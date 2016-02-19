Troubleshooting on Microprocessor Based Systems
1st Edition
Description
The structure of a computing system presents unique problems when it fails to operate correctly and requires testing. This concise, yet comprehensive book describes the major test methods in current use, and their development from basic principles. Examines the sequence of tests which, built on each other, provide a suitable vehicle for testing digital systems, and the various types of testing equipment that should be applied for specific tests. An excellent introduction for those entering this increasingly complex world, the text will provide the reader with a firm basis on which to judge future development.
Readership
For practising engineers and technicians, and students of electronics and computer engineering and science.
Table of Contents
Introduction to microprocessor based systems. System testing problems. System testing philosophy. The use of conventional test equipment. Hand-held tools. Logic analysers. Signature analysers. Emulation. Self-test and diagnostic software. Testing peripheral related functions. References. Index.
18 lit. refs., 86 illus.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1984
- Published:
- 25th June 1984
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483293400
About the Author
G. B. Williams
Affiliations and Expertise
West Glamorgan Institute of Higher Education, UK