Two-Component Signaling Systems, Part C - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123813473, 9780123813480

Two-Component Signaling Systems, Part C, Volume 471

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Melvin Simon Brian Crane Alexandrine Crane
eBook ISBN: 9780123813480
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123813473
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th March 2010
Page Count: 496
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
130.00
110.50
206.32
175.37
210.00
178.50
165.00
140.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
187.00
158.95
117.00
99.45
193.00
164.05
146.00
124.10
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Characterizing cross-talk in vivo: avoiding pitfalls and over-interpretation
    Albert Siryaporn and Mark Goulian

  2. Inference of Direct Residue Contacts in Two-Component Signaling
    Bryan Lunt, Hendrik Szurmant, Andrea Procaccini, James A. Hoch, Terence Hwa and Martin Weigt

  3. Computational Modeling of Phosphotransfer Complexes in Two-Component Signaling
    Alexander Schug, Martin Weigt, James A. Hoch, Jose N. Onuchic, Terence Hwa, Hendrik Szurmant

  4. Kinetic studies of the yeast His-Asp phosphorelay signaling pathway
    Alla O. Kaserer, Babak Andi, Paul F. Cook and Ann H. West

  5. Purification of MBP-EnvZ fusion proteins using an automated system
    Ricardo Oropeza and Edmundo Calva

  6. Measurement of Response Regulator Autodephosphorylation Rates Spanning Six Orders of Magnitude
    Robert B. Bourret, Stephanie A. Thomas, Stephani C. Page, Rachel L. Creager-Allen, Aaron M. Moore, and Ruth E. Silversmith

  7. Transmembrane receptors chimeras to probe Hamp domain function
    Jürgen U. Linder and Joachim E. Schultz

  8. Light-Activated Bacterial LOV-domain Histidine Kinases
    Tong-Seung Tseng, Marcus A. Frederickson, Winslow R. Briggs and Roberto A. Bogomolni

  9. Characterization of Bacteriophytochromes from Photosynthetic Bacteria: Histidine Kinase Signaling Triggered by light and redox sensing
    Eric Giraud, Jérôme Lavergne and André Verméglio

  10. Biophysical assays for protein interactions in the Wsp sensory system and biofilm formation
    Nabanita De, Marcos V.A.S. Navarro, Qi Wang, Petya V. Krasteva and Holger Sondermann

  11. High throughput screening of bacterial protein localization
    John N. Werner and Zemer Gitai

  12. In vitro and in vivo analysis of the ArcB/A redox signaling pathway
    Adrián F. Alvarez and Dimitris Georgellis

  13. Potassium sensing histidine kinase in Bacillus subtilis
    Daniel López, Erin Gontang and Roberto Kolter

  14. Two Component Systems and Regulation of Developmental Progression in Myxococcus Xanthus
    Bongsoo Lee, Andreas Schramm, and Penelope I. Higgs

  15. Two-component signaling to the stress MAP kinase cascade in fission yeast
    Susumu Morigasaki and Kazuhiro Shiozaki

  16. Genetic and Biochemical Analysis of the SLN1 Pathway in Saccharomyces cerevisiae
    Jan S. Fassler

  17. Analysis of mitogen-activated protein kinase phosphorylation in response to stimulation of histidine kinase signaling pathways in Neurospora
    Carol A. Jones and Katherine A. Borkovich

  18. Biochemical Characterization of Plant Hormone Cytokinin Receptor Histidine Kinases Using Microorganisms
    Takeshi Mizuno and Takafumi Yamashino

  19. Characterization of Pseudo-Response Regulators In Plants
    Woe-Yeon Kim, Patrice A. Salomé, Sumire Fujiwara, David E. Somers and C. Robertson McClung

  20. Reversible Histidine Phosphorylation in Mammalian Cells: A Teeter-Totter Formed by Nucleoside Diphosphate Kinase and Protein Histidine Phosphatase
    Thomas Wieland, Hans-Jörg Hippe, Katrin Ludwig, Xiao-Bo Zhou, Michael Korth and Susanne Klumpp

  21. Histidine phosphorylation in histones and in other mammalian proteins
    Paul G. Besant and P.V. Attwood

 

 

Description

Multicellular organisms must be able to adapt to cellular events to accommodate prevailing conditions. Sensory-response circuits operate by making use of a phosphorylation control mechanism known as the "two-component system." This volume, the third in a three-volume treatment edited by the same group of editors, includes a wide range of methods, including those dealing with the Sln-1 kinase pathway, triazole sensitivity in C. albicans, and histidine kinases in cyanobacteria circadian clock.

Key Features

  • Includes time-tested core methods and new innovations applicable to any researcher studing two-component signaling systems or histidine kinases
  • Methods included are useful to both established researchers and newcomers to the field
  • Relevant background and reference information given for procedures can be used as a guide to developing protocols in a number of disciplines

Readership

Researchers and students in biochemistry, genetics, and molecular biology

Details

No. of pages:
496
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123813480
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123813473

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Melvin Simon Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Salk Institute, La Jolla, CA, USA

Brian Crane Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Cornell University, Ithaca, NY, USA

Alexandrine Crane Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Cornell University, Ithaca, NY, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.