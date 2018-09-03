Tropical Extremes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128092484, 9780128092576

Tropical Extremes

1st Edition

Natural Variability and Trends

Editors: Venugopal Vuruputur Jai Sukhatme Raghu Murtugudde Rémy Roca
eBook ISBN: 9780128092576
Paperback ISBN: 9780128092484
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd September 2018
Page Count: 364
Description

Tropical Extremes: Natural Variability and Trends features the most up-to-date information on present and future trends related to climate change and tropical extremes. Including contributions from the foremost experts in the field, this important reference addresses the science behind climate change and natural variability in relation to tropical extremes. The book also includes practical insight into modeling and observation approaches. In a warming world, the increase of weather extremes presents a scientifically complex and societally relevant challenge. The book confronts these challenges with observational evidence, modeling studies and expected impacts. This is an essential reference for researchers, modelers and students in the fields of climate and atmospheric science looking to better understand the causes and effects of tropical extremes and natural variability.

Key Features

  • Illuminates the role of natural variability and climate change in determining the fate and state of tropical extremes
  • Offers a robust guide for analysis relating to the impacts of extremes, thus providing a potential roadmap for navigating the future of risk analysis and the water-food-energy nexus
  • Edited by a diverse team of global experts
  • Includes contributions from leading researchers in the field, comprising the most up-to-date understanding of tropical extremes

Readership

Graduate students and professionals (researchers and modelers) in Atmospheric and Climate Science departments and in the Weather Risks and Derivatives and Green Energy industries. Insurance companies and policy makers, as well as opportunities for course development in academic institutions and professional organizations such as UNESCO

Table of Contents

Introduction
Venu Vuruptur, Jai Sukhatme, Raghu Murtugudde and Remy Roca
1. An Atlas of Tropical Extremes
Brian Christopher Matilla and Brian Mapes
2. South Asian Monsoon Extremes
B. N. Goswami and Venu Vuruptur
3. Overview of Climate Models and Tropical Extremes
Richard Allan
4. Hotspots of relative sea level rise in the Tropics
Melanie Becker, Mikhail Karpytchev and Fabrice Papa
5. South American Monsoon and its Extremes
Alice Marlene Grimm
6. Investigating Tropical Extremes Impacts on Public Health and Food Security: Case Studies from South America and West Africa 
Ivan J. Ramirez
7. Extreme Rain Evolution in West Africa
Theo Vischel
8. Extreme El Niño events
Boris Dewitte and Ken Takahashi
9. Tropics as Tempest
Bjorn Stevens

Details

No. of pages: 364
364
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780128092576
Paperback ISBN:
9780128092484

About the Editor

Venugopal Vuruputur

Venugopal Vuruputur is an Associate Professor at the Center for Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences of the Indian Institute of Science. He received a PhD in Civil Engineering at the University of Minnesota, where he was also a research associate and affiliate member of the Graduate Faculty. He is an Associate Editor for the journal Water Resources Research (AGU) and has contributed to over 20 published journal articles. His research interests include tropical rainfall and its extremes, stochastic hydrology, and hydrological modeling.

Affiliations and Expertise

Centre for Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences & Divecha Centre for Climate Change, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, India

Jai Sukhatme

Jai Sukhatme is an Assistant Professor at the Center for Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences of the Indian Institute of Science. He received his PhD in Geophysical Sciences from the University of Chicago. He has been an Associate Fellow of the Royal Meteorological Society (UK) since 2014. He has contributed to 19 published journal articles.

Affiliations and Expertise

Centre for Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences &Divecha Centre for Climate Change, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, India

Raghu Murtugudde

Raghu Murtugudde is a Professor in the Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Science and Earth System Science Interdisciplinary Center at the University of Maryland. He received his PhD in Mechanical Engineering from Columbia University. He has been an invited keynote speaker and distinguished lecturer on many occasions and has contributed to over 200 published journal articles and edited one book and contributed more than 10 book chapters.

Affiliations and Expertise

Earth System Science Interdisciplinary Centre, University of Maryland, College Park, Maryland, USA

Rémy Roca

Rémy Roca is Research Director at CNRS. He received his HDR from University Pierre et Marie Curie 6 and his PhD from University Denis Diderot Paris 7. He is co-chair of the International Precipitation Working Group and has contributed to over 50 published journal articles. His research interests include water and energy cycle in the tropics, monsoon meteorology and hydrology, mesoscale convective systems, severe weather systems, rainfall, and satellite measurements.

Affiliations and Expertise

CNRS at LEGOS, Obervatoire Midi-Pyrénées (OMP), Toulouse, France

