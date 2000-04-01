Tribology: a systems approach to the science and technology of friction, lubrication, and wear - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444416766, 9780080875651

Tribology: a systems approach to the science and technology of friction, lubrication, and wear

1st Edition

Series Editors: Horst Czichos
eBook ISBN: 9780080875651
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 399
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
175.00
122.50
122.50
122.50
140.00
122.50
122.50
140.00
140.00
98.00
98.00
98.00
112.00
98.00
98.00
112.00
215.00
150.50
150.50
150.50
172.00
150.50
150.50
172.00
225.00
157.50
157.50
157.50
180.00
157.50
157.50
180.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
399
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080875651

About the Series Editor

Horst Czichos

Affiliations and Expertise

Federal institute for Testing Materials, Berlin - Dahlern

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.