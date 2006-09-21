Ultrashort Laser Pulse Phenomena
2nd Edition
Description
Ultrashort Laser Pulse Phenomena, Second Edition serves as an introduction to the phenomena of ultra short laser pulses and describes how this technology can be used to examine problems in areas such as electromagnetism, optics, and quantum mechanics. Ultrashort Laser Pulse Phenomena combines theoretical backgrounds and experimental techniques and will serve as a manual on designing and constructing femtosecond ("faster than electronics") systems or experiments from scratch. Beyond the simple optical system, the various sources of ultrashort pulses are presented, again with emphasis on the basic concepts and how they apply to the design of particular sources (dye lasers, solid state lasers, semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers, and sources based on frequency conversion).
Key Features
- Provides an easy to follow guide through "faster than electronics" probing and detection methods
- THE manual on designing and constructing femtosecond systems and experiments
- Discusses essential technology for applications in micro-machining, femtochemistry, and medical imaging
Readership
Experimental researchers in physics, engineering, biology and chemistry; graduate students
Table of Contents
- Fundamentals
2. Femtosecond Optics
3. Light-Matter Interaction
4. Coherent Phenomena
5. Ultrashort Sources
6. Amplifiers
7. Pulse Shaping
8. Pulse Diagnostics
9. Measurement Techniques of Fs Spectroscopy
10. Examples of Ultrafast Processes in Matter
11. Generation of Extreme Wavelengths
12. Miscellaneous Applications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 680
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 21st September 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493300389
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080466408
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780122154935
About the Author
Jean-Claude Diels
Affiliations and Expertise
University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM, USA
Wolfgang Rudolph
Affiliations and Expertise
University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM, USA
About the Editor
Paul Liao
Affiliations and Expertise
Bell Communications Research Inc.
Paul Kelley
Affiliations and Expertise
Kaminow Lightwave Technologies
Reviews
"Although very detailed information is presented, the authors provide the information in an easily-read and concise format, with clear verbal descriptions, figures, and bibliographic references at the end of each chapter. This text is written at the level of senior undergraduate students in physics, chemistry or engineering, but provides ample descriptions for those less mathematically inclined. It is certainly a welcome addition to one’s reference library." --Raymond F. Lanzsafame, Photomedicine and Laser Surgery