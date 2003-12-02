Troubleshooting Centrifugal Pumps and their systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781856173919, 9780080519692

Troubleshooting Centrifugal Pumps and their systems

1st Edition

Authors: Ron Palgrave
eBook ISBN: 9780080519692
Hardcover ISBN: 9781856173919
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 2nd December 2003
Page Count: 384
Description

This book is intended for those new to the use and abuse of centrifugal pumps. It is also for those whose involvement with pumps is so occasional, that they need a reminder of the basics.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Centrifugal Pump Basics

How Centrifugal Pumps Work
Performance Curves
Combined Impellers For:
• More Flow

• More Pressure

Cavitation And Npsh

Chapter 3 - Pipe System Basics

Frictional Head Systems
Combined Friction And Static Head Systems

Mainly Static Head Systems

Interaction Between Pump And System; Equilibrium Flow
Pipe-Work Design Rules

Chapter 4 - Generalised Operating Flowchart

Chapter 5 - "Does The Pump Need To Start Yet?"
Decisions And Options

Chapter 6 - "Are Conditions Satisfactory For Start-Up?"
A Mechanical Concerns
• Pipe Loads
• Preparation
• Warm-Up
• Set Up
B Hydraulic Issues
• A1-Liquid Issues

• A2-Piping Problems

• A3-Priming And Venting

Chapter 7 - "Start Pump"!

Starting Solo Pumps
• Speed Torque Curves

Starting Multiple Pumps:
• Parallel Operation
• Series Operation

Chapter 8 - Has Pumped Started Satisfactorily?

Site Testing
Low Flow Problems

High Flow Problems

Chapter 9 - Does The Pump Continue To Operate Well?

Performance Decay Problems

Vibration

Bearings
Abrasive Solids

Chapter 10 - Does Pump Need To Stop Yet?

Decisions And Options

Chapter 11 - Stop Pump!

Surge And Water Hammer

Chapter 12 - Has Pump Stopped Correctly?

Turbining

Chapter 13 - Pump Selection Guidelines

Appendices

About the Author

Ron Palgrave

Ron Palgrave is a pump designer with more than 50 years’ experience in most areas of application. Specialist in the hydraulic design and performance of centrifugal pumps. Author of several technical paper and magazine articles. Granted several patents relating to pump technology. Still practicing part-time and one of the most experienced engineers in the industry.

Affiliations and Expertise

Weir Pumps (Retired), Glasgow, UK

