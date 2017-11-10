TV White Space Communications and Networks - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081006115, 9780081006153

TV White Space Communications and Networks

1st Edition

Editors: Robert Stewart David Crawford Andrew Sterling
eBook ISBN: 9780081006153
Hardcover ISBN: 9780081006115
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 10th November 2017
Page Count: 232
Table of Contents

1. TV White Space Developments in the UK

Part I - Technologies for TV White Space Networks
2. TV White Space Spectrum Sharing Using Geolocation Databases

Part II - Policy, Regulation and Standardization Issues
3. Standard and Distributed Spectrum Sensing Technologies for TV White Space Networks
4. TV White Space Developments in the European Union
5. TV White Space Technology for Affordable Internet Connectivity in Developing Countries
6. TV White Space Spectrum Administration

Part III - Commercialisation and Applications Of White Space Networks
7. TV White Space Network Trials
8. Techno-Economic Evaluation for TV White Spaces
9. Applications Of TV White Space Networks And Cognitive Radio Techniques To Satellite Communications

Description

TV White Space Communications and Networks summarizes the current state-of-the-art in this important aspect of wireless communication. Part One covers related technologies, while Part Two looks at policy, regulation and standardization issues. Part Three discusses the commercialization and potential applications of white space networks, rounding out a comprehensive book that provides a standard reference for those researching and commercializing white space networks.

Key Features

  • Presents broad-ranging coverage of all the key issues in white space networks, including regulation, standards, technologies and commercial applications
  • Brings together an international group of experts to summarize the state-of-the-art
  • Builds on the results of the first trials of white space networks

Readership

R&D managers and electrical engineers in the communications and networking industry, wireless technology and information technology sectors; postgraduate students and academic researchers in this field

Details

No. of pages:
232
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780081006153
Hardcover ISBN:
9780081006115

About the Editors

Robert Stewart Editor

Professor Robert Stewart is the MathWorks Professor of Signal Processing at the University of Strathclyde. Since August 2014 he has been the Chair and Head of the Department of Electronic and Electrical Engineering. His research over the last 20 years has focused on signal processing and communications.

Affiliations and Expertise

Head of the Centre for Intelligent Dynamic Communications (CIDCOM), The University of Strathclyde, UK

David Crawford Editor

Dr. David Crawford is the Manager of the Centre for White Space Communications at the University of Strathclyde and a key member of the team involved in the Isle of Bute White Space trial which represents an important demonstration and test of this important technology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Manager of the Centre for White Space Networks, The University of Strathclyde, UK

Andrew Sterling Editor

Mr. Andrew Stirling is a spectrum and digital platform visionary at Larkhill Consultancy Ltd., who ran the Cambridge White Spce Trials in 2012--one of the largest commercial tests of white space Wi-Fi to date.

Affiliations and Expertise

Larkhill Consultancy Ltd., UK

