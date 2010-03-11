Two-Component Signaling Systems, Part C, Volume 471
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Characterizing cross-talk in vivo: avoiding pitfalls and over-interpretation
Albert Siryaporn and Mark Goulian
- Inference of Direct Residue Contacts in Two-Component Signaling
Bryan Lunt, Hendrik Szurmant, Andrea Procaccini, James A. Hoch, Terence Hwa and Martin Weigt
- Computational Modeling of Phosphotransfer Complexes in Two-Component Signaling
Alexander Schug, Martin Weigt, James A. Hoch, Jose N. Onuchic, Terence Hwa, Hendrik Szurmant
- Kinetic studies of the yeast His-Asp phosphorelay signaling pathway
Alla O. Kaserer, Babak Andi, Paul F. Cook and Ann H. West
- Purification of MBP-EnvZ fusion proteins using an automated system
Ricardo Oropeza and Edmundo Calva
- Measurement of Response Regulator Autodephosphorylation Rates Spanning Six Orders of Magnitude
Robert B. Bourret, Stephanie A. Thomas, Stephani C. Page, Rachel L. Creager-Allen, Aaron M. Moore, and Ruth E. Silversmith
- Transmembrane receptors chimeras to probe Hamp domain function
Jürgen U. Linder and Joachim E. Schultz
- Light-Activated Bacterial LOV-domain Histidine Kinases
Tong-Seung Tseng, Marcus A. Frederickson, Winslow R. Briggs and Roberto A. Bogomolni
- Characterization of Bacteriophytochromes from Photosynthetic Bacteria: Histidine Kinase Signaling Triggered by light and redox sensing
Eric Giraud, Jérôme Lavergne and André Verméglio
- Biophysical assays for protein interactions in the Wsp sensory system and biofilm formation
Nabanita De, Marcos V.A.S. Navarro, Qi Wang, Petya V. Krasteva and Holger Sondermann
- High throughput screening of bacterial protein localization
John N. Werner and Zemer Gitai
- In vitro and in vivo analysis of the ArcB/A redox signaling pathway
Adrián F. Alvarez and Dimitris Georgellis
- Potassium sensing histidine kinase in Bacillus subtilis
Daniel López, Erin Gontang and Roberto Kolter
- Two Component Systems and Regulation of Developmental Progression in Myxococcus Xanthus
Bongsoo Lee, Andreas Schramm, and Penelope I. Higgs
- Two-component signaling to the stress MAP kinase cascade in fission yeast
Susumu Morigasaki and Kazuhiro Shiozaki
- Genetic and Biochemical Analysis of the SLN1 Pathway in Saccharomyces cerevisiae
Jan S. Fassler
- Analysis of mitogen-activated protein kinase phosphorylation in response to stimulation of histidine kinase signaling pathways in Neurospora
Carol A. Jones and Katherine A. Borkovich
- Biochemical Characterization of Plant Hormone Cytokinin Receptor Histidine Kinases Using Microorganisms
Takeshi Mizuno and Takafumi Yamashino
- Characterization of Pseudo-Response Regulators In Plants
Woe-Yeon Kim, Patrice A. Salomé, Sumire Fujiwara, David E. Somers and C. Robertson McClung
- Reversible Histidine Phosphorylation in Mammalian Cells: A Teeter-Totter Formed by Nucleoside Diphosphate Kinase and Protein Histidine Phosphatase
Thomas Wieland, Hans-Jörg Hippe, Katrin Ludwig, Xiao-Bo Zhou, Michael Korth and Susanne Klumpp
- Histidine phosphorylation in histones and in other mammalian proteins
Paul G. Besant and P.V. Attwood
Description
Multicellular organisms must be able to adapt to cellular events to accommodate prevailing conditions. Sensory-response circuits operate by making use of a phosphorylation control mechanism known as the "two-component system." This volume, the third in a three-volume treatment edited by the same group of editors, includes a wide range of methods, including those dealing with the Sln-1 kinase pathway, triazole sensitivity in C. albicans, and histidine kinases in cyanobacteria circadian clock.
Key Features
- Includes time-tested core methods and new innovations applicable to any researcher studing two-component signaling systems or histidine kinases
- Methods included are useful to both established researchers and newcomers to the field
- Relevant background and reference information given for procedures can be used as a guide to developing protocols in a number of disciplines
Readership
Researchers and students in biochemistry, genetics, and molecular biology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 11th March 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123813480
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123813473
About the Serial Volume Editors
Melvin Simon Serial Volume Editor
The Salk Institute, La Jolla, CA, USA
Brian Crane Serial Volume Editor
Cornell University, Ithaca, NY, USA
Alexandrine Crane Serial Volume Editor
Cornell University, Ithaca, NY, USA