Trondhjemites, Dacites, and Related Rocks - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444417657, 9781483289601

Trondhjemites, Dacites, and Related Rocks, Volume 6

1st Edition

Editors: F. Barker
eBook ISBN: 9781483289601
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1979
eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Table of Contents


Preface

Contributors

Chapter 1. Trondhjemite: Definition, Environment and Hypotheses of Origin

Abstract

Trondhjemite: Definition

Major-Element Character

Occurrence

Hypotheses of Origin

Comments on Archean Gray Gneiss Complexes

Relation to Subduction

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 2. A Review of the Mineralogy and Chemistry of Tertiary-Recent Dacitic, Latitic, Rhyolitic, and Related Salic Volcanic Rocks

Abstract

Introduction

Chemistry

Phenocryst Mineralogy

Interrelationships Between Mineralogy and Chemistry

Regional Variations of Dacitic and Rhyolitic Magmas

Acknowledgments

References

Appendices

Chapter 3. Some Trace Elements in Trondhjemites - Their Implications to Magma Genesis and Paleotectonic Setting

Introduction

Selection and Reliability of Trace Elements

Tectonic Environments and Trace Element Patterns

Models of Trondhjemite Genesis

Conclusions

References

Chapter 4. Strontium Isotope Geochemistry of Late Archean to Late Cretaceous Tonalites and Trondhjemites

Abstract

Introduction

Samples and Criteria

Data

Results

Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 5. Oceanic Plagiogranite Revisited

Abstract

Introduction

Keratophyre and Plagiogranite

Nomenclature

Petrography

Intergrowths

Chemistry

Summary

References

Chapter 6. Archean Gray Gneisses and the Origin of the Continental Crust: Evidence from the Godthåb Region, West Greenland

Abstract

Introduction

The Nuk Gneisses

Origin of the Nuk Magmas

Comparison with Younger Tectonic Environments

A Model for the Generation of the Nuk Gneisses

The Amitsoq Gneisses

Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 7. Metamorphic Development of Early Archean Tonalitic and Trondhjemitic Gneisses: Saglek Area, Labrador

Abstract

Introduction

Geological Setting

Geological Relations in the Saglek Area

Meta-Plutonic Rocks: The Uivak Gneisses

Supracrustal Rocks

Petrology

Geochemistry

Discussion and Origin of the Uivak Gneisses

Implications for Archean Crustal Development

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 8. Geochemistry of Archean Trondhjemitic and Tonalitic Gneisses from Scotland and East Greenland

Abstract

Introduction

Geochemistry

Discussion

References

Chapter 9. The Role of Tonalitic and Trondhjemitic Rocks in the Crustal Development of Swaziland and the Eastern Transvaal, South Africa

Introduction

General Geologic Setting of Swaziland and Eastern Transvaal

Geology of the Tonalitic-Trondhjemitic Suites

Geochemistry of the Tonalite-Trondhjemite Suites

Origin of the Tonalite-Trondhjemite Suites

Summary and Discussion

References

Chapter 10. Petrochemistry and Tectonic Setting of Plutonic Rocks of the Superior Province in Manitoba

Abstract

Introduction

Terminology

Regional Geology

Regional Geophysics

Age of Plutonism

Petrochemistry

Tectonic Setting

Summary and Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 11. The Oxygen-Isotope Geochemistry of Archean Granitoids

Abstract

Introduction

Analytical Methods

The Oxygen Isotopie Composition of Archean Granitoids - A Review

δ180 Results for Granitoids from Northwestern Ontario

Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 12· Archean Trondhjemites of the Southwestern Big Horn Mountains, Wyoming: A Preliminary Report

Abstract

Introduction

Geology

Ages of the E-1 and E-2 Events

Major- and Minor-Element Abundances

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 13. Four Low-K Siliceous Rocks of the Western U.S.A.

Introduction

Webb Canyon Gneiss

Rocks of Wilson Creek Area, Wind River Mountains

Trondhjemite, Rigging Area, Idaho

Jurassic Plutons, Trinity Alps, Klamath Mountains

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 14. Petrogenesis of High Pressure Trondhjemitic Layers in Eclogites and Amphiboles from Southern Massif Central, France

Abstract

Introduction

Geological Setting and Field Relation

Petrography

Chemistry

Origin

Origin of the Kyanite-Zoisite-Garnet-Quartz-Oligoclase (Matrix and Corona) Assemblage

Conclusion

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 15. Two Contrasting Trondhjemite Associations from Transported Ophiolites in Western Newfoundland: Initial Report

Abstract

Introduction

Interpretation of the Geology

Leucocratic Rocks in the Little Port Complex

Geology of the Bay of Islands Complex

Leucocratic Rocks in the Bay of Islands Complex

Chemistry of the Trondhjemites

Origin of the Trondhjemites and Related Rocks

Summary

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 16. Origin of the Twillingate Trondhjemite, North-Central Newfoundland: Partial Melting in the Roots of an Island Arc

Abstract

Introduction

Geological Setting

Petrography

Chemistry

Petrogenesis

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 17. Geochemistry of the Type Trondhjemite and Three Associated Rocks, Norway

Abstract

Introduction and Age Relations

Petrography

Minor Elements and Oxygen and Strontium Isotopes

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 18. Reconnaissance Geochemistry of Devonian Island-Arc Volcanic and Intrusive Rocks, West Shasta District, California

Abstract

Introduction

Descriptions of Rock Units

Major and Minor Elements

Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Appendix

Chapter 19. Petrology, Geochemistry and Origin of the Sparta Quartz Diorite-Trondhjemite Complex, Northeastern Oregon

Abstract

Introduction

Geologic Setting

Field Relationships

Petrography

Whole-Rock Chemistry

Mineral Chemistry

Discussion

Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 20. LoW-K20 Dacite from the Tonga-Kermadec Island Arc: Petrography, Chemistry, and Petrogenesis

Introduction

Petrography and Nomenclature

Chemical Composition

Petrogenesis

Tongan Dacite and Plate Tectonics

References

Chapter 21. Dacite of the Lesser Antilles

Abstract

Background

Field Occurrence

Petrography

Geochemistry

Petrogenesis

References

Chapter 22. Miocene Low-K Dacites and Trondhjemites of Fiji

Abstract

Introduction

High-Si Dacites of the Undu Volcanic Group

High-Si Dacites of the Wainimala Group

Tholo Group Trondhjemites

Chemical Composition

Discussion

Acknowledgments

References

Appendix

Subject Index

Description

Developments in Petrology, 6: Trondhjemites, Dacites, and Related Rocks focuses on the geology, geochemistry, and petrology of several kinds of trondhjemites, dacites, and genetically related rocks.

The selection first elaborates on the definition, environment, and hypotheses of origin of trondhjemite; a review of the mineralogy and chemistry of tertiary-recent dacitic, latitic, rhyolitic, and related salic volcanic rocks; and some trace elements in trondhjemites and their implications to magma genesis and paleotectonic setting. Discussions focus on tectonic environments and trace element patterns, selection and reliability of trace elements, interrelationships between mineralogy and chemistry, and regional variations of dacitic and rhyolitic magmas.

The publication then tackles strontium isotope geochemistry of late Archean to late Cretaceous tonalites and trondhjemites; Archean gray gneisses and the origin of the continental crust in West Greenland; and metamorphic development of early Archean tonalitic and trondhjemitic gneisses in Saglek Area, Labrador. The book examines the petrology, geochemistry, and origin of the Sparta quartz dioritetrondhjemite complex; reconnaissance geochemistry of Devonian island-arc volcanic and intrusive rocks in West Shasta District, California; and origin of the Twillingate trondhjemite in North-Central Newfoundland.

The selection is highly recommended for geologists and geochemists wanting to explore trondhjemites, dacites, and genetically related rocks.

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1979
Published:
Reviews

@qu:...future workers on trondhjemite will find this volume indispensable. @source: Mineralogical Magazine

