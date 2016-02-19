Ultrasonic Physics
2nd Edition
Description
Ultrasonic Physics, Second Edition, provides an introduction to the fundamental principles of ultrasonic physics. The book opens with a discussion of the sources of ultrasound. This is followed by separate chapters on the properties and detection of ultrasonic radiation; measurement of propagation constants, i.e., the velocity and absorption, of ultrasound; ultrasound propagation in gases, liquids, and solids; and ultrasound propagation in aerosols, suspensions, and emulsions. The final chapter covers miscellaneous physical and physico-chemical actions, including dispersion and coagulation of particulate matter, the break-up of liquid jets, acoustic birefringence, and the propagation of sound in the atmosphere and the ocean.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface to Second Edition
From the Preface to First Edition
I. Sources of Ultrasound
1. Piezo-electric Source
2. Cutting the Oscillator
3. Mounting of Quartz
4. Circuits to Maintain Piezo-electric Oscillators
5. Impedance of Crystal Oscillator
6. Magnetostrictive Oscillator
7. Ferro-electric Crystals
8. Electro- or Magnetostrictive Transducers
References
II. Methods of Detection and Properties of Ultrasonic Radiation
1. Smoke Method
2. Behaviour of a Large Obstacle in the Field
3. Radiometers
4. Electrical Detectors
5. Optical Methods
6. Microphones
7. Radiation from a Disc
8. Reaction on Source
9. Change of Wave-Form
10. "Streaming" from an Acoustic Source
11. Scattering of Ultrasound by Obstacles
References
III. Measurement of Propagation Constants
1. The Pierce Interferometer
2. The Fixed-Path Interferometer
3. The Variable-Path Interferometer
4. Thermal Absorption
5. Satellites: Effects of Radial Waves
6. Viscous Damping in Narrow Tubes
7. Pulse Methods for Propagation Constants
8. Velocity in Liquids by Optical Methods
9. Ultrasonic Wave-Train as Optical Grating
10. Reverberation Methods for Absorption
References
IV. Propagation in Gases
1. Relaxations
2. Low Frequency Measurements
3. Ultrasonic Propagation in Pure Gases
4. Results at Varying Pressure
5. Propagation in Vapors
6. Propagation in Moist Air
7. Propagation in Other Mixtures of Gases
8. Propagation at High Temperatures and Pressures
9. Effects at Low Temperature
10. Propagation in Gases Contained in Capillary Tubes
References
V. Propagation in Liquids
1. Continuous Wave Methods in Liquids
2. Pulse Methods for Absorption
3. Absence of Dispersion of Velocity in Liquids
4. Attenuation in Liquids
5. Results for Fand a in Liquid Mixtures
6. Effects of Pressure
7. Effect of Varying Temperature
8. Propagation in Condensed Gases
9. Theories of Anomalous Propagation in Liquids
10. Elastic Liquids under Shear and Compressional Vibration
References
VI. Critical and Other Fluid Transition States
1. The Critical State between Liquid and Vapor
2. The Critical State in Liquid Mixtures
3. Sol-Gel Transition
4. Velocity in Liquid Helium
5. Propagation in Liquid He II
References
VII. Propagation in Solids
1. Plates
2. Propagation in Rods
3. Propagation in Rubber-like Materials
4. Propagation in High Polymers and Fibers
5. Absorption in Solids
6. Grain Refining and Ultrasonic Scattering in Melts
References
VIII. Ultrasound in Disperse Systems
1. Propagation in Aerosols
2. Propagation in Suspensions
3. Propagation in Emulsions
4. Air Bubbles in Liquids
5. Cavitation
References
IX. Miscellaneous Physical and Physico-Chemical Actions
1. Dispersion and Coagulation of Particulate Matter
2. The Break-up of Liquid Jets
3. Acoustic Birefringence
4. Sono-Luminescence
5. Ultrasound and Turbulent Flow
6. Measurement of Ionic Solvation in Electrolytes
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 327
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 1962
- Published:
- 1st January 1962
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483277998