Type II Diabetes Mellitus: A Multidisciplinary Approach, 1e (Clinics Collections), Volume 1C
1st Edition
Description
Clinics Collections: Type II Diabetes Mellitus draws from Elsevier’s robust Clinics Review Articles database to provide multidisciplinary teams, including general practitioners, endocrinologists, and other healthcare professionals, with practical clinical insights on the evaluation and management of patients with this disease and other co-morbidities.
Clinics Collections: Type II Diabetes Mellitus guides readers on how to apply current primary research findings on type II diabetes to everyday practice to help overcome management challenges, keep up with new and improved treatments, and improve patient outcomes.
Areas of focus include diabetic complications associated with the foot, cardiovascular system, renal system, gastrointestinal system, ophthalmologic disorders, dermatologic disorders, neurologic and psychological disorders, special considerations, and more!
Each article begins with keywords and key points for immediate access to the most critical information.
Articles are presented in an easy-to-digest and concisely worded format.
Elsevier Clinics Collections provide concise reviews of today’s most prevalent conditions and significant medical developments.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 26th September 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323359573
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323359580
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323359566
About the Authors
Joel Heidelbaugh Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Family Medicine, University of Michigan Medical School; Medical Director, Ypsilanti Health Center, Ypsilanti, MI, USA