stepped Type Solid Horn System for Flexural Mode Ultrasonic High Power Transducer with One Dimensional Construction
New Hollow Cylinder Type Vibrating Tool with Large Diameter for Ultrasonic Plastics Welding
Non-Destructive Evaluation: Oral Papers
Ultrasonic Transmission of Adhesively Bonded Structures for Large FD
Ultrasonic Testing of Adhesively Bonded Layers Using Shear Waves
The Reflection of Ultrasound from Embedded Interface Layers in Adhesive Joints
Non-Destructive Evaluation of Bonded Assemblies Using Ultrasonic Waves
Sensitivity of Inversion Algorithms for Recovering Elastic Constants of Anisotropic Solids from Longitudinal Wavespeed Data
Finite Element Applications in NDE Engineering
Enhancement of the Time Resolution in Echograms Using Digital Signal Processing Techniques
Ultrasonic Reflection Tomography, Some Results in BME and NDE
Automatic Stabilization of a Fabry-Perot Interferometer for a Laser-Ultrasound C-Scan Imaging System
A Monitoring of the Superconducting Rotor by Acoustic Emissions
R. W. B. Stephens - in Memoriam. Acoustic Emission Techniques in Wood Science and Technology
The Lamb Modes of an Aluminum Plate Coated with a Polymer Layer
The Quantitative Measurement of Lamb Wave Interaction with Defects
The Generalized Stoneley Wave on Cylindrical Shells
Spectral Analysis of Ultrasonic Waves for the Characterization of Thermally Treated Wood
Ultrasonic Study of Damage Evolution on Creeped Steel
Diffuse Ultrasound in Polycrystalline Solids
Indication of the Phenomenon of Ultrasound Dispersion in Composites by a Time Frequency Representation
The Use of Ultrasonic Property Measurements As The Basis for Finite Element Analysis of Composite Materials
Ultrasonic Tomography in Composite Materials
Non-Destructive Evaluation: Poster Papers
Excitation of Uniform Flexural Progressive Waves on a Large Rectangular Plate
Optimization of Ultrasound Adhesive Bond Testing Methods Using Numerical Modeling
Wood Composites Anisotropy with Two Ultrasonic Techniques
Attenuation of Ultrasound in Solid Wood
Acoustic Characteristics of Synthetic Polymers
Evaluation of Structural Factors Vacuum Melted Steel by Ultrasonic Attenuation Technique in the Railway Axles
Laser Generated Rayleigh Waves: Application to Materials Characterization
Influence of Water or Plaster Filling Different Shells on Several Waves
Σ Embrittlement Estimation of Duplex Phase Stainless Steel Using Ultrasonic Backscattering
Modeling Study of Ultrasonic Propagation in Bimetallic Weld
Ultrasonic Spectroscopy of Carbon-Epoxy Composite Materials
Acoustic Visualization of IC Chip Internal Structures
Propagation of Laser Generated Broadband Ultrasonic Waves in Thin Composite Materials
Lamb Waves in Multilayered Media
Numerical Models of Elastic Wave Propagation: A Comparison in 2D and 3D
Reconstruction of Volumetric Flaws Using Ultrasonic Backscattering Data
Underwater and Geophysics: Oral Papers
Transformation of Signals from High to Low Frequency in A Bubble Screen: An Experimental Study
Acoustic Space Intensity Sensor and Possibility of Its Geophysical Applications
Improved Ultrasonic Flooded Member Detection for Inspection of Offshore Structures
A Focused Ultrasonic Array System for Cleaning of Offshore Structures
Underwater and Geophysics: Poster Papers
Propagation of Acoustic Signals through Eddies in the Ocean Water Medium
Analytical Simulation Studies of the Acoustic Diffraction Resulting from the Insonification of Submerged, Ribbed, Cylindrical Structures
Signal Processing: Oral Papers
Underwater Information Transmission Using Scale-Space Filtering and Fuzzy Inference
The Use of Stacking Velocity Information in Image Reconstruction
Ultrasonic Signal Classification Using Artificial Neural Networks
Phase-Processing as a Tool for Speckle Reduction in Pulse-Echo Images
Automatic Modeling of Ultrasonic Phenomena
Signal Processing: Poster Papers
Ultrasound Inverse Scattering Tomography Using Exact Nonlinear Solution Methods
A Real Time Deconvolution Method for Ultrasonic Signals
Materials Processing: Oral Papers
Behavior of Metals Used in Power Ultrasonic Transducers at High-Strain Amplitudes
The Effect of Ultrasound on the Degradation of Aqueous Native Dextran
Ultrasonic Welding of Plastics under Torsional Vibration Mode
Ultrasonic Butt Welding Using a 15 kHz Vibration System and a Large Capacity Power Amplifier
Ultrasonic Vibration Press of Powder Using Vacuum Condition
Keyword Index
Author Index
