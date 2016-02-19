TV & Video Engineer's Reference Book
1st Edition
Description
TV & Video Engineer’s Reference Book presents an extensive examination of the basic television standards and broadcasting spectrum. It discusses the fundamental concepts in analogue and digital circuit theory. It addresses studies in the engineering mathematics, formulas, and calculations. Some of the topics covered in the book are the conductors and insulators, passive components, alternating current circuits; broadcast transmission; radio frequency propagation; electron optics in cathode ray tube; color encoding and decoding systems; television transmitters; and remote supervision of unattended transmitters. The definition and description of diagnostics in computer controlled equipment are fully covered. In-depth accounts of the microwave radio relay systems are provided. The general characteristics of studio lighting and control are completely presented. A chapter is devoted to video tape recording. Another section focuses on the mixers and special effects generators. The book can provide useful information to technicians, engineers, students, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Preface
List of Contributors
Part 1 - Basic Reference Material
1 Television Standards and Broadcasting Spectrum
Scanning and Aspect Ratio
Still and Moving Pictures
Television Picture Frequency
The Video Signal
Channel Bandwidth
Synchronism between Scanning Systems
Porches
DSB, ssb, asb and vsb
National Standards
Bands and Channels
Adding Color to a Monochrome System
2 Quantities and Units
International Unit System
Universal Constants in SI Units
Metric to Imperial Conversion Factors
Symbols and Abbreviations
3 Analogue and Digital Circuit Theory
Analogue Circuit Theory
Alternating Current Circuits
Digital Circuit Theory
Boolean Algebra
Karnaugh Maps
4 Engineering Mathematics, Formulas and Calculations
Mathematical Signs and Symbols
Trigonometric Formulas
Trigonometric Values
Approximations for Small Angles
Solution of Triangles
Spherical Triangles
Exponential Form
De Moivre's Theorem
Euler's Relation
Hyperbolic Functions
Complex Variable
Cauchy-Riemann Equations
Cauchy's Theorem
Zeros, Poles and Residues
Some Standard Forms
Coordinate Systems
Transformation of Integrals
Laplace's Equation
Solution of Equations
Method of Least Squares
Relation between Decibels, Current and Voltage Ratio, and Power Ratio
Calculus
Part 2 • Materials, Components and Construction
5 Conductors and Insulators, Passive Components, Printed Circuit Boards
Conductors, Semiconductors and Insulators
Resistors, Capacitors and Inductors
Printed Circuits
6 Semiconductors and Microelectronics
Semiconductors
Diodes
Bipolar Junction Transistors
Field Effect Transistors
Other Discrete Solid-State Semiconductor Devices
Microelectronics
Linear Integrated Devices
Digital Integrated Devices
Miscellaneous Integrated Devices
Display Devices
Charge-Transfer Devices
Piezoelectric Devices
Electromagnetic and Thermal Devices
General Considerations in Selecting Active and Other Devices
7 Thermionics, Power Grid and Linear Beam Tubes
Thermionic Tubes
Power Grid Tubes
Linear Beam Tubes
Part 3 • Fundamentals of Color Television
8 Electron Optics in Cathode Ray Tubes
Beam Forming in an Electron Gun
Electron Emission of the Cathode
Drive Characteristic
Cathode Load
Electron Optical Image Forming
Forming the Crossover
Thermal Spot Size
Cathode Lens
Prefocus Lens
Main Lens
Effect of Space Charge on Spot Size
Spot Size in Screen Center
Deflection Defocusing
Resolution
9 Color Displays and Colorimetry
Types of Color Display
Colorimetric Principles
Chromaticities of Display Phosphors
10 Pickup Tubes and Solid-State Cameras
Photoconductive Tubes: Principle of Operation
Camera Tube Types
Tubes for Broadcast Television
Performance Characteristics of Broadcast Standard Tubes
Tubes for Nonbroadcast Color Television
Charge Coupled Devices
11 Color Encoding and Decoding Systems
Introduction
Color Signal Relationships
Composite Color Systems
Component Color Systems
Part 4 • Broadcast Transmission
12 Radio Frequency Propagation
Theoretical Principles
Practical Considerations
13 Television Transmitters
Specifications
Basic Transmitter Types
Drive Systems
Multi-Channel/Stereo Sound
Tetrode Transmitters
Klystron Transmitters
Solid-State Transmitters
Vision and Sound Combiners
Control Logic and Safety
Transmitter Specifications
Reserve Systems
Program Combiners
High Power Multi-Parallel Systems
Program Input and Monitoring Equipment
14 Transposers
Transposer Configurations
Design Philosophy
Transposer Performance
System Performance
Future Developments
15 Remote Supervision of Unattended Transmitters
TV Transmitter Network
Main Station Systems Design
Automatic on-Site Monitoring
Station Controller Concept
Control Centers
16 Transmitter Power Plant
Electricity Supplies
Power Equipment
Transmitter Installations
17 Diagnostics in Computer Controlled Equipment
Computer Systems
Types of Fault
Tasks for Diagnostics
Types of Diagnostics
Response to Detecting a Fault
Watchdog Timer
Implementation of Diagnostics
Emulation
Diagnostic Tests
18 Masts, Towers and Antennas
Civil Engineering Construction
Electrical Design of Antenna Systems
19 Service Area Planning
Basic Theory
Planning for Frequencies between 30 and 3000 Mhz
Planning for Frequencies above 3 Ghz
Modulation Systems
Received Signal
Measurement Technique
Site Testing
Part 5 • Distribution of Broad-Band Signals
20 Microwave Radio Relay Systems
Types of Microwave Link
Microwave Radio Relay Systems
Fixed Link Configurations
System Planning
Additional Losses
Improving Availability
21 Intercity Links and Switching Centers
Historical Development
Eurovision Links
Switching Centers
Summary
22 Television Standards Converters
Background
Movement Portrayal
Judder in Standards Converters
Interpolation
Future of Standards Conversion
23 Satellite Distribution
Background
Satellite Operators
Satellite Applications
Satellite Management
Point-to-Point Connections for Television
Factors Affecting Program Production
Transportable Ground Stations
Carrier/Noise Derivation
Future Developments
24 Coaxial Cable and Optical Fibers
Cable Transmission
Optical Fiber Transmission
Future Developments
25 Tree-and-Branch Wired Networks
Economic Factors
Standards
Receiver Characteristics
Characteristics of Signals at Subscriber's Outlets
Channeling Plans
Networks
The Head-End
Distribution of Sound and Data Signals
Distribution of MAC/Packet Signals
26 Switched-Star Networks
Origins
System Description
Advantages of Switched-Star Systems
Disadvantages of Switched-Star Systems
Practical Switched-Star Systems
27 Interactive Applications of Multi-Channel Cable Systems
Background
Potential Interactive Services
Pay-Per-View
Private Broadcasting
Interactive Education
Video Libraries
Opinion Polling
Interactive Teleshopping
Telebanking
Telebetting
Miscellaneous Services
Part 6 • Direct Broadcasting by Satellite
28 DBS Systems: Planning and Fundamentals
Geostationary Orbit
Satellite Geometry
Satellite Coverage
Propagation
Eclipse of a Geostationary Satellite
Signal/Noise Ratio and Picture Quality
Protection Ratios
Receiver Sensitivity
The WARC-BS 1977 Plan for 12 Ghz dbs in Regions 1 and 3
29 DBS Transmission Systems
MAC/Packet Family
B-MAC System
Digital Sound Radio System
Japanese A-Type NTSC System and MUSE 9 System
30 Uplink Terminals
System Design
Earth Stations
31 DBS Receivers
DBS Transmission Systems
Configuration
Technical
Features
Requirements
Operation and Performance
IC Development
Re-Transmission of Satellite Broadcasting
Future Expansion
Part 7 • TV Studios and Studio Equipment
32 Studio Planning and Requirements
Studio Design
Basic Video and Audio Facilities
Communications
Assignment Systems
Cabling
Use of Patch Panels
Television Studio Center Performance
Time Code
System Synchronization
Analogue and Digital Component Systems
33 Studio Cameras and Mountings
System Structures
System Components
Operational Characteristics
Automation Functions
Positioning Equipment
Pan and Tilt Heads
System Stability
34 Studio Lighting and Control
The Purpose of Lighting
Lighting Sources
Static Portraiture
Moving Portraiture
Creative Lighting
Lighting Control Systems
Individual Lamp Control Module
Control of Lamps in Groups
Operational Processing: The CPU
Main File Control
Lighting Control Brightness Distribution
Lamps
35 Mixers (Switchers) and Special Effects Generators
Definition of Terms
Routing Switchers
Vision Mixer Architecture
Implications of Color System
Mix/Effects Amplifiers
Wipe Pattern Generation
Title Keying
Chroma Key
Output Processing Amplifiers
Digital Effects
Control
36 Computer Graphics and Animation
Background
Computer Aided Design
Television Graphics
Potential Problems in Graphics System Designs
Hardware Elements
User Interface
System Classifications
37 Video Tape Recording
Frequency Range
Modulation
Transport Systems
Servo Systems
Timebase Correction
38 Film and Video Tape Editing
Film Editing
Video Tape Editing
Interrelationship between Film and Video Editing
Future Developments
The Role of the Editor
39 Telecines
Telecine Types
Film Formats
Film Transports
Sound Reproduction
Optical and Scanning Systems
Color Response
Signal Processing
Part 8 • Mobile and Portable TV Equipment and Operations
40 Portable Television Cameras and Videotape Recorders
Background
Recording Systems for Portable Use
Component Video Systems
Sound Recording Features of Compact Video Recorders
Portable Cameras
Implementations of Compact Recording System Designs
41 OB Vehicles and Mobile Control Rooms
Evolution of OB Vehicles and Mobile Control Rooms
Vehicle Design
Outline of Constructional Techniques for TV Mobiles
42 Microwave Links for OB and ENG
System Concepts
Multiplexing
Antennas
Central ENG
System Calculations
43 Electronic News Gathering and Electronic Field Production
Electronic News Gathering
Operating Practices
Electronic Field Production
44 Transportable Power Sources
On Board Power Generation
Trailer Generators
Battery Sources
Battery Charging Systems
Nickel-Cadmium Battery Management
Part 9 • Television Sound
45 Sound Origination Equipment
Primary Sources
Secondary Sources
46 Sound Mixing and Control
Basic Functions of a Sound Desk
Digital Sound Desks
47 Sound Editing and Dubbing Equipment
Analogue Recording
Noise Reduction
Digital Recording
48 Multi-Channel Sound Systems
Overview
Analogue Systems
Digital Systems
Multiple Sound Signals in MAC Systems
Multi-Channel Sound for HDTV
49 Sound Distribution including Digital Sound-in-Sync
Methods of Sound Distribution
Sound-in-Sync
Stereo Sound-in-Sync
Stereo Sound Transmission Using NICAM 728
50 Digital Audio Concepts and Equipment
Digital Audio Concepts
Digital Audio in Application
Part 10 • Television Receivers
51 Basic Receiver Design Principles
Receiver Performance Requirements and Structure
Color Decoding
Requirements for Peripheral Equipment
Remote Control and I C Bus
Basic Data
52 Picture Displays
Cathode Ray Tube Principles
Monochrome Tubes
Single Beam Color Systems
Side Gun and Folded Electron Optical Systems
Three Beam Color Systems
Considerations When Using crts
Projection Systems
Alternative Technologies
53 Production Engineering and Reliability
Production Engineering
Reliability and Quality Assurance
Part 11 • Television Receiver Installation and Servicing
54 Receiving Antennas
Properties of Antennas
Types of Antennas
Antenna Erection
Indoor Antenna
Standards and Codes of Practice
55 Maintenance and Servicing
Test Equipment
Setting up and Performance Appraisal
Fault Diagnosis
Replacement of Components
Intermittent Faults and Soak Testing
Safety in Servicing
Part 12 • Video and Audio Recording and Playback (Domestic)
56 Video Cassette Recorders
Philips N1500 and N1700
Beta Format
VHS
Grundig SVR 4004
Technicolor CVC 212E
The Second Generation
Philips V2000
Camcorders
Hi-Fi Sound
VHS Long Play Developments
8 Mm Video
S-VHS
Digital Waveforms
57 Video Discs
Early Systems
Current Systems
CD-ROM
Computer Floppy Disk
58 Electronic Cameras
Domestic Cameras
Camera Tubes
Solid-State Camera Devices
59 Audio Recording and Playback
Background to Consumer Audio
The Compact Cassette
Other Cassette Systems
The Digital Audio Disc
Related Optical Disc Systems
Digital Audio Tape
Other Systems
Part 13 • Teletext and Similar Technologies
60 Broadcast Teletext Systems
The Teletext Data Signal
Teletext Data Format
Error Protection
Access Time and Data Rate
Transmission Systems
Teletext Subtitling
Regional Teletext Services
Teletext Data Network
Measurement of Teletext Signal Quality
61 Teletext Decoders
Basic Functions
Decoder Performance
Signal Path Distortion
Multipage Decoders
Teletext Adaptors
Encrypted Teletext Services and Telesoftware
62 Interactive Videotex
Fundamentals
Terminals
Presentation Techniques
International Videotex Standards
Functionality
Network Topologies
Part 14 • High Definition Television
63a International Background
Introduction
Desirable Features of HDTV
Technical Considerations for Future Standards
The HDTV Elements Design Consideration
HDTV Formats and Transmission
High Definition Electronic Production of Movies
63b European Standards
HDTV Standards
HDTV Formats
HDTV Broadcasting DBS Prospects in Europe
Conclusions
Part 15 • Industrial, Commercial, Medical and Defense Applications of Television
64 Industrial, Commercial, Medical and Defense Applications
Industrial Applications
Commercial Applications
Medical Applications
Defense Applications
Part 16 • Performance Measurements and Electromagnetic Compatibility
65 Television Performance Measurements
Introduction
Insertion Test Signals
Measurement Techniques
Measurement Tolerances
Teletext
Specialized Test Waveforms
New TV Generation and Distribution Methods
66 Electromagnetic Compatibility
European Community Directive
Relevant Standards
Conclusions
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 946
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1991
- Published:
- 30th April 1991
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483193755