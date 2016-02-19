Turbines, Generators and Associated Plant - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780080405131, 9781483287485

Turbines, Generators and Associated Plant, Volume C

3rd Edition

Incorporating Modern Power System Practice

Editors: D.J. Littler
eBook ISBN: 9781483287485
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 30th June 1991
Table of Contents

Chapter and main section headings: The Steam Turbine. Introduction. Turbine types. Efficiency and output. Thermodynamics of the steam cycle. Economics of the steam cycle. Turbine blading. Turbine casings. Turbine rotors and couplings. Bearings, pedestals and turning gear. Turbine applications. Future outlook. References. Turbine Plant Systems. Governing systems. Steam chests, valves and loop pipes. Turbine protective devices. Turbine instrumentation. Turbine foundations. Lubrication systems. Gland sealing system. Flange heating system. LP exhaust spray cooling system. Drains systems. By-pass systems. Operational flexibility. Wet steam turbine plant. References. Additional references. Feedwater Heating Systems. Introduction. Feed system design. HP feed system. De-aerator system. Low pressure feed system. Designs of feedheaters. High pressure feedwater heaters. De-aerating feedheaters. Low pressure heaters. Evaporators and other means of water treatment. Future developments. References. Condensers, Pumps and Cooling Water Plant. Condensers: Introduction. Economics. Historical development and layout. Environmental considerations. Thermal design. Mechanical design. Operational life limiting constraints. Plant testing. Future developments. Pumps: Air extraction equipment. Hydraulic aspects of centrifugal pumps. Circulating water pumps. Condenser extraction pumps. Boiler feed pumps. Miscellaneous pumps. References. Hydraulic Turbines. Definitions and concepts. Types of turbine. Pumped-storage. References. Additional references. The Generator. Introduction. Synchronous generator theory. Turbine-generator components: the rotor. Turbine-generator components: the stator. Cooling systems. Excitation. Generator operation. Mechanical considerations. Electrical and electromagnetic aspects. Operational measurement, control, monitoring and protection. Maintenance, testing and diagnosis. Future developments. Other types of generator. Index.

495 illus.

Description

The introduction of new 500 MW and 660 MW turbine generator plant in nuclear, coal- and oil-fired power stations has been partly responsible for the increase in generating capacity of the CEGB over the last 30 years. This volume provides a detailed account of experience gained in the development, design, manufacture, operation and testing of large turbine-generators in the last 20 years. With the advance in analytical and computational techniques, the application of this experience to future design and operation of large turbine-generator plant will be of great value to engineers in the industry.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483287485

About the Editors

D.J. Littler Editor

