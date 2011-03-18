Trickle Bed Reactors

Dr Vivek V Ranade is a Deputy Director of CSIR - National Chemical Laboratory (www.ncl-india.org) and Chairman of Chemical Engineering and Process Development Division. He has contributed significantly to chemical engineering science and practice. His work has resulted in new insights and better designs of industrial flow processes. He has successfully developed solutions and has facilitated their implementation in a wide range of industry. He has also developed various devices (micro-reactors, filters, vortex diodes) and products. He is currently leading a large program on process intensification entitled Indus MAGIC (www.indusmagic.org) which is aimed at developing MAGIC (modular, agile, intensified and continuous) processes and plants. He has established first of its kind industry consortium on process intensification (Indus CPI) at NCL. He is actively working with a wide range of fine and specialty chemicals industries to transform the way we manufacture these chemicals.

Dr Ranade is a Professor at Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research (www.acsir.res.in) and an Adjunct Professor at ICT (formerly UDCT: http://www.ictmumbai.edu.in). He also worked at ETH, Zurich; TU Delft and University of Twente, The Netherlands as guest researcher. He has published more than 125 papers and five books. He is co-inventor of more than 20 patents (granted or filed). He is an Associate Editor of ‘Industrial & Engineering Chemistry Research’ and serves on editorial boards of ‘Chemical Engineering Research & Design’ and ‘Indian Chemical Engineer’ journals. He is a recipient of several awards including Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar award and DST Swarna Jayanti Fellowship. He is a fellow of Indian National Academy Sciences, Indian National Academy of Engineering and Indian Academy of Sciences. He is also an entrepreneur and has co-founded technology based start-up companies: Tridiagonal Solutions (www.tridiagonal.com); Vivira Process Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (www.vivira.in).

Dr Ranade previously authored Trickle Bed Reactor (9780444527387) and Computational Flow Modeling for Chemical Reactor Engineering (9780125769600) with Elsevier.