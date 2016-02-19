Trees and Hills: Methodology for Maximizing Functions of Systems of Linear Relations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444875785, 9780080872070

Trees and Hills: Methodology for Maximizing Functions of Systems of Linear Relations, Volume 22

1st Edition

Authors: R. Greer
eBook ISBN: 9780080872070
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1984
Page Count: 351
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
155.00
124.00
124.00
255.00
191.25
191.25
191.25
204.00
191.25
191.25
204.00
195.00
156.00
156.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
351
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1984
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080872070

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

R. Greer Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.