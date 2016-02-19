Tribology: Friction and Wear of Engineering Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780340561843

Tribology: Friction and Wear of Engineering Materials

1st Edition

Authors: Ian Hutchings
Paperback ISBN: 9780340561843
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1992
Page Count: 280
Covering both the mechanical and materials aspects of tribology, this accessible text provides the scientific and practical foundations necessary for a thorough understanding of the phenomena of friction, wear and lubrication. With an emphasis on the behaviour of materials, the book compares the tribological behaviour of metals, ceramics and polymers, equipping the reader to make reasoned judgements when confronted by practical problems.

Advanced undergraduates in mechanical engineering, materials science and applied physics. Specialising postgraduates, and applied physicists and design engineers within industry.

Preface Introduction Surface topography and surfaces in contact Friction Lubricants and lubrication Sliding wear Wear by hard particles Wear and design Surface engineering in tribology Materials for bearings Author index * Subject index.

Ian Hutchings

Professor Ian Hutchings has been GKN Professor of Manufacturing Engineering at the University of Cambridge since 2001. Before that, he was Reader in Tribology in the Department of Materials Science and Metallurgy. He has extensive experience in research and teaching on tribological topics. From 1998 to 2012, he was Editor-in-Chief of the international journal, Wear. He is the sole author of the first edition of 'Tribology: Friction and Wear of Engineering Materials' published in 1992, as well as numerous journal and conference papers. In 1994, he was awarded the Tribology Trust Silver Medal, in 2000 the Donald Julius Groen Prize by the Institution of Mechanical Engineers and in 2007 the Staudinger-Durrer Prize by ETH Zürich.

Professor of Manufacturing Engineering, Institute for Manufacturing, Department of Engineering, University of Cambridge, UK

