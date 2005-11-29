Turnaround, Shutdown and Outage Management
1st Edition
Effective Planning and Step-by-Step Execution of Planned Maintenance Operations
Description
Shutdown management is project management of a special kind: managing the repair, replacement or maintenance of critical systems. Manufacturing and process plants, computer systems, airliners, and many other systems must be regularly closed down or taken out of service for planned maintenance operations. This book provides a complete shutdown project planning guide along with a new, detailed model of excellence and step-by-step project guide. In a critical field, this book shows the maintenance manager or project leader how to get the job done correctly.
Key Features
- Covers all aspects of major maintenance project planning, minimizing downtime and improving maintenance schedules
- Covers projects ranging from weekend overhauls through to complete plant rebuilds
- With detailed checklists and a new step-by-step project guide
Readership
Maintenance engineers, plant engineers, engineering managers. Key sectors include process and manufacturing sectors (petrochemical and food processing especially); aircraft maintenance; power generation and other utilities; large-scale assembly plants. Performance management specialists, Six Sigma readership, continuous improvement specialists, TPM.
Table of Contents
Part 1: Turnaround overview: context and strategy; Initiating the turnaround; Validating the work scope; Pre-shutdown work; Contractor packages; The turnaround plan; The turnaround organization; Site logistics; The cost profile; The safety plan; The quality plan; The communications package; Executing the turnaround; Terminating the turnaround. Part 2: Real World Application; Case Study 1 - Designing an organisation; Case Study 2 - Worklist control; Case Study 3 - Contract strategy; Case Study 5 - Logistics; Case Study 4 - Cost Control; Summing up - A reality check
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2005
- Published:
- 29th November 2005
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080525273
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750667876
About the Author
Tom Lenahan
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant and trainer, Tom Lenahan Ltd, UK