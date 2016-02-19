Trends in Flavour Research, Volume 35

Limitation of space allows only for a selection of papers to be listed.

Flavour Release. Methodology for measuring volatile profiles in the mouth and nose during eating (A.J. Taylor, R.S.T. Linforth). Non-equilibrium partition model for predicting flavour release in the mouth (K.B. de Roos, K. Wolswinkel). Perceived flavour of food versus distribution of food flavour compounds: remind food texture! (C. Castelain et al.). Release of flavour from chocolates differing in fat composition and concentration (N.M.T. Daget, L. Vallis). Low-fat Cheddar cheese flavour: flavour release in the mouth (C.M. Delahunty et al.). Report of the workshop Flavour release' (P. Punter, A.J. Taylor). <STRONG>Instrumental Analysis.</STRONG> Dual-column gas chromatography retrieval system (D.S.M. Bot, H.L. Schrijvers). Recent developments in the authenticity control of flavours and fragrances (A. Mosandl <EM>et al.</EM>). Canonical correlation of proton nuclear magnetic resonance and pyrolysis-direct chemical ionization mass spectroscopic data used in the authentication of wines (J.T.W.E. Vogels, A.C. Tas, J. van der Greef). Correlation between aromatic qualities and GC-MS composition of ready-made tomato sauces (F. Tateo, A. Ferrillo, A. Orlandi). Comparison of the efficiency of isolation of volatiles from foodstuffs by co-distillation and Likens-Nickerson methods (T.A. Misharina, R.V. Golovnya, I.V. Beletsky). The binding of acetaldehyde by quarg (D.A. Cronin, E. Rispin). The standard GC retention index library of flavour compounds (P. Farkaš <EM>et al.</EM>). Aroma components of pan-fried lamb (M.M. Sutherland, J.M. Ames, D.B. MacDougall). <STRONG>Correlations between Sensory and Instrumental Analysis.</STRONG> Decision-making support system for aroma research: the limits, drawbacks, opportunities and myths of flavour science (D.A. Ugolev, T.V. Sokolova, E.Yu. Salnikova). Aroma extract dilution analysis (AEDA) and the representativeness of the odour of food extracts (P.X. Etiévant <EM>et al.</EM>). Gas chromatography-olfactometry and CharmAnalysis<SUP>TM</SUP> (T.E. Acree, J. Barnard). Wine characterization by multivariate statistical analysis of the sensory and chemical data (P. Guedes de Pinho, A. Bertrand, P. Alvarez). Advantages of instrumental procedures for the measurement of flavour characters (P. Dirinck, A. De Winne). Potent odorants of the neutral volatile fraction of Swiss cheese (Emmentaler) (M. Preininger, M. Rychlik, W. Grosch). Flavor concentration adjustments: correlation between GC-headspace measurements and sensory evaluations (B.M. King, H.T. de Heij, P.P.J.M. Jägers). Report of the workshopGC-olfactometry' (L.J. van Gemert). Precursor Systems. Lipid-Maillard interactions in the formation of volatile aroma compounds (L.J. Farmer, D.S. Mottram). 3-Deoxyglucosone as flavour precursor (H. Weenen, S.B. Tjan). The role of inosine monophospate as a precursor of meat aroma (D.S. Mottram, M.S. Madruga). Heat-induced changes in the most odour-active volatiles of strawberries (P. Schieberle). Flavour Stability and Off-flavours. The stability of industrial flavours (W. Grab). Chemical and sensory effects of intense sweeteners on the flavour of diet orange soft drinks (J.L. Le Quéré et al.). Freight containers: major sources of chloranisoles and clorophenols in foodstuffs (F.B. Whitfield et al.). Effect of the natural environment on the flavour of seafoods: the flavour of Girella tricuspidata (F.B. Whitfield, K.J. Shaw, D. Svoronos). Biogenesis and Biotechnology. Microbial production of natural furfurylthiol (P. van der Schaft et al.). Green note production: a challenge for biotechnology (B.L. Muller, A.E. Gautier). Changes in the levels of olive oil odorants during ripening of the fruits (G. Blekas, H. Guth, W. Grosch). Bioconversion of terpenoid hydrocarbons by basidiomycetes (D. Busmann, R.G. Berger). Author Index. Subject Index.