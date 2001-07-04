Trends in Software Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120121540, 9780080526669

Trends in Software Engineering, Volume 54

1st Edition

Editors: Marvin Zelkowitz
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120121540
eBook ISBN: 9780080526669
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th July 2001
Page Count: 350
Description

Volume 54 presents six chapters on the changing face of software engineering-the process by which we build reliable software systems. We are constantly building faster and less expensive processors, which allow us to use different processes to try and conquer the "bug" problem facing all developments-how to build reliable systems with few errors at low or at least manageable cost. The first three chapters of this volume emphasize components and the impact that object-oriented design is having on the program development process (a current "hot topic"). The final three chapters present additional aspects of the software development process, including maintenance, purchasing strategies, and secure outsourcing of scientific computations.

Readership

Computer science professionals, researchers, and students, with particular emphasis on software engineering

Details

"Mandatory for academic libraries supporting computer science departments." --CHOICE

About the Editors

Marvin Zelkowitz Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Maryland, Department of Computer Science, College Park, USA

