Ultrashort Laser Pulse Phenomena - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780122154935, 9780080466408

Ultrashort Laser Pulse Phenomena

2nd Edition

Authors: Jean-Claude Diels Wolfgang Rudolph
Editors: Paul Liao Paul Kelley
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 21st September 2006
Page Count: 680
Ultrashort Laser Pulse Phenomena, Second Edition serves as an introduction to the phenomena of ultra short laser pulses and describes how this technology can be used to examine problems in areas such as electromagnetism, optics, and quantum mechanics. Ultrashort Laser Pulse Phenomena combines theoretical backgrounds and experimental techniques and will serve as a manual on designing and constructing femtosecond ("faster than electronics") systems or experiments from scratch. Beyond the simple optical system, the various sources of ultrashort pulses are presented, again with emphasis on the basic concepts and how they apply to the design of particular sources (dye lasers, solid state lasers, semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers, and sources based on frequency conversion).

  • Provides an easy to follow guide through "faster than electronics" probing and detection methods
  • THE manual on designing and constructing femtosecond systems and experiments
  • Discusses essential technology for applications in micro-machining, femtochemistry, and medical imaging

Experimental researchers in physics, engineering, biology and chemistry; graduate students

  1. Fundamentals
    2. Femtosecond Optics
    3. Light-Matter Interaction
    4. Coherent Phenomena
    5. Ultrashort Sources
    6. Amplifiers
    7. Pulse Shaping
    8. Pulse Diagnostics
    9. Measurement Techniques of Fs Spectroscopy
    10. Examples of Ultrafast Processes in Matter
    11. Generation of Extreme Wavelengths
    12. Miscellaneous Applications

Jean-Claude Diels

University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM, USA

Wolfgang Rudolph

University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM, USA

Paul Liao

Bell Communications Research Inc.

Paul Kelley

Kaminow Lightwave Technologies

"Although very detailed information is presented, the authors provide the information in an easily-read and concise format, with clear verbal descriptions, figures, and bibliographic references at the end of each chapter. This text is written at the level of senior undergraduate students in physics, chemistry or engineering, but provides ample descriptions for those less mathematically inclined. It is certainly a welcome addition to one’s reference library." --Raymond F. Lanzsafame, Photomedicine and Laser Surgery

