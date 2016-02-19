Ultrasonics International 87
1st Edition
Conference Proceedings
Description
Ultrasonics International 87 contains the Proceedings of the Ultrasonics International Conference and Exhibition held at London, United Kingdom on July 1987. The conference discussed and reviewed some of the developments in the field of ultrasonics.
The compendium consists of over 150 contributed papers, four invited papers and three plenary papers. Topics discussed include generation of unipolar ultrasonic pulses by signal processing; scattering of longitudinal waves by partially closed slots; piezoelectric materials for ultrasonic transducers; and measuring turbulent flow characteristics using a multi- dimensional ultrasonic probe. Fiber optic sensors, medical imaging and inverse methods, and laser generation of ultrasound are covered as well.
Physicians, technicians, researchers, and physical scientists will find the book insightful.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Plenary Paper
Fibre Optic Sensors for Ultrasound
Visualization
Imaging with Reduced Data
High Resolution Imaging with Incomplete Data
Acoustical Imaging with Minimized Scanning
Imaging of Wideband Pulsed Fields Using an Optically Scanned Transducer
Attenuation Mapping for Imaging and Characterisation of Inhomogeneous Media
Propagation
Ultrasonic Solid Fat Content Determinations
Attenuation and Scattering in Suspensions
Use of the Velocity of Ultrasound to Determine the Phase Volume of Dispersions
Non-Relaxational and Resonance Absorption in Biological Fluids at Frequencies in the Range 200 to 1200 kHz
Sonic and Ultrasonic Surface Waves in Visco-Elastic Materials
Some Results on Wavefield Backpropagation
Acousto-Optics
Experimental Testing of Truncated Raman-Nath System Solutions
The Raman-Nath Equations Revisited. II. Oblique Incidence of the Light - Bragg Reflection
Ultrasonic Light Diffraction in Liquid Crystals of Spatial Dispersion
Optoacoustic Testing of Optical Surfaces
NDT: Composites
A High Frequency Peak Detector for Ultrasound Test Pulses
Inversion Techniques for Improved Nde of Layered Structures
Angular Characteristics of Reflectivity for Layered Structures with Imperfections
Measurement of the Ultrasonic Vibration of Adhesive Joints
Laser Generation of Ultrasound
Laser Generation and Reception of Ultrasound
Laser Generation of Ultrasound
Beamsteering of Laser Generated Ultrasound
Rayleigh Wave Interaction with Discontinuities: A Numerical Model and an Experimental Study
Full Field Mapping of Transient Surface Acoustic Waves Using Heterodyne Holographic Interferometry
Laser Doppler Heterodyne Interferometer for Photoacoustic Applications
Non-Linear Acoustics
Ultrasonic Characterization of the Non-Linear Elastic Properties of Graphite/Epoxy Composites
Diffraction Tomography of the Acoustic Non-Linear Parameter
Non-Linear Propagation in Focused Fields: Experiment and Theory
Application of an Enhanced Parametric Source
Numerical Simulation of Ultrasonic Flowmeters
Parametric Acoustoelectric Interaction in Piezosemiconductors in Alternating Electric Field
Plenary Paper
Medical Imaging and the Role of Ultrasound
Medical and Biological Ultrasound
Cavitation Induced by Finite Amplitude Pulses of Ultrasound
The Generation and Use of Asymmetric Waves to Produce Enhanced Forces for Phonophoresis and Medical Therapy
Self-Focusing Piezoelectric High-Power Sound-Pulser for Painless Disintegration of Urinary Calculi
Location of Kidney Stones for Non-Invasive Piezoelectric Lithotripsy (Piezo-ESWL)
Application of Exposure Criteria to Different Types of Industrial Ultrasound
Non-Destructive Approach for Analysing the Germinability of Acorns
Underwater Acoustics
Sources of Underwater Ultrasound
Numerical Models of Sound Propagation in Homogenous Media
Practical Verification of Some High Resolution Algorithms
Wideband Backscattering Measurements Using a Parametric Array
An Ultrasonic Caliper for Borehole Measurement
Acoustic Microscopy
Limited Angle Planar Diffraction Tomography: A First-Order Solution
Acoustic Microstructure of Green Coffee (Santos)
Precise Measurement of Film Thickness By Line-Focus-Beam Acoustic Microscopy
High Power Ultrasonics
Sonoluminescence: A New Light on Cavitation
The Application of Ultrasonic Standing Waves to Particle Filtration
Power Ultrasonic Excitation of a Mould in a Continuous Casting Machine of Steel Billets
Ultrasonic Butt Welding of Metal Materials
Signal Processing
Characterisation of Biological Tissues by Means of Ultrasound Transmission Tomography Using a Personal Computer
Signal Processing of Ultrasonic Signals with Applications to Surface Metrology
Comparison Between Various Beam Forming Techniques for Ultrasound Imaging
The Study of Transversal Ultrasonic Beams Normal Incident on Periodic Rough Interfaces
NDT: Microstructure
Nondestructive Characterization of Defects Using Ultrasonic Backscattering
Characterization of Very Fine Pearlitic Structure Using Ultrasonic Attenuation Technique
Ultrasonic Evaluation of the Resistance to Hydrogen-Induced Cracking of Line Pipe Steel
Testing Surface Pavement with an Ultrasonic Method
Plenary Paper
Inverse Methods in Ultrasonics
NDT: Mathematical
Data Processing in Ultrasonic NDT
Computer Modelling of A-Scans
Computer Aided Design of Array Processing Techniques in NDE
Sizing in the Born Radius/Zero-of-Time Shift Domain
Depth Measurement for Corner Cracks Using Rayleigh Wave Spectrum Modulation
Resolution Improvement in Ultrasonic Non-Destructive Testing with Fast Adaptive Myopic Deconvolution
Transducers
Transducer Considerations for Point-Source/Point-Receiver Materials Measurements
Design and Evaluation of Apodized Piezoelectric Transducers
Improvements in the Lateral Resolution of Electrostatic Ultrasonic Transducers (EUT)
A 3d Finite Element-Plane Wave Decomposition Coupling Method to Compute Mutual Radiation Impedances in Plane Arrays
Properties of Ultrasound Transducers Working Under High Hydrostatic Pressure
Surface Waves
Experimental Verification of Lamb Waves Propagating with a Negative Group Velocity
Excitation of Lamb Waves By Mode Conversion on a Periodic Fluid/Solid Plate Interface
Rayleigh Wave Interaction with Isotropie and Anisotropie Wedges
Layer Thickness Measurement of Various Materials Using Pseudo-Sezawa Waves
Transducer Materials
Performance of Ultrasonic Composite Transducers Made From Scribed-Factured Piezoelectric Ceramics
A New Method of Element Analysis in Piezoceramic Arrays
Three Dimensional Analysis of Piezoceramic Vibrational Modes
A Simple Vibration Model for One-Dimensional Piezoelectric Composites
Measurements in Physics
X-Ray Photoacoustic Measurements
Results of a New Approach Towards Measurement of Ultrasound Characteristics
Point Source/Point Receiver Ultrasonic Wave Speed Measurement
New Stationary Method for Measuring Relaxation Times Through Phase Sensitive Detection
Materials Characterization
Inverse Scattering Techniques for Material Characterization
Grain Size Estimation Using a Statistical Scattering Model
Thermal Effects of Ultrasonic Waves in the Presence of Stress
Poster Session Tuesday 7 July
1. High-Definition Backscatter Imaging : A Different Approach
2. Propagation of Acoustic Waves in Random Media Using the Parabolic Equation and Green's Function Methods
3. Non-Linearity Parameters and Thermal Loss for Lutidines at Different Temperatures
4. Measurement and Interpretation of Ultrasonic Velocity and Attenuation in Low Concentration Polystyrene Dispersions
5. Experimental Studies Into Ultrasonic Mode Conversion
6. A Perturbative Technique for the Treatment of the Non-Dissipative Sound Wave Equation of a Weak Critical Inhomogenous Medium
7. Ultrasonic Investigations of Amorphous Germanium-Selenium Alloys at 300 K
8. Computer Modelling of 60° Shear Waves
9. Experimental Study of Nonlinearity Parameters in Ultrasonic Waves in a Tube
10. Electro-Chemical Potential Difference Variation By Pulsed Ultrasound
11. Detecting System for Intracranial Murmur
12. Effects of a Forming Process by Cold Rolling on the Second and Third Order Elastic Constants of a Steel
13. a Signal Processing Method for Holographic Reconstruction of Planar Objects
14. Undamping Method to Study Vibration Modes in Solid and Solid-Liquid Structures
15. Resonances of Cylindrical Elastic Shells Immersed in Water: Internal Acoustical Excitation
16. Laser Techniques for Generation and Detection of Ultrasound for Practical NDT Applications
17. Experimental Investigation of the Resonant Behaviour of the Transmission Coefficient of a Fluid-Loaded Elastic Plate
18. Transparency Ultrasonic Tests on a Thin Plate of Unsaturated Porous Medium. Application to Wet Paper.
19. Resonant Response of a Driven Elastic Rod
20. Ultrasonic Resonance Spectroscopy and Bistatic Resonance Identification
21. Temperature Dependence of Damping of Elastic Waves in Dielectric Alloys
22. Ultrasonic Studies of Pb-Bi-Sn Ternary Alloys at 306 K
23. Variation of Damping of Elastic Waves in Body Centered Cubic Crystals with Temperature
24. Ultrasonic Experiments in a General Acoustics Laboratory
Poster Session Wednesday 8 July
25. on the Calculation of Non-Linear Ultrasonic Behaviour in Organic Liquids in Solution in Non-Polar Solvents
26. High Power Ultrasonic Resonant Horns. Part 1. Basic Design Concepts: Velocity of Ultrasound at 20 kHz; Effects of Material and Horn Dimensions
27. Calibration of Medical Ultrasound Equipment: An Analog vs. A Digital Approach
28. Ultrasonic Welding of Plastics. 3 (On Vibration-Type Tool and Jig)
29. Modelling the Frequency Dependency of the Acoustical Characteristics of Human Liver
30. Ultrasonic Vibration Press of Powder with Different Frequency Longitudinal Punches and Various Vibration Mode Dies
31. Ultrasonic Wire Bonding with a Complex Vibration Welding Tip
32. Computer Aided Design of Inverse Filter Algorithms for Ultrasonic Systems
33. High Precision Detection of the Frequency, Amplitude and Phase of the Continuous Signal with FFT
34. Ultrasonic Measurements of the Surface Properties of Laser Treated Steel
35. Practical Acoustic Emission at Gaydon Technology a Bartlett
36. Simulation of Acoustic Emission by a Dipole Source
37. Sonochemical Effects in Saccharomyces Cerevisiae Extract: Oxidation of Hydroxyl and Thiol Groups
38. Investigation of the Brittle Fracture of Ceramic Materials Using Microcomputer Processing of Acoustic Emission Signals
39. The Effect of Ultrasound on the Copper Assisted Nucleophilic Displacement of Aryl Halogen 2. Ullmann Phenyl Ether Reactions
40. The Effect of Ultrasound on a Homogeneous Polymerisation Reaction
41. The Effects of Ultrasound on O and C Alkylation Reactions of Phenols
42. Sonochemical Aspects of Cell Disruption by Ultrasound
43. Computer Analysis of Various Switching Circuits for the 2-Dimensional Transducers' Array of a Hydroacoustic Imaging System
44. A Method of Echo Integration Using a Five Criteria System
Poster Session Thursday 9 July
45. Broad-Band Ultrasonic Transducers Based on Fractured Piezoelectric Ceramics
46. Focused High-Power Ultrasonic Transducer with Stepped-Plate Radiator for Industrial Application in Gases
47. Theoretical Analysis of Ultrasonic Interferometers for Precise Measurements at High Pressures. New Techniques in the Characterization of Ultrasound Beams
48. Utility and Limits of Echo-Doppler in Measuring of the Cardiac Output
49. Low Frequency Vibration in Peizoelectric Discs
50. Ultrasonic Actuator Using the Extensional Vibration of Cylindrical Shell
51. Ultrasonic Study of 1,1-Diacetyl Ferrocene and P-Azoxy Anisole in Solution in Non-Polar Solvent
52. Investigations on Evaluation of Transducer Performance at High Electric Drives
53. Characterising the Microstructure of Industrial Steels by Ultrasonic Attenuation Spectral Analysis
54. Use of Plane and Edge Wave Components to Characterize PVDF Transducers
55. Analysis of a Pulse-Echo Ultrasound Tapered Phased Array Transducer
56. Use of an Impulse Method to Measure Different Parameters of a Thin Piezoelectric Element
57. Piezomagnetic Ultrasound Alcofer 44 kHz Transducers
58. EMAT Ultrasonic Reflection Tomography
59. New Block for Relative Calibration of Longitudinal and Shear Wave Transducers
60. A Real Time Imaging System for Non-Destructive Testing
61. Defect Characterization with Radiation Field Theory
62. Measuring Turbulent Flow Characteristics Using a Multi-Dimensional Ultrasonic Probe
63. A Review of Piezoelectric Materials Used for Ultrasonic Transducers
64. Processing Options in the "Jukebox" Ultrasonic Imaging System
65. Scattering of Longitudinal Waves by Partially Closed Slots
66. Ultrasonic Wattmeter
67. A Numerical Model for Pulsed Rayleigh Wave Scattering From General Surface Features
68. High Precision Echometer for the Study of Dislocation Mobility of Metals by the Two Waves Acoustic Coupling Technique
69. An Acoustic Method for High Precision Gas Flow Measurements
70. Excitation of Bulk and Surface Acoustic Waves Into an Anisotropic Half Space
71. Low Frequency Ultrasonic Contrapropagating Transit Time System for Gas Flowmetering
72. Generation of Unipolar Ultrasonic Pulses by Signal Processing
Panel Discussion
Author Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 974
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1987
- Published:
- 27th October 1987
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483140537