Twisted String Actuation Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128141953

Twisted String Actuation Systems

1st Edition

Applications, Modelling, and Control

Authors: Gaponov Igor Jee-Hwan Ryu Simeon Nedelchev
Paperback ISBN: 9780128141953
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st June 2020
Page Count: 300
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
196.32
122.00
140.00
108.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Twisted String Actuation Systems: Applications, Modelling, and Control discusses the emerging area of twisted string actuation. It provides the basics of modeling and control, while also outlining the potential advantages of this actuation technique. Several detailed case studies describe the requirements and design parameters of the TSAs developed for different robotic applications. In addition, the book covers guidelines for engineers on the design and implementation of TSA in new areas and applications, discussing how to select strings with appropriate properties and suitable material, how to model actuators, and how to predict efficiency and lifetime.

The book will benefit the engineering community and increase the popularity of this promising novel type of actuator as it brings together the most up-to-date technologies and advances in the TSA field, along with their background and history.

Key Features

  • Summarizes the state-of-the-art research in the area of twisted string actuators
  • Provides the reader with the basics of modeling and control over actuators of this type, also outlining the potential advantages of this actuation technique
  • Presents several case studies describing, in detail, the requirements and design parameters of the TSAs developed for various engineering applications, ranging from precise object positioning, to heavy-duty manipulation
  • Includes MATLAB code files for modeling different aspects of the TSAs

Readership

Researchers at universities, graduate students and companies working in the areas related to robotics, bio engineering, mechanical engineering, actuation, and automation

Table of Contents

  1. Foreword
    2. Twisted String Actuators: History and Background
    3. Mathematical Modelling of TSA
    3.1. Conventional Kinematostatic Model
    3.2. Improved Kinematics
    3.3. Torque Modeling
    3.4. Lifetime of the Strings
    4. Control of TSA
    4.1. Feedback Control
    4.2. Tension Control of Antagonistically Placed TSAs
    4.3. Variable Stiffness Joint Control
    4.4. Advanced Control Strategies
    5. Design Guide
    5.1. Operation Requirements
    5.2. String Selection
    5.3. TSA Verification
    6. Conclusion and Future Research
    Case Study I: Precision Manipulation System
    Case Study II: Upper-body Exoskeleton
    Case Study III: Lower-body Exoskeleton
    Case Study IV: Heavy Duty Manipulation System

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2020
Published:
1st June 2020
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Paperback ISBN:
9780128141953

About the Author

Gaponov Igor

Dr. Igor Gaponov received his MS and PhD degrees from Koreatech in 2008 and 2011, respectively. He is currently Assistant Professor at Korea University of Technology and Education (Koreatech), Chungcheongnam-do, Republic of Korea. Dr. Gaponov has been actively involved in research on twisted string actuators for the past 7 years, publishing several key papers in this area in the international referred journals and conferences, and filing international patents. Thanks to collaboration with other research teams and universities around the world working in the TSA area, he is well informed about the state of the art and recent advances in the TSA technology and aims to bring the existing knowledge base together in one book.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Korea University of Technology and Education, Republic of Korea

Jee-Hwan Ryu

Jee-Hwan Ryu received his BS degree in Mechanical Engineering from Inha University, Rep. of South Korea in 1995, and his MS and PhD degrees in Mechanical Engineering from Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), Taejon, Korea, in 1995 and 2002, respectively. He is currently a Professor at the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Korea University of Technology and Education. His research interests include haptics, telerobotics and teleoperation, exoskeletons, and flexible manipulators.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Korea University of Technology and Education, Republic of Korea

Simeon Nedelchev

Simeon Nedelchev is at Korea University of Technology and Education, Republic of Korea

Affiliations and Expertise

Korea University of Technology and Education, Republic of Korea

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.