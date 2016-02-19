Tunneling in Biological Systems
1st Edition
A Colloquium of the Johnson Research Foundation
Description
Tunneling in Biological Systems focuses on the low temperature electron transport that reveals a quantum-mechanical effect called “tunneling.” This book discusses the tunneling in physical systems; detection of molecular vibrations with electron tunneling; chemical-rate theory of small-polaron hopping; and experimental approaches to electronic coupling in metal ion redox systems. The Faraday rotation and photoconductivity of photosynthetic structures at microwave frequencies; dynamics of electron transport in macromolecules; and electron transfer reactions in cytochrome oxidase are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the kinetic evidence for electron tunneling in solution; specificity and control in biological systems; molecular tunneling in heme proteins; and ligand binding. This publication is valuable to students and researchers interested in the physics of biological and medical problems.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Tunneling in Physical Systems
My Tunneling Experiences
Introductory Comments
Tunneling in Physical Systems
Discussion
Concepts in Quantum Mechanical Tunneling in Systems of Biological and Chemical Interest
Discussion
Detection of Molecular Vibrations with Electron Tunneling
Tunneling in Network Models of Molecular Chains
Localized and Delocalized Tunneling States
General Discussion: Formulations of Theory
Tunneling in Chemical Systems
Electron and Nuclear Tunneling in Chemical and Biological Systems
Discussion
Chemical-Rate Theory of Small-Polaron Hopping
Discussion
A General Theoretical Approach to Tunneling Transfer and Dissociation
A Quantum Theory of Low-Temperature Chemical and Biological Rate Processes in Condensed Media
Experimental Approaches to Electronic Coupling in Metal Ion Redox Systems
Discussion
Electron Transfer Reactions of Metal Complexes in Solution
Discussion
Electron Transfer Properties of the Imidazolate Anion
Electron Transfer in (NH3)5Ru(III)-4-Alkylpyridine- Cu(I) Binuclear Ions
Electron Tunneling after Radiolysis
Discussion
Tunneling Distances and Exothermic Rate Restrictions in Electron Transfer Reactions
General Discussion: Electron vs. Nuclear Tunneling
General Discussion: Adiabaticity
Tunneling in Biological Systems
Introduction to Biological Aspects
Tunneling in Photosynthetic Systems
Cytochrome-Reaction Center-Quinone Interactions: Models for Biological Electron Transfer
Discussion
Electron Transfer between c-Type Cytochromes and High Potential Iron-Sulfur Proteins
An Application of Electron Transfer Theory to a Problem in Chloroplast Membrane Topography
Electron Tunneling in Photosystem-I Charge Recombination at Low Temperatures
Some Data of Possible Relevance to Tunneling and Photosynthetic Reaction Centers
Discussion
The Effects of High Hydrostatic Pressure on Light-Induced Electron Transfer and Proton Binding in Chromatium
Discussion
Faraday Rotation and Photoconductivity of Photosynthetic Structures at Microwave Frequencies
Nonadiabatic Electron Tunneling: Implications for Bacterial Photosynthesis and for Critical Physical Tests of the Mechanism
Discussion
Dynamics of Electron Transport in Macromolecules
General Discussion: Temperature Dependence
Tunneling in the Respiratory Chain
Mitochondrial Electron Transfer at Phosphorylation Sites 2 and 3
Discussion
Electron Transport in the Succinate-Ubiquinone Segment of the Respiratory Chain
Electron Transfer Reactions in Cytochrome Oxidase
Discussion
Definition of the Surface of Cytochrome c Interacting with Cytochrome Oxidase
Structure/Function Relationships in Biological Electron Transport Proteins
Discussion
General Discussion: Cytochrome c and Some Other Biological Redox Molecules
Tunneling in Model Biological Systems
Conformational Distribution and Vibronic Coupling in the Blue Copper-Containing Protein Azurin
Overall Charge Control of the Ionic Strength Effects upon the Redox Kinetics of Small Molecule-Protein and Protein-Protein Reactions
the Energy Transforming Function Associated with Electron Transfer Reactions in Biological Systems
Kinetic Evidence for Electron Tunneling in Solution
Fermi-Level Matching: A Possible Condition in Redox Enzyme Specificity
General Discussion: Distances
Specificity and Control in Biological Systems
General Discussion: Biological Specificity and Control
Molecular Tunneling
Molecular Tunneling in Heme Proteins
Discussion
Heme Ligand Configuration in Photodissociable Ferrous Myoglobin Complexes
Discussion
General Discussion: Ligand Binding
Quantum Chemical Reactivity Near Absolute Zero: Biological, Chemical, and Astrophysical Aspects
Discussion
Experimental Approaches
New Methods for Exploring Tunneling Phenomena
Discussion
General Discussion: Experimental Techniques
Magnetic Interactions and Electron Transfer Kinetics of the Reduced Intermediate Acceptor in Reaction Centers (RCs) of Rhodopseudomonas Sphaeroides R-26. Evidence for Thermally Induced Tunneling
Subject Index
