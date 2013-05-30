Tribology of Polymeric Nanocomposites, Volume 55
2nd Edition
Friction and Wear of Bulk Materials and Coatings
Table of Contents
1. Tribological applications of polymers and their composites: Past, present and future prospects
2. The Effect of Nanoparticle Fillers on Transfer Film Formation and the Tribological Behavior of Polymers
3. Synergistic effects of nanoparticles and traditional tribo-fillers on sliding wear of polymeric hybrid composites
4. The influence of nanoparticle fillers on the friction and wear behavior of polymer matrices
5. Tribological behavior of polymer nanocomposites produced by dispersion of nanofillers in molten thermoplastics
6. Sliding wear performance of epoxy-based nanocomposites
7. Wear simulation of a polymer–steel sliding pair considering temperature- and time-dependent material properties
8. On the friction and wear of carbon nanofiber-reinforced PEEK-based polymer composites
9. Wear behavior of carbon nanotube-reinforced polyethylene and epoxy composites
10. Tribology properties of carbon nanotube-reinforced composites
11. Wear and wear maps of coatings
12. Hybridized carbon nanocomposite thin films: Synthesis, structures and tribological properties
13. Friction and sliding wear of "nanomodified" and coated rubbers
14. Scratch resistance of protective sol-gel coatings on polymeric substrates
15. Scratch behavior of polymeric materials
16. Wear and scratch damage in polymer nanocomposites
17. Polytetrafluoroethylene matrix nanocomposites for tribological applications
18. Development of nanostructured slide coatings for automotive components
19. Friction and wear behavior of PEEK and its composite coatings
20. Surface engineering with micro and nano-sized solid lubricants for enhanced performance of polymer composites and bearings
21. Novel nanocomposites and hybrids for lubricating coating applications
22. A novel Neural Network approach for modeling tribological properties of polyphenylene sulfide reinforced on different scales
Description
Providing engineers and designers with the preparation techniques, friction and wear mechanisms, property information and evaluation methodology needed to select the right polymeric nanocomposites for the job, this unique book also includes valuable real-world examples of polymeric nanocomposites in action in tribological applications.
Key Features
- Provides a complete reference to polmer nanocomposite material use in tribology from preparation through to selection and use.
- Explains the theory through examples of real-world applications, keeping this high-level topic practical and accessible.
- Includes contributions from more than 20 international tribology experts to offer broad yet detailed coverage of this fast-moving field.
Readership
Researchers, designers and engineers in academia and industry working with polymer nanocomposites.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 832
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2013
- Published:
- 30th May 2013
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444594648
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444594556
Reviews
"In a single-volume reference on polymers that incorporate nanometer-scale reinforcing agents, chemical and material engineers describe them both as bulk materials and as thin surface coatings, and explore their behavior and potential use in tribological applications."--Reference & Research Book News, October 2013
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Klaus Friedrich Author
Klaus Friedrich was formerly a Professor in the Institute for Composite Materials (IVW GmbH) at Technische Universität Kaiserslautern (University of Kaiserslautern), Germany, and is now a part time Professor of Materials Science at the King Saud University, Saudi Arabia. He is an editorial board member of several key publications in the area, including Composites Science and Technology, contributes to committees and conferences internationally relating to composite materials, and has received numerous awards and honours throughout his prolific research career.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Consultant, Institute for Composite Materials, Technical University of Kaiserslautern, Germany
Alois Schlarb Author
Alois K. Schlarb is Professor of Composite Engineering at Technische Universität Kaiserslautern (University of Kaiserslautern), Germany. His research includes work on the structure and properties of plastics, including modeling and simulation of wear behaviour in nanoparticle-reinforced plastics. He is an editorial board member of several key publications in the area and contributes to conferences internationally relating to plastics and composite materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chair of Composite Engineering, Technical University of Kaiserslautern, Germany