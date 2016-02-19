Tubular Wire Welding - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855730885, 9781845698928

Tubular Wire Welding

1st Edition

Authors: D Widgery
eBook ISBN: 9781845698928
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855730885
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 31st July 1994
Page Count: 160
Table of Contents

Why flux-cored wire? Types of wire; Planning for productivity; Planning for quality; Process economics; Equipment requirements; Standards; Applications and consumable selection; Health and safety.

Description

The use of tubular, or as it is often known, flux-cored wire has grown dramatically in the last thirty years. It is a versatile and productive weld material with wide applications. Yet this book is the first to provide fabricators with a comprehensive and unvarnished account of what tubular wires can do and how they do it. Based on the author's fifteen years' experience of developing and applying tubular wires, it brings together information not previously available in one place, some of which has never been published.

Readership

Fabricators

Details

No. of pages:
160
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845698928
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855730885

About the Authors

D Widgery Author

