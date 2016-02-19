Troubleshooting on Microprocessor Based Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080299884, 9781483293400

Troubleshooting on Microprocessor Based Systems

1st Edition

Authors: G. B. Williams
Editors: D.W. Hopkins
eBook ISBN: 9781483293400
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 25th June 1984
Description

The structure of a computing system presents unique problems when it fails to operate correctly and requires testing. This concise, yet comprehensive book describes the major test methods in current use, and their development from basic principles. Examines the sequence of tests which, built on each other, provide a suitable vehicle for testing digital systems, and the various types of testing equipment that should be applied for specific tests. An excellent introduction for those entering this increasingly complex world, the text will provide the reader with a firm basis on which to judge future development.

Readership

For practising engineers and technicians, and students of electronics and computer engineering and science.

Table of Contents

Introduction to microprocessor based systems. System testing problems. System testing philosophy. The use of conventional test equipment. Hand-held tools. Logic analysers. Signature analysers. Emulation. Self-test and diagnostic software. Testing peripheral related functions. References. Index.

18 lit. refs., 86 illus.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483293400

About the Author

G. B. Williams

Affiliations and Expertise

West Glamorgan Institute of Higher Education, UK

About the Editor

D.W. Hopkins

