Troubleshooting Centrifugal Pumps and their systems
1st Edition
This book is intended for those new to the use and abuse of centrifugal pumps. It is also for those whose involvement with pumps is so occasional, that they need a reminder of the basics.
Chapter 2 - Centrifugal Pump Basics
How Centrifugal Pumps Work
Performance Curves
Combined Impellers For:
• More Flow
• More Pressure
Cavitation And Npsh
Chapter 3 - Pipe System Basics
Frictional Head Systems
Combined Friction And Static Head Systems
Mainly Static Head Systems
Interaction Between Pump And System; Equilibrium Flow
Pipe-Work Design Rules
Chapter 4 - Generalised Operating Flowchart
Chapter 5 - "Does The Pump Need To Start Yet?"
Decisions And Options
Chapter 6 - "Are Conditions Satisfactory For Start-Up?"
A Mechanical Concerns
• Pipe Loads
• Preparation
• Warm-Up
• Set Up
B Hydraulic Issues
• A1-Liquid Issues
• A2-Piping Problems
• A3-Priming And Venting
Chapter 7 - "Start Pump"!
Starting Solo Pumps
• Speed Torque Curves
Starting Multiple Pumps:
• Parallel Operation
• Series Operation
Chapter 8 - Has Pumped Started Satisfactorily?
Site Testing
Low Flow Problems
High Flow Problems
Chapter 9 - Does The Pump Continue To Operate Well?
Performance Decay Problems
Vibration
Bearings
Abrasive Solids
Chapter 10 - Does Pump Need To Stop Yet?
Decisions And Options
Chapter 11 - Stop Pump!
Surge And Water Hammer
Chapter 12 - Has Pump Stopped Correctly?
Turbining
Chapter 13 - Pump Selection Guidelines
Appendices
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2003
- Published:
- 2nd December 2003
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080519692
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781856173919
Ron Palgrave
Ron Palgrave is a pump designer with more than 50 years’ experience in most areas of application. Specialist in the hydraulic design and performance of centrifugal pumps. Author of several technical paper and magazine articles. Granted several patents relating to pump technology. Still practicing part-time and one of the most experienced engineers in the industry.
Weir Pumps (Retired), Glasgow, UK