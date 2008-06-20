Tsunamiites - Features and Implications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444515520, 9780080558912

Tsunamiites - Features and Implications

1st Edition

Editors: Tsunemasa Shiki Yoshinobu Tsuji K. Minoura T. Yamazaki
eBook ISBN: 9780080558912
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444515520
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 20th June 2008
Page Count: 432
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
199.09
169.23
120.00
102.00
195.00
165.75
149.00
126.65
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
175.00
148.75
110.00
93.50
137.00
116.45
185.00
157.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book is an overview of the state-of-the art developments in sedimentology of tsunami-induced and tsunami-affected deposits, namely tsunamiites. It also highlights new problems and issues calling for additional investigation, and provides insight into the direction for future tsunamiite researches.

Key Features

  • Provides a comprehensive overview of developments in tsunamiites
  • Investigates future trends and development needs
  • Cutting edge research articles from leading experts aimed at researchers and scientists

Readership

Scientists and Researchers of various fields with an interest in the sedimentology of tsunami records.

Table of Contents

Introduction - why a book on tsunamiites. (T. Shiki, k. Minoura, Y. Tsuji and T. Yamazaki). The term "tsunamiite" (T. Shiki and T. Yamazaki). Tsunamis and tsunami sedimentology. (D. Sugawara, K. Minoura and F. Imamura). Sedimentary characteristics and depositional processes of onshore tsunami deposits : An Example of sedimentation associated with the July 12, 1993 Bedforms and sedimentry structures characterizing tsunami deposits (O. Fujiwara). Sedimentary characteristics and depositional processes of onshore tsunami deposits: an example of sedimentation associated with the July 12, 1993 Hokkaido-Nansei-oki earthquake (F. Nanayama). Deposits of the 1992 Nicaragua Tsunami (B. Higman and J. Bourgeois). Distribution and significances of the Indian Ocean tsunami deposits - Initial results from Thailand and Srilanka (K. Goto). Thickness and grain-size distribution of Indian Ocean tsunami deposits distributed in the Khao Lak and Phra Thong Island, south-eastern Thailand (S. Fujino, H. Naruse, A. Suphawajruksakul, T. Jarupangsakul, M.Maruyama and N. Ichihara). Tsunami depositional processes reflecting the waveform in a small bay - Interpretation from ther grain-size distribution and sedimentary structures.(O. Fijiwara and T. Kamataki). Offshore tractive current deposition: the forgotten tsunami sedimentation process (A. Dawson and I. Stewart). Volcanism-induced tsunamis and tsunamiites (Y. Nishimura). Deep-sea homogenites : Sedimentay expression of a prehistric megatsunami in the eastern Mediterranean.(M. B. Cita). Tsunami-affected sedimentary properties of the Mediterranean homogenites as an Modern example of deep-sea tsunamiite (T. Shiki and M.B. Cita). A possible tsunamiite at the Cretaceous/Tertiary boundary in Pernambco basin, northeastern Brazil - Reappraisal of field data and conceptual descriptions (G. A. Albertao and P. P. Martins) Deep-sea tsunami deposits in the Proto-Caribbean sea at the Cretaceous/Tertiary boundary (K. Goto, R.Tada, E.Tajika, and T. Matsui). The generation of oceanic impact craters and impact-generated tsunami deposits. (K. Goto). Tsunami boulder deposits. (A. Scheffers). Characteristic features of tsunamiites.(T. Shiki, T. Tachibana, O. Fujiwara, K. Goto, F. Nanayama and T. Yamazaki). Sedimentology of tsunamiites reflecting chaotic events in the geological records - significance and problems.(T. Shiki and T. Tachibana). Introduction to a tsunami deposits data base (B. Keating and C. Helesley and M.Wanink). BIBLIOGRAPHY. AUTHOR INDEX

Details

No. of pages:
432
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080558912
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444515520

About the Editor

Tsunemasa Shiki

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor, Kyoto University, Japan

Yoshinobu Tsuji

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, University of Tokyo, Japan

K. Minoura

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Tohoku University, Japan

T. Yamazaki

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.