Tuberculosis, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, Volume 30-4

This issue, guest edited by Alimuddin Zumla and H. Simon Schaaf, focuses on the topic of Tuberculosis. Articles include: Global Burden and Epidemiology of Tuberculosis; Multidrug-Resistant and Extensively Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis in the West. Europe and the United States: Epidemiology, Surveillance, and Control; Multidrug- and Extensively Drug-resistant Tuberculosis in Africa and South America: Epidemiology, Diagnosis and Management in Adults and Children; Antiretroviral Therapy for Control of the HIV-associated Tuberculosis Epidemic in Resource-Limited Settings; Novel and Improved Technologies for Tuberculosis Diagnosis: Progress and Challenges; Advances in Imaging Chest Tuberculosis: Blurring of Differences Between Children and Adults; Update on Tuberculosis of the Central Nervous System: Pathogenesis, Diagnosis, and Treatment; Advances in Immunotherapy for Tuberculosis Treatment, and more!