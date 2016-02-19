Ultrasonics International 83
1st Edition
Conference Proceedings
Description
Ultrasonics International 83 contains the proceedings of the Ultrasonics International Conference held in Halifax, Canada, on July 12-14, 1983. The papers focus on the role of ultrasound in various fields such as non-destructive testing, aerospace, high power, and medicine. The papers are organized into 24 sessions, which first discuss the applications of ultrasonics in aerospace. The session on non-destructive testing then describes ultrasonic applications including automatic in-motion inspection of the tread of railway wheels by EMA excited Rayleigh waves; effect of material deformation on the velocity of critically refracted shear waves in railroad rail; and crack depth estimation using wideband laser generated surface acoustic waves. The next session is concerned with medical ultrasonics and includes papers exploring the use of reflectivity tomography in attenuating media, wave propagation in biological tissue, and ultrasonic Doppler measurement of blood flow volume rate in the abdomen. The sessions that follow consider acoustic emission, visualization, material characterization, optoacoustics, and the physics of ultrasonics. High power and underwater ultrasonics, acoustic microscopy, transducers, and instrumentation are also discussed. This monograph will be of value to physicists and other scientists interested in ultrasonics.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Session 1 Plenary Session
1.1 Applications of Ultrasonics in Aerospace (Abstract Only)
Session 2 Non-destructive Testing - 1
2.1 The Defect Sizing and Characterization Performance of an Automated, Multiprobetime-of-Flight Scanner
2.2 Automatic In-Motion Inspection of the Tread of Railway Wheels by EMA excited Rayleigh Waves
2.3 The Effect of Material Deformation on the Velocity of Critically Refracted Shear Waves in Railroad Rail
2.4 Crack Depth Estimation Using Wideband Laser Generated Surface Acoustic Waves
Session 3 Medical Ultrasonics - 1
3.1 Reflectivity Tomography in Attenuating Media
3.2 Mapping of Internal Material Temperature with Ultrasonic Computed Tomography
3.3 Wave Propagation in Biological Tissue
3.4 Ultrasonic Doppler Measurement of Blood Flow Volume Rate in the Abdomen
Session 4 Acoustic Emission - 1
4.1 A Theoretical Model for Evaluating Acoustic Emission Energy Release during Phase Transitions of a Shape-Memory Alloy
4.2 Acoustic Emission in Non-Ceramic Insulators
4.3 Acoustic Emission during Martensitic Transformation of Iron-Chromium Alloy
4.4 Acoustic Emission during Deformation and Fracture of Ceramics
Session 5 Visualization
5.1 A New Stroboscope for Schlieren and Photoelastic Visualization of Ultrasound
5.2 Digital Ultrasonic Imaging and its Application to Skeletal Tissues
5.3 Acoustic Imaging of Cylindrical Space
Session 6 Material Characterization
6.1 Ultrasonic Characterization of Oxygen Contaminated Titanium 6211 Plate
6.2 Ultrasonic Materials Characterization of Melt Spun Metallic Ribbons
6.3 Measurement of near-Surface Ultrasonic Absorption by the Thermoemissivity and Application to the Determination of the Absorption in Magnetic Materials (Abstract Only)
Session 7 Opto-Acoustics - 1
7.1 On the Crossroads of Ultrasonics and Optics
7.2 Experimental Verification of Diffraction of Light by Phase Shifted Adjacent Ultrasound Beams of Frequency Ratio 1:n, P>>1
7.3 Optical Absorption of Powders Determined by the Photoacoustic Effect
Session 8 Non-Destructive Testing - 2
8.1 Computerized, Robotic Ultrasonic C-scan System for Inspection of Aerospace Structures (Abstract Only)
8.2 The Calibration of Ultrasonic Equipment for Measuring Tube Wall Thickness
8.3 Development of Ultrasonic Methods for the Non-destructive Inspection of Concrete
8.4 The Use of Ultrasonics for Visualizing Components of the Prototype Fast Reactor Whilst Immersed in Sodium
Session 9 Physics of Ultrasonics - 1
9.1 Propagation of Ultrasonic Waves in Inhomogeneous Media (Abstract Only)
9.2 Peizoelectrics as Phonon Echo Generating Materials
9.3 Measurement of Transverse Acoustic Impedance: Liquid Helium
Session 10 High Power Ultrasonics - 1
10.1 Large Amplitude Characteristics of Bolt-Clamped Langevin Type Vibrator
10.2 A High Power Ultrasonic System for Material Testing and Material Compaction (Abstract Only)
10.3 An Experimental Study of the Mechanics of Ultrasonic Tube-Bending
10.4 Studies on the Ultrasonic Vibration Press of Powder with a Vibration Die
10.5 Fatigue of Structural Materials at Ultrasonic Loading Frequencies
Session 11 Underwater Ultrasonics
11.1 An Ultrasonic Exploration Technique for Finding Oil under Arctic Sea Ice
11.2 Tracking and Imaging of a Sound Source Using a Sinusoidal Frequency Modulated Ultrasonic Wave
11.3 The Sensitivity of Fisheries Acoustic Survey Data to Certain Equipment Parameters (Abstract Only)
11.4 A High Frequency Multichannel Subbottom Profiler
Session 12 Non-Destructive Testing - 3
12.1 Acoustic Stress Measurement in Aluminum and Steel considering Differences in Texture Due to Rolled Plate Thickness
12.2 Ultrasonic Time Intervalometer for Quantitative Studies of Surface Properties in Solids
12.3 Immersion Coupled Phased Array for Inspection of Offshore Structures
12.4 Ultrasonics in Offshore Inspection
Session 13 Medical Ultrasonics - 2
13.1 Loudness of Airborne Ultrasonic Noise
13.2 Precision Thickness Gauging Using Digitized rf Waveforms
13.3 Attenuation Estimation by Spectral Smoothing
13.4 A Diaphragm Type Strain Gauge Ultrasonic Power Meter
Session 14 Physics of Ultrasonics - 2
14.1 The Nonlinear Response of Gas-Filled Micropores to Ultrasound at MHz Frequencies
14.2 Backscattering of a Bounded Ultrasonic Beam at Rayleigh Angle from Plane and Curved Liquid-Solid Interfaces
14.3 Parametric Interaction of Acoustic Waves in a Thermopiezosemiconducting Medium
Session 15 Acoustic Microscopy
15.1 Acoustic Microscopy: a New Tool for the Study of Condensed Matter
15.2 A Precision Acoustic Microscope for Surface Characterization
15.3 Acoustic Microscope with Rayleigh Angle Incidence
Session 16 Optoacoustics - 2
16.1 On the Diffraction of Light by Adjacent Parallel Ultrasonic Waves. A General Theory
16.2 Optical Generation of Surface Acoustic Waves for Photoacoustic Microscopy and Spectroscopy
Session 17 Transducers - 1
17.1 New Advances in the Generation of Directional Sonic and Ultrasonic Radiation
17.2 Temperature Distribution in an Ultrasonic Power Transducer
17.3 Field Structures of Disc Transducers with Specialized Electrode Configurations
17.4 Cyclic Strength of Piezoelectric Ceramics for Transducers
Session 18 Acoustic Emission - 2
18.1 Comparison of Simulated Acoustic Emission Sources
18.2 Particle Characterization by Acoustic Emission Analysis
18.3 Acoustic Emission Linear Pulse Holography
18.4 Acoustic Emission Study of Electromigration Induced Extrusions in Thin Film Al/Cu Conductors
Session 19 High Power Ultrasonics - 2
19.1 Nonlinear Acoustics: Ancient Foundations-Modern Objectives-Exciting Applications
19.2 Studies on the Ring Type Magnetic Ultrasonic Vibration Detector
19.3 Ultrasonics for Inhibiting Biofouling
19.4 Studies on Ultrasonic Metal Welding-on the Limit of Ultrasonic Spot Welding and on the Trial of Ultrasonic Butt Welding
19.5 Recent Advances in Ink Jet Technology
Session 20 Non-Destructive Testing - 4
20.1 An Ultrasonic Signal Analyzer for Automatic Inspection of Turbine Discs
20.2 Applications of Controlled Signals in Ultrasonic Testing of Materials
20.3 Far-Field Signals from Axis-Symmetric Sources in Elastic Plates
20.4 Defect Discrimination Using an Ultrasonic Echo Phase Method (Abstract Only)
Session 21 Transducers - 2
21.1 An under Liquid Electromagnetic Acoustic Transducer
21.2 Theoretical and Experimental Study of the Efficiency of an Ultrasonic Transducer
21.3 Cardioid Directivity Conditions for a Hydrophone
21.4 Simulation of the Acousto-Electric Response of Ultrasonic Narrow Strip Transducers with Mechanical Losses
Session 22 Instrumentation
22.2 A Fourier Transform Technique for the Accurate Measurement of Phase Delay of Ultrasonic Waves for Residual Stress Determination
22.3 Wideband Spectral Analysis of Composite Materials
22.4 Automated Ultrasonic Inspection and Data Collection System
Session 23 Physics of Ultrasonics - 3
23.1 Acoustic Field Analysis of SAW Beams Parametrically Generated in Nonlinear Mixing Processes
23.2 Surface and Bulk Waves Interaction with Periodic Structures
23.3 Ultrasonic Elastic Wave Model Studies
23.4 Ultrasonic Testing of Anisotropic Media
Poster Sessions
1 A New Non-invasive Technique for Detecting the Presence of Liquid at a Specific Level in a Vessel
2 Leak Detection in Recovery Boilers Using Acoustic Emission
3 A High Resolution Relative Ranging System Using Demodulated Signal of Sinusoidal fm ultrasonic Wave
4 Impedance Profiling of Human Tissues
5 Photoelastic Visualization of Ultrasonic Waves in a Rail
6 Orientation and Structure of rf Sputtered Zinc Oxide Films on Metal Substrates
7 Shortening and Standardizing the Pulse Shape of Piezoelectric Transducers in the Megahertz Region
8 Polymerization Initiated by Ultrasonic Cavitation
9 Studies of Stress and Creep Relaxation under Ultrasonic Cyclic Loading
10 Ultrasonic Propagation in Plastically Deformed Sandstone (Abstract Only)
11 A Selective Audio Signaling System
12 Localized Hyperthermia by Ultrasound and its Repartition
13 Computer Control of Radiated Pressure from an Ultrasonic Projector
Panel Discussion 'Ultrasonics-Trends for the Future'
Author Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 552
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1983
- Published:
- 16th December 1983
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483140827