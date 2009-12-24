Tuberculosis, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, Volume 30-4
1st Edition
Table of Contents
To be published in time for World Tuberculosis (TB) Day, this focuses on the following topics: Global Burden and Epidemiology of TB; MDR-TB and XDR-TB in the West; MDR and XDR-TB in Africa and South America; Antiretrovial Therapy in the Control of TB; Newer TB Diagnostics; Advances in Imaging for Tuberculosis; Update on TB of the Central Nervous System; Current Clinical TB Drug Trials and Newer Anti-TB Drug Pipelines; Advances in Immunotherapy for TB Treatment; Biomarkers of Disease Activity, Cure, and Relapse in TB; Immune Reconstitution Syndrome and TB Unmasking; Progress and Advances in TB Vaccine Development; and Chemoprophylaxis for TB and Screen for TB.
Description
This issue, guest edited by Alimuddin Zumla and H. Simon Schaaf, focuses on the topic of Tuberculosis. Articles include: Global Burden and Epidemiology of Tuberculosis; Multidrug-Resistant and Extensively Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis in the West. Europe and the United States: Epidemiology, Surveillance, and Control; Multidrug- and Extensively Drug-resistant Tuberculosis in Africa and South America: Epidemiology, Diagnosis and Management in Adults and Children; Antiretroviral Therapy for Control of the HIV-associated Tuberculosis Epidemic in Resource-Limited Settings; Novel and Improved Technologies for Tuberculosis Diagnosis: Progress and Challenges; Advances in Imaging Chest Tuberculosis: Blurring of Differences Between Children and Adults; Update on Tuberculosis of the Central Nervous System: Pathogenesis, Diagnosis, and Treatment; Advances in Immunotherapy for Tuberculosis Treatment, and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 24th December 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437718041
About the Authors
Alimuddin Zumla Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Infectious Disease and International Health, University College London, Royal Free and University College, London Medical School; Director, Centre for Infectious Diseases and International Health, Windeyer Institute of Medical Sciences, University College London, London, UK; Honorary Consultant in Infectious Diseases, University College London Hospitals NHS Trust, London, UK; Honorary consultant physician, St. Luke’s Hospital for the Clergy, London; Honorary Professor, Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, University of Liverpool, UK; Honorary Professor, Centre for International Child Health, Institute of Child Health, London, UK; Visiting Professor, University of Zambia School of Medicine, Lusaka, Zambia; Honorary Professor, University of Cape Town, Department of Medicine, Cape Town, South Africa, Member of Court of Governors, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, London, UK; Formerly, Associate Professor, Center for Infectious Diseases, University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, School of Medicine and Public Health, Houston, TX, USA; Vice President and Council Member, Royal Society of Tropical Medicine, London, UK (2003-2006)
H. Schaaf Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Paediatrics and Child Health, Desmond Tutu Tuberculosis Centre and Department of Pediatrics and Child Health, Stellenbosch University and Tygerberg Children’s Hospital, Western Cape, South Africa. Professor of Paediatrics and Child Health