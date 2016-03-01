Tumor Immunology, Volume 130
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter One: Mouse Models of Tumor Immunotherapy
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Transplantable Tumor Models
- 3 Genetically Engineered Tumor Models
- 4 Carcinogen-Induced Tumor Models
- 5 Humanized Mouse Tumor Models
- 6 Perspectives
- 7 Materials and Methods
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Two: The Role of Neoantigens in Naturally Occurring and Therapeutically Induced Immune Responses to Cancer
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Cancer Immunoediting as an Encompassing Model of Immune System–Tumor Interactions
- 3 Antigenic Targets of Cancer Immunoediting
- 4 Setting the Groundwork: Genomic Approaches to Cancer Antigen Identification
- 5 Developing Cancer Immunotherapies Based on Genomic Identification of Tumor-Specific Neoantigens
- 6 Neoantigens as Therapeutic Targets in Human Cancer
- 7 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Three: Tumor and Host Factors Controlling Antitumor Immunity and Efficacy of Cancer Immunotherapy
- Abstract
- 1 Rationale for Studying Regulation of the T Cell-Inflamed Tumor Microenvironment Phenotype
- 2 Molecular and Cellular Drivers of the T Cell-Inflamed Tumor Microenvironment
- 3 Tumor-Intrinsic Oncogene Pathways Mediating the Non-T Cell-Inflamed Tumor Microenvironment
- 4 Environmental Factors Influencing the Tumor Microenvironment: The Host Microbiota
- 5 Germline Genetic Differences as an Additional Source of Interpatient Heterogeneity
- 6 Conclusions and Implications
- Chapter Four: Immune Contexture, Immunoscore, and Malignant Cell Molecular Subgroups for Prognostic and Theranostic Classifications of Cancers
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Immune Microenvironment of Different Cancer Subtypes
- 3 Classification of Tumors in the Era of Omic Techniques
- 4 The Tumor Microenvironment and the Molecularly Defined Subgroups of Human Cancers
- 5 Conclusions: From the Immune Contexture of Tumor Subgroups to Precision Medicine
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Five: Advances in Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Cancer Antigens
- 3 Approaches to Cancer Vaccines: What We Have Learned
- 4 In Situ Vaccination
- 5 Engineering Approaches
- 6 Concluding Remarks
- Chapter Six: Combinatorial Cancer Immunotherapies
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Combinations of Coinhibitory Checkpoints
- 3 Combinations with Costimulatory Checkpoints
- 4 Combinations with Other Molecules in the Tumor Microenvironment
- 5 Other Anticancer Treatment Modalities in Combination with T Cell Checkpoint Blockade
- 6 Conclusions
- Chapter Seven: Adoptive T-Cell Therapy for Cancer
- Abstract
- 1 Identifying Tumor-Associated Antigens Recognized by T-Cells
- 2 Cell Therapy with Genetically Engineered T-Cells
- 3 Cell Therapy with TIL
- 4 Cell Therapy Targeting Mutated “Neoantigens”
- 5 The Future of ACT
- Index
- Contents of Recent Volumes
Description
Advances in Immunology, a long-established and highly respected publication, presents current developments as well as comprehensive reviews in immunology. Articles address the wide range of topics that comprise immunology, including molecular and cellular activation mechanisms, phylogeny and molecular evolution, and clinical modalities. Edited and authored by the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for the future.
This volume focuses on tumor immunology.
