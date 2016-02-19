Trondhjemites, Dacites, and Related Rocks, Volume 6
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
Contributors
Chapter 1. Trondhjemite: Definition, Environment and Hypotheses of Origin
Abstract
Trondhjemite: Definition
Major-Element Character
Occurrence
Hypotheses of Origin
Comments on Archean Gray Gneiss Complexes
Relation to Subduction
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 2. A Review of the Mineralogy and Chemistry of Tertiary-Recent Dacitic, Latitic, Rhyolitic, and Related Salic Volcanic Rocks
Abstract
Introduction
Chemistry
Phenocryst Mineralogy
Interrelationships Between Mineralogy and Chemistry
Regional Variations of Dacitic and Rhyolitic Magmas
Acknowledgments
References
Appendices
Chapter 3. Some Trace Elements in Trondhjemites - Their Implications to Magma Genesis and Paleotectonic Setting
Introduction
Selection and Reliability of Trace Elements
Tectonic Environments and Trace Element Patterns
Models of Trondhjemite Genesis
Conclusions
References
Chapter 4. Strontium Isotope Geochemistry of Late Archean to Late Cretaceous Tonalites and Trondhjemites
Abstract
Introduction
Samples and Criteria
Data
Results
Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 5. Oceanic Plagiogranite Revisited
Abstract
Introduction
Keratophyre and Plagiogranite
Nomenclature
Petrography
Intergrowths
Chemistry
Summary
References
Chapter 6. Archean Gray Gneisses and the Origin of the Continental Crust: Evidence from the Godthåb Region, West Greenland
Abstract
Introduction
The Nuk Gneisses
Origin of the Nuk Magmas
Comparison with Younger Tectonic Environments
A Model for the Generation of the Nuk Gneisses
The Amitsoq Gneisses
Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 7. Metamorphic Development of Early Archean Tonalitic and Trondhjemitic Gneisses: Saglek Area, Labrador
Abstract
Introduction
Geological Setting
Geological Relations in the Saglek Area
Meta-Plutonic Rocks: The Uivak Gneisses
Supracrustal Rocks
Petrology
Geochemistry
Discussion and Origin of the Uivak Gneisses
Implications for Archean Crustal Development
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 8. Geochemistry of Archean Trondhjemitic and Tonalitic Gneisses from Scotland and East Greenland
Abstract
Introduction
Geochemistry
Discussion
References
Chapter 9. The Role of Tonalitic and Trondhjemitic Rocks in the Crustal Development of Swaziland and the Eastern Transvaal, South Africa
Introduction
General Geologic Setting of Swaziland and Eastern Transvaal
Geology of the Tonalitic-Trondhjemitic Suites
Geochemistry of the Tonalite-Trondhjemite Suites
Origin of the Tonalite-Trondhjemite Suites
Summary and Discussion
References
Chapter 10. Petrochemistry and Tectonic Setting of Plutonic Rocks of the Superior Province in Manitoba
Abstract
Introduction
Terminology
Regional Geology
Regional Geophysics
Age of Plutonism
Petrochemistry
Tectonic Setting
Summary and Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 11. The Oxygen-Isotope Geochemistry of Archean Granitoids
Abstract
Introduction
Analytical Methods
The Oxygen Isotopie Composition of Archean Granitoids - A Review
δ180 Results for Granitoids from Northwestern Ontario
Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 12· Archean Trondhjemites of the Southwestern Big Horn Mountains, Wyoming: A Preliminary Report
Abstract
Introduction
Geology
Ages of the E-1 and E-2 Events
Major- and Minor-Element Abundances
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 13. Four Low-K Siliceous Rocks of the Western U.S.A.
Introduction
Webb Canyon Gneiss
Rocks of Wilson Creek Area, Wind River Mountains
Trondhjemite, Rigging Area, Idaho
Jurassic Plutons, Trinity Alps, Klamath Mountains
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 14. Petrogenesis of High Pressure Trondhjemitic Layers in Eclogites and Amphiboles from Southern Massif Central, France
Abstract
Introduction
Geological Setting and Field Relation
Petrography
Chemistry
Origin
Origin of the Kyanite-Zoisite-Garnet-Quartz-Oligoclase (Matrix and Corona) Assemblage
Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 15. Two Contrasting Trondhjemite Associations from Transported Ophiolites in Western Newfoundland: Initial Report
Abstract
Introduction
Interpretation of the Geology
Leucocratic Rocks in the Little Port Complex
Geology of the Bay of Islands Complex
Leucocratic Rocks in the Bay of Islands Complex
Chemistry of the Trondhjemites
Origin of the Trondhjemites and Related Rocks
Summary
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 16. Origin of the Twillingate Trondhjemite, North-Central Newfoundland: Partial Melting in the Roots of an Island Arc
Abstract
Introduction
Geological Setting
Petrography
Chemistry
Petrogenesis
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 17. Geochemistry of the Type Trondhjemite and Three Associated Rocks, Norway
Abstract
Introduction and Age Relations
Petrography
Minor Elements and Oxygen and Strontium Isotopes
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 18. Reconnaissance Geochemistry of Devonian Island-Arc Volcanic and Intrusive Rocks, West Shasta District, California
Abstract
Introduction
Descriptions of Rock Units
Major and Minor Elements
Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Appendix
Chapter 19. Petrology, Geochemistry and Origin of the Sparta Quartz Diorite-Trondhjemite Complex, Northeastern Oregon
Abstract
Introduction
Geologic Setting
Field Relationships
Petrography
Whole-Rock Chemistry
Mineral Chemistry
Discussion
Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 20. LoW-K20 Dacite from the Tonga-Kermadec Island Arc: Petrography, Chemistry, and Petrogenesis
Introduction
Petrography and Nomenclature
Chemical Composition
Petrogenesis
Tongan Dacite and Plate Tectonics
References
Chapter 21. Dacite of the Lesser Antilles
Abstract
Background
Field Occurrence
Petrography
Geochemistry
Petrogenesis
References
Chapter 22. Miocene Low-K Dacites and Trondhjemites of Fiji
Abstract
Introduction
High-Si Dacites of the Undu Volcanic Group
High-Si Dacites of the Wainimala Group
Tholo Group Trondhjemites
Chemical Composition
Discussion
Acknowledgments
References
Appendix
Subject Index
Description
Developments in Petrology, 6: Trondhjemites, Dacites, and Related Rocks focuses on the geology, geochemistry, and petrology of several kinds of trondhjemites, dacites, and genetically related rocks.
The selection first elaborates on the definition, environment, and hypotheses of origin of trondhjemite; a review of the mineralogy and chemistry of tertiary-recent dacitic, latitic, rhyolitic, and related salic volcanic rocks; and some trace elements in trondhjemites and their implications to magma genesis and paleotectonic setting. Discussions focus on tectonic environments and trace element patterns, selection and reliability of trace elements, interrelationships between mineralogy and chemistry, and regional variations of dacitic and rhyolitic magmas.
The publication then tackles strontium isotope geochemistry of late Archean to late Cretaceous tonalites and trondhjemites; Archean gray gneisses and the origin of the continental crust in West Greenland; and metamorphic development of early Archean tonalitic and trondhjemitic gneisses in Saglek Area, Labrador. The book examines the petrology, geochemistry, and origin of the Sparta quartz dioritetrondhjemite complex; reconnaissance geochemistry of Devonian island-arc volcanic and intrusive rocks in West Shasta District, California; and origin of the Twillingate trondhjemite in North-Central Newfoundland.
The selection is highly recommended for geologists and geochemists wanting to explore trondhjemites, dacites, and genetically related rocks.
