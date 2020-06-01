Twisted String Actuation Systems
1st Edition
Applications, Modelling, and Control
Description
Twisted String Actuation Systems: Applications, Modelling, and Control discusses the emerging area of twisted string actuation. It provides the basics of modeling and control, while also outlining the potential advantages of this actuation technique. Several detailed case studies describe the requirements and design parameters of the TSAs developed for different robotic applications. In addition, the book covers guidelines for engineers on the design and implementation of TSA in new areas and applications, discussing how to select strings with appropriate properties and suitable material, how to model actuators, and how to predict efficiency and lifetime.
The book will benefit the engineering community and increase the popularity of this promising novel type of actuator as it brings together the most up-to-date technologies and advances in the TSA field, along with their background and history.
Key Features
- Summarizes the state-of-the-art research in the area of twisted string actuators
- Provides the reader with the basics of modeling and control over actuators of this type, also outlining the potential advantages of this actuation technique
- Presents several case studies describing, in detail, the requirements and design parameters of the TSAs developed for various engineering applications, ranging from precise object positioning, to heavy-duty manipulation
- Includes MATLAB code files for modeling different aspects of the TSAs
Readership
Researchers at universities, graduate students and companies working in the areas related to robotics, bio engineering, mechanical engineering, actuation, and automation
Table of Contents
- Foreword
2. Twisted String Actuators: History and Background
3. Mathematical Modelling of TSA
3.1. Conventional Kinematostatic Model
3.2. Improved Kinematics
3.3. Torque Modeling
3.4. Lifetime of the Strings
4. Control of TSA
4.1. Feedback Control
4.2. Tension Control of Antagonistically Placed TSAs
4.3. Variable Stiffness Joint Control
4.4. Advanced Control Strategies
5. Design Guide
5.1. Operation Requirements
5.2. String Selection
5.3. TSA Verification
6. Conclusion and Future Research
Case Study I: Precision Manipulation System
Case Study II: Upper-body Exoskeleton
Case Study III: Lower-body Exoskeleton
Case Study IV: Heavy Duty Manipulation System
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128141953
About the Author
Gaponov Igor
Dr. Igor Gaponov received his MS and PhD degrees from Koreatech in 2008 and 2011, respectively. He is currently Assistant Professor at Korea University of Technology and Education (Koreatech), Chungcheongnam-do, Republic of Korea. Dr. Gaponov has been actively involved in research on twisted string actuators for the past 7 years, publishing several key papers in this area in the international referred journals and conferences, and filing international patents. Thanks to collaboration with other research teams and universities around the world working in the TSA area, he is well informed about the state of the art and recent advances in the TSA technology and aims to bring the existing knowledge base together in one book.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Korea University of Technology and Education, Republic of Korea
Jee-Hwan Ryu
Jee-Hwan Ryu received his BS degree in Mechanical Engineering from Inha University, Rep. of South Korea in 1995, and his MS and PhD degrees in Mechanical Engineering from Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), Taejon, Korea, in 1995 and 2002, respectively. He is currently a Professor at the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Korea University of Technology and Education. His research interests include haptics, telerobotics and teleoperation, exoskeletons, and flexible manipulators.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Korea University of Technology and Education, Republic of Korea
Simeon Nedelchev
Simeon Nedelchev is at Korea University of Technology and Education, Republic of Korea
Affiliations and Expertise
Korea University of Technology and Education, Republic of Korea