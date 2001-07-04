Trends in Software Engineering, Volume 54
1st Edition
Volume 54 presents six chapters on the changing face of software engineering-the process by which we build reliable software systems. We are constantly building faster and less expensive processors, which allow us to use different processes to try and conquer the "bug" problem facing all developments-how to build reliable systems with few errors at low or at least manageable cost. The first three chapters of this volume emphasize components and the impact that object-oriented design is having on the program development process (a current "hot topic"). The final three chapters present additional aspects of the software development process, including maintenance, purchasing strategies, and secure outsourcing of scientific computations.
Computer science professionals, researchers, and students, with particular emphasis on software engineering
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2002
- Published:
- 4th July 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120121540
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080526669
"Mandatory for academic libraries supporting computer science departments." --CHOICE
Marvin Zelkowitz Editor
University of Maryland, Department of Computer Science, College Park, USA