Tunnelling in Weak Rocks - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080449876, 9780080461632

Tunnelling in Weak Rocks, Volume 5

1st Edition

Authors: Bhawani Singh R Goel
eBook ISBN: 9780080461632
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080449876
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 26th June 2006
Page Count: 512
Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
  2. Application Of Geophysics In Tunnelling And Site Survey Activities
  3. Terzaghi's Rock Load Theory
  4. Rock Mass Rating (RMR)
  5. Rock Mass Quality Q
  6. Rock Mass Number
  7. Strength Of Discontinuities
  8. Strength Enhancement Of Rock Mass Intunnels
  9. New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM)
  10. Norwegian Method Of Tunnelling (NMT)
  11. Blasting For Tunnels And Roadways
  12. Rock Bolting
  13. Tunnelling Hazards
  14. Tunnel Instrumentation
  15. Tunnelling Machines
  16. Rock Mass Quality For Tunnel Boring Machines (QTBM)
  17. Metro Tunnels
  18. Tunnelling In Swelling Rocks
  19. Tunnelling Through Squeezing Ground Condition
  20. Case History Of Tunnel In Squeezing Ground
  21. Tunnels In Seismic Area
  22. Rock Burst In Tunnels
  23. Pressure Tunnels
  24. Shafts
  25. Half Tunnels
  26. Contractual Risk Sharing
  27. Rate Of Tunnelling
  28. Integrated Method Of Tunnelling
  29. Critical State Rock Mechanics And Its Applications

Description

Vast knowledge has been developed in the area of tunnelling in weak rocks over the years, and this book bridges an important gap by bringing all the information together for the benefit of the tunnelling Industry. In particular, tunnelling in poor conditions is a huge challenge for engineers and designers, and this book tackles all typical problems headon.

Topics covered include classification approach, design approaches for site-specific grounds, a new invention on shielded tunnel boring machine, case histories, tunnel mechanics, risk engineering and management culture.

Key Features

  • Based on extensive field research experiences in Himalayan region and Alps
  • Exclusive chapters on tunnelling hazards, squeezing ground conditions (a full detailed case study), swelling ground conditions, critical state rock mechanics, etc.
  • Supported by over 180 figures and 90 tables of data, and test examples (with solutions)

Readership

Highly trained and experienced civil engineers, transport planners, building services, environmental disciplines, architects and quantity surveyors

Details

No. of pages:
512
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080461632
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080449876

About the Authors

Bhawani Singh Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Indian Institiute of Technology, India

R Goel Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Central Mining Research Institute, India

