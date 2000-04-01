Trends in the Theory and Practice of Non-Linear Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444877048, 9780080872216

Trends in the Theory and Practice of Non-Linear Analysis, Volume 110

1st Edition

Proceedings of the VIth International Conference on Trends in the Theory and Practice of Non-Linear Analysis held at the University of Texas at Arlington, June 18-22, 1984

Series Editors: V. Lakshmikantham
eBook ISBN: 9780080872216
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 490
Details

No. of pages:
490
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1985
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080872216

V. Lakshmikantham

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Texas at Arlington, USA

