Tunnelling in Weak Rocks, Volume 5
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Application Of Geophysics In Tunnelling And Site Survey Activities
- Terzaghi's Rock Load Theory
- Rock Mass Rating (RMR)
- Rock Mass Quality Q
- Rock Mass Number
- Strength Of Discontinuities
- Strength Enhancement Of Rock Mass Intunnels
- New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM)
- Norwegian Method Of Tunnelling (NMT)
- Blasting For Tunnels And Roadways
- Rock Bolting
- Tunnelling Hazards
- Tunnel Instrumentation
- Tunnelling Machines
- Rock Mass Quality For Tunnel Boring Machines (QTBM)
- Metro Tunnels
- Tunnelling In Swelling Rocks
- Tunnelling Through Squeezing Ground Condition
- Case History Of Tunnel In Squeezing Ground
- Tunnels In Seismic Area
- Rock Burst In Tunnels
- Pressure Tunnels
- Shafts
- Half Tunnels
- Contractual Risk Sharing
- Rate Of Tunnelling
- Integrated Method Of Tunnelling
- Critical State Rock Mechanics And Its Applications
Description
Vast knowledge has been developed in the area of tunnelling in weak rocks over the years, and this book bridges an important gap by bringing all the information together for the benefit of the tunnelling Industry. In particular, tunnelling in poor conditions is a huge challenge for engineers and designers, and this book tackles all typical problems headon.
Topics covered include classification approach, design approaches for site-specific grounds, a new invention on shielded tunnel boring machine, case histories, tunnel mechanics, risk engineering and management culture.
Key Features
- Based on extensive field research experiences in Himalayan region and Alps
- Exclusive chapters on tunnelling hazards, squeezing ground conditions (a full detailed case study), swelling ground conditions, critical state rock mechanics, etc.
- Supported by over 180 figures and 90 tables of data, and test examples (with solutions)
Readership
Highly trained and experienced civil engineers, transport planners, building services, environmental disciplines, architects and quantity surveyors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2006
- Published:
- 26th June 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080461632
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080449876
About the Authors
Bhawani Singh Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Indian Institiute of Technology, India
R Goel Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Central Mining Research Institute, India